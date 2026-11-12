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PODCAST · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Who Is The Average Consumer In Trade Mark Law In The World Of Fashion? (Podcast)

HGF Law
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Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis explore the critical concept of the 'average consumer' in EU and UK trade mark law, examining how this standard differs from the 'informed user' test in design law. Through practical application to a notable fashion case, they demonstrate how courts assess consumer perception and likelihood of confusion in trade mark disputes.

United KingdomIntellectual Property
Rebecca Field
Rebecca Field
Lee Curtis
Lee Curtis
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Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the concept of the ‘average consumer’ in EU and UK trade mark law. Why is it important, and why is it different to the concept of ‘the informed user’ in EU and UK design law? Rebecca and Lee also apply the concept to a well-known fashion case.

Timestamps:

  • 2.29: what is or more accurately who is the average consumer for the purposes of trade mark law.
  • 6.12: what is the average consumer not a fashion case and describe how the concept of average consumer was applied practically to it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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