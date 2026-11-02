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ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

Budget 2026: What Should Rural Estates Be Thinking About Now?

Farrer & Co
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Rural landowners face mounting uncertainty as the UK government prepares its October 2026 Budget, with widespread speculation about potential changes to inheritance tax reliefs, capital gains tax treatment, and wealth taxation. Following substantial reforms over the past two years that already limited Agricultural Property Relief and Business Property Relief, families are now bracing for possible further restrictions that could fundamentally reshape estate planning and succession strategies.

United KingdomTax
Celia Speller
Celia Speller

For rural landowners, Budgets have rarely been watched as closely as they are now. Following the substantial changes announced and introduced over the last two years, there is considerable speculation and concern about what further changes this year's Budget on 28 October may bring.

Inheritance tax and Agricultural Property Relief (APR)

From 6 April 2026, the inheritance tax (IHT) treatment of agricultural and business property changed significantly.

Broadly, 100% relief is now limited to the first £2.5m of combined qualifying agricultural and business property, with relief at only 50% applying above that level. The £2.5m allowance is transferable between spouses and civil partners, meaning a couple could potentially benefit from up to £5m of qualifying assets at the 100% rate, in addition to the usual inheritance tax allowances.

These changes have forced many families to revisit succession plans that may have been left undisturbed for years. Yet, only six months after the changes took effect, there is already speculation that the government could revisit them in the upcoming Budget.

The speculation has included:

  • whether further restrictions on APR and Business Property Relief (BPR) might be introduced for very large estates, such as a loss of the £2.5m 'allowance' on estates above a certain value;
  • tighter definitions of what constitutes an agricultural or trading activity, including speculation that environmental or biodiversity net gain (BNG) schemes could be restricted or cease to qualify for APR; and
  • anti-avoidance measures targeting estates that have used 'Balfour' type planning, particularly commercial businesses with significant investment value that are structured as trading enterprises.

Potentially exempt transfers (PETs) are another possible target, as many commentators have noted that the UK regime on lifetime gifting is far more generous than many international counterparts.

Capital Gains Tax and holdover relief

Capital Gains Tax (CGT) is another area attracting considerable attention ahead of the Budget.

One specific CGT concern is the potential loss of holdover relief for business and agricultural property. Combined with the generous PET rules, holdover relief currently provides a favourable system for lifetime gifting for landowners, but there is speculation that this could now be restricted.

There is also speculation about the removal of the CGT uplift on death which, together with the reduced APR and BPR protection, would represent a material increase in tax exposure on death.

As with the run up to most recent Budgets, there are also ongoing rumours that CGT rates could be increased to align with income tax rates.

Land, property and wealth taxes

There is also speculation around increased taxation of wealth and property generally. This includes:

  • the potential introduction of a general wealth tax, although most commentators consider this unlikely;
  • the introduction of an exit tax on individuals who become non-UK resident; and
  • property-based taxes on capital wealth, including a 'mansion tax' in the form of super rates of council tax or an alternative annual tax on significant property ownership.

All of this remains speculation, some of it more likely than others, but the possibility of changes in any of these areas will be particularly relevant to rural estates. Sales of land, diversification projects, transfers between generations and restructuring ownership can all have CGT and IHT consequences, and tax can have a significant impact on the cashflow forecasts and the commercial reality of running an estate.

Regardless of what the Chancellor announces on 28 October, further change seems an increasingly familiar feature of the rural tax landscape. Families who understand their current position, have identified their priorities and have flexible succession plans will be best placed to respond.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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