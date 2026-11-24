Leaving out a suspect's name does not make what you say about them anonymous. That is the central lesson from GDB v Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis [2026] EWHC 2942 (KB), in which the High Court found that the Metropolitan Police misused a headmaster's private information by telling a journalist that a man had been arrested on suspicion of sexual offences. The headmaster was never charged, yet his career was ruined and he faced ruin. He was awarded £80,000 in general damages for the privacy and data protection claims, £7,500 for trespass and false imprisonment, with further sums for lost profits and the loss on the forced sale of his school still to be calculated.

The case is about the police, but its lessons apply far more widely. Anyone who receives complaints, investigates allegations or answers questions from the press about them should take note.

What happened

In February 2017 the local authority received three emails making insinuations about the founder and headmaster of a private school. Two came from obviously anonymous accounts and the third from a "Year 8 teacher" who, it turned out, did not exist. The judge, Jay J, observed that the emails were so similar that they were either written by the same person or by people colluding, and that nobody involved appears to have spotted this.

The police nonetheless obtained search warrants, searched the school and the headmaster's home, and arrested him. The judge found that the officer had not told the court about the obvious weaknesses in the information and, in effect, misled it. The arrest itself was found to be unnecessary, not least because the headmaster's solicitor had offered a voluntary interview and a voluntary search of his devices. The investigation was closed in November 2018 without charge.

The key moment for present purposes came in April 2017. A journalist, who appears to have seen a carefully worded notice the school had sent to parents, asked the Met's press office to confirm that there was an investigation at the school and said he understood the headmaster had stood down. The press office told him that a man of a specified age (the headmaster's age) had been arrested on suspicion of voyeurism and possessing indecent images of children, adding the usual line that it did not confirm the names of people who may or may not be under investigation. The newspaper ran the story. In June the police then told the journalist, wrongly, that the man had been "further arrested" on suspicion of sexual assault. He had not; he had been voluntarily interviewed. A second article followed.

The decision

The starting point was the Supreme Court's decision in ZXC v Bloomberg [2022] UKSC 5: as a general rule, a person under criminal investigation has a reasonable expectation of privacy in that fact before they are charged. That is because, presumption of innocence notwithstanding, people tend to assume there is no smoke without fire. Jay J added that the fact of an arrest is an even stronger case, because reasonable people will assume that the police do not arrest someone without some evidence.

The Met's main defence was that its press lines were anonymous: they did not name the headmaster or even the school. The judge rejected this. The journalist had asked about the school and the headmaster standing down, so any answer would obviously be read as being about the school (the Met's own press officer accepted that any other reading would make the response grossly misleading). The age filled in the rest, and if there were any doubt a quick search of public sources such as Companies House would have confirmed it. The question is not whether the information names someone, but whether, taking into account what the recipient already knows and can reasonably find out, it is likely to identify them. Drawing on data protection law, the judge thought a "significant risk" of identification might be enough, but did not need to decide the point.

Nor did the standard "we do not confirm names" formula help. In the judge's words, that formula does not "in some way nullify the identifying character of the details being provided at the same time". The most the journalist should have been told was that an investigation was ongoing in the area and that no further details could be given.

Two further findings will be of interest. First, the fact that it was the newspaper, not the police, that published to the world did not get the Met off the hook. A source that wrongly hands private information to a journalist will usually be responsible for the foreseeable consequences when it is published, even if the newspaper "spiced up the story". Second, the judge held that damages for reputational harm can be recovered in a privacy claim of this kind, even though the facts disclosed (the investigation and the arrest) were true. That departs from a contrary view expressed (obiter) in Sicri v Associated Newspapers, and potentially increases the stakes considerably.

The financial consequences were serious. The judge found that the publications caused a loss of trust among parents and attributed 43 of the 64 pupils who left the school to the Met's disclosures, the rest being put down to other causes, including a damning Ofsted report. A claim for the reduced price achieved on the sale of the school, which sold for £6.8 million, is still to be valued.

What about investigations that are not criminal?

ZXC concerned a criminal investigation, and GDB applies it to an arrest. Many organisations, however, carry out investigations of a different kind: regulatory reviews, disciplinary processes, editorial fact-checking and the like. The recent decision in Feldman v Gambling Commission [2026] EWHC 76 (KB) shows that the ZXC starting point will not automatically follow.

In Feldman, two former senior executives of a gambling group under HMRC investigation had publicly proposed taking the chair and chief executive roles at 888. The company asked them about their involvement in the HMRC investigation and, unhappy with their answers, announced that it had ended discussions and that the Gambling Commission was reviewing its licences. The claimants said the regulator had misused their private information. Eady J dismissed the claim. The review was of 888's licences, not an investigation into the claimants (who were not licensed personally), and the judge described it as "questionable" whether such a review is even analogous to a criminal investigation. More importantly, the claimants had put themselves forward in a very public bid against the backdrop of a widely reported criminal investigation, so regulatory questions about them were inevitable and much of the information was already public. Even if there had been an expectation of privacy, the judge would have found that it was outweighed by the public interest in the regulator doing its job.

Feldman is very much a decision on its facts, and it would be a mistake to read it as saying that non-criminal investigations attract no protection. The judge was clear that, even without the ZXC starting point, a reasonable expectation of privacy can still arise once all the circumstances are considered. Both cases also concerned public bodies; how far the same reasoning applies to an internal investigation by a private employer or publisher was not in issue in either.

Why it matters

For publishers, employers and any organisation that investigates wrongdoing, the practical points are these:

Anonymity depends on the audience. Before you share anything about an investigation, ask what the recipient already knows and what they could easily find out. An age, a job title or a location can be as identifying as a name. A "neither confirm nor deny" line does not cure a response that is identifying in substance.

Answer the question asked, and no more. The journalist in GDB had not asked whether anyone had been arrested; the police volunteered it.

Join up your teams. The headmaster's solicitor had warned the investigating officer that the proposed lines would identify his client, but the warning was never passed to the press office. The judge treated that failure as an aggravating factor.

Get it right. The false "second arrest" led to a separate data protection breach, and the judge did not accept the Met's description of it as a "slight error".

Test the complaint. Coordinated, anonymous allegations that cannot be followed up deserve scepticism, not a rush to judgment.

Remember the downstream risk. If you pass private information to the media, you are likely to be liable for what it foreseeably does with it, and the publisher may be committing the same wrong.

The judgment also contains a warning about the cost of getting this wrong. The headmaster's carefully crafted communications with parents were undone overnight, and the loss of control over his own story was a significant part of the damages. For organisations that handle allegations, the safest course is usually the dullest one: confirm that a matter is being looked into, and say nothing that would let the reader fill in the blanks.

This article is for informational purposes only. Seek legal advice.