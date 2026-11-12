PODCAST · 12 NOVEMBER 2026
Who Is The Average Consumer In Trade Mark Law In The World Of Fashion? (Podcast)
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis explore the critical concept of the 'average consumer' in EU and UK trade mark law, examining how this standard differs from the 'informed user' test in design law. Through practical application to a notable fashion case, they demonstrate how courts assess consumer perception and likelihood of confusion in trade mark disputes.
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the concept of the ‘average consumer’ in EU and UK trade mark law. Why is it important, and why is it different to the concept of ‘the informed user’ in EU and UK design law? Rebecca and Lee also apply the concept to a well-known fashion case.
Timestamps:
- 2.29: what is or more accurately who is the average consumer for the purposes of trade mark law.
- 6.12: what is the average consumer not a fashion case and describe how the concept of average consumer was applied practically to it.
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