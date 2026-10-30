Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 30 OCTOBER 2026

Budget Update: Exciting Changes To Employee Share Plans

Stephenson Harwood
Stephenson Harwood
Contributor
Stephenson Harwood

Stephenson Harwood

Stephenson Harwood is an international law firm, and we're committed to creating 'positive...

View firm profile
Explore more from Stephenson Harwood

Yesterday, the Chancellor announced significant enhancements to the tax-favoured discretionary employee share plans, making them even more attractive for businesses and their management teams.

United KingdomTax
Nicholas Stretch
Nicholas Stretch
Desiree De Lima
Desiree De Lima
Luc Foley
Luc Foley

Yesterday, the Chancellor announced significant enhancements to the tax-favoured discretionary employee share plans, making them even more attractive for businesses and their management teams. The key changes are:

  • The Company Share Option Plan (CSOP) has now been relaunched as the Enterprise Management Incentives 2 (EMI2) scheme.

  • The individual option limit under EMI2 is increasing from £60,000 to £120,000, up from just £30,000 a few years ago.

  • Employees can now hold up to £370,000 in tax-advantaged options across both EMI and EMI2, with no interaction between the limits (£250,000 for EMI and £120,000 for EMI2).

  • The maximum exercise period under EMI2 will increase from 10 years to 15 years (aligning with the EMI scheme).

  • The period after a disqualifying event in which EMI options can be exercised on a fully tax favoured basis has been extended from 90 days to 180 days.

These changes do not take effect until 6 April 2027 and so are of no immediate impact, but companies operating an EMI scheme should now seriously think about putting in place a CSOP scheme if they want to top-up share awards. While it may have been too politically difficult to increase the EMI personal limit, that is in effect what has happened by allowing a CSOP award also to be made even if the maximum EMI award has been granted.

Draft legislation will be published soon to give more details, but lobbying is already starting for the Government to take the opportunity to allow the renamed EMI2 plans to operate less restrictively than is currently the case. Compared with EMI arrangements, which are very flexible, EMI2 plans will unless action is taken be far less flexible and have to contain very prescribed terms on, for example, leavers, and the options will only be able to be granted with market value exercise prices. There seems no need for the two to differ.

But what about all-employee plans?

The focus of both the Conservative and Labour government over the last few years has been increasing personal option grant limits and company size thresholds for discretionary plans which are in essence plans for management.

It is odd that the all-employee plans remain unamended despite a consultation a few years ago leading to general recommendations to increase limits and also update the plans for modern working practices. Almost universally proposed ideas were to allow flexible savings and reduce the relevant periods before shares and/or tax breaks could be received.

Maybe this will be in next year’s Budget!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

UK ‘Windfall’ Bank Tax Would Worsen An Already Complex System

UK banks face the prospect of a new windfall tax as campaigners push for additional levies on strong reported profits, while industry leaders warn of potential consequences for lending, investment, and the UK's position as a global financial centre. This analysis examines the practical implications of adding another layer to an already complex sector-specific tax regime that includes corporation tax, banking surcharge, and bank levy.
United KingdomTax
RPC
RPC
Article

Frequently Asked Questions About IRS Clearance And Form 706-NA

UK executors and beneficiaries dealing with US assets face significant delays in obtaining IRS Transfer Certificates, with waiting times now extending to two or three years. This comprehensive FAQ addresses the critical questions surrounding Form 706-NA applications, US estate tax requirements, and the practical challenges of administering estates containing US shares and investments when the deceased was not a US citizen.
GlobalTax
Lester Aldridge LLP
Lester Aldridge LLP
Article

Transfer Pricing Enquiries: HMRC’s Approach And Recent Cases

Transfer pricing litigation in the UK has historically been rare, but recent procedural cases reveal HMRC's increasingly aggressive approach to enquiries. With average enquiry durations now exceeding 40 months and transfer pricing yield surging to £3.4bn, understanding the legal boundaries of information requests and closure notice applications has become critical for multinational groups facing contentious disputes.
United KingdomTax
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

UK Government Announces Social Media Ban For Under-16s: Enforcement And Next Steps

The UK Government has announced plans to ban social media platforms from offering services to children under 16, marking a significant escalation in the country's approach to children's online safety. The proposal extends beyond a blanket ban to target harmful functionality including livestreaming and certain messaging features, with platforms expected to implement robust age assurance measures and demonstrate effective compliance with child safety requirements. Organisations operating in-scope services fac
United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Stephenson Harwood
Stephenson Harwood