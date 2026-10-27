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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

The Network Behind The Portfolio

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Most companies lack a strategic approach to managing their external IP law firm networks, relying instead on accumulated relationships that quietly limit the quality of their entire IP strategy. Leading IP functions are transforming this by segmenting firms into strategic tiers, managing relationships as true partnerships with structured reviews, and leveraging joint planning and AI to achieve better work at better terms.

United KingdomIntellectual Property
Rouse
Rouse
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Managing external patent firms as an extension of your IP strategy

At a glance

Most companies do not have a strategy for their external IP network; they have a firm list. The network has accumulated over decades through acquisitions, jurisdictions, and habit. Every firm is engaged the same way, and the result quietly caps the quality of the entire IP strategy.

External firms are the execution arm of your IP strategy. They draft and prosecute the patents that determine whether business choke points are actually controlled or only nominally covered. Which firm drafts your most critical family is a strategic question, and in most networks it is answered by accident.

Leading IP functions manage the network the way they manage the portfolio itself. Firms are segmented into three tiers, Strategic Partners, Volume Partners, and Specialists, each with its own selection logic, price logic, and depth of relationship. Governance, reviews, and planning all scale with the tier.

Relationships are managed as partnerships across a full lifecycle. Key firms are measured on five dimensions including strategic contribution, developed through structured two-way business reviews, and, when performance or fit no longer justifies the relationship, off-boarded through a planned transition rather than tolerated indefinitely.

Joint planning and AI are raising the ceiling. Companies that share demand forecasts with their firms, and that structure how AI-driven efficiency gains are measured and shared, will get better work at better terms. Companies that leave this unaddressed will pay yesterday's prices for tomorrow's productivity.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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