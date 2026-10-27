The Network Behind The Portfolio

Managing external patent firms as an extension of your IP strategy

At a glance

Most companies do not have a strategy for their external IP network; they have a firm list. The network has accumulated over decades through acquisitions, jurisdictions, and habit. Every firm is engaged the same way, and the result quietly caps the quality of the entire IP strategy.

External firms are the execution arm of your IP strategy. They draft and prosecute the patents that determine whether business choke points are actually controlled or only nominally covered. Which firm drafts your most critical family is a strategic question, and in most networks it is answered by accident.

Leading IP functions manage the network the way they manage the portfolio itself. Firms are segmented into three tiers, Strategic Partners, Volume Partners, and Specialists, each with its own selection logic, price logic, and depth of relationship. Governance, reviews, and planning all scale with the tier.

Relationships are managed as partnerships across a full lifecycle. Key firms are measured on five dimensions including strategic contribution, developed through structured two-way business reviews, and, when performance or fit no longer justifies the relationship, off-boarded through a planned transition rather than tolerated indefinitely.

Joint planning and AI are raising the ceiling. Companies that share demand forecasts with their firms, and that structure how AI-driven efficiency gains are measured and shared, will get better work at better terms. Companies that leave this unaddressed will pay yesterday's prices for tomorrow's productivity.

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