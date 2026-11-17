In September, the Enlarged Board of Appeal (EBA) of the European Patent Office (EPO) issued its decision in G1/25, which appeared to ease the burden of description amendments. In our previous article, we set out reservations about how the EPO would apply it, and whether EPO practice would really change.

On 10 November 2026, the EPO published a notice setting out how it will apply G1/25 in examination and opposition. Our reservations appear to be justified.

What G1/25 Decided

In G1/25, the EBA held that an apparent incompatibility between the claims and the description can often be resolved by applying the claim interpretation principles in G1/24, without amending the description. An inconsistency requiring amendment only arises where the skilled person is left in real doubt as to the meaning of the claim (G1/25, Reasons, point 19).

As we noted previously, the decision left two points unclear. First, it did not define what amounts to an "inconsistency" beyond the real doubt threshold. Second, it did not explain what "real doubt" means.

What the EPO's Notice Says

The notice confirms that claims must always be read in light of the description and drawings (the "holistic approach"), but the description can't impose on a claim a limitation or expansion that goes beyond the wording of the claims.

An inconsistency exists only where the description suggests an understanding of the claim that is incompatible with its apparent meaning, and that claim interpretation cannot readily resolve. Even then, it must be removed only if it causes non-compliance with an EPC requirement (Articles 52 to 57, 76(1), 83, 84, 123(2) or 123(3) EPC).

Claim-like clauses no longer need to be deleted as a matter of course.

The notice applies to amended and unamended documents at every stage, including applications as filed.

The notice gives two practical examples.

Example 1 – a claimed feature described as optional: The claim requires features A, B and C, but the description says the invention comprises A and B and "may" comprise C "in an embodiment". The EPO considers that the skilled person would be in doubt as to whether C is required, so the claim isn't supported by the description and the inconsistency must be removed under Article 84 EPC (it may also matter under Article 56 EPC if C was added for inventive step). In short, features of an independent claim cannot be described as optional using words such as "preferably", "may" or "optionally".

Example 2 – an embodiment with additional features: The claim requires features A and B, and the description describes the invention as comprising A, B and C. An embodiment with an extra feature does not mean that feature is read into the claim, so the apparent incompatibility is easily resolved and no amendment is needed.

Our View: Inconsistent Reasoning

The examples address when an incompatibility does or does not amount to an inconsistency. The notice does not explain the concept of "real doubt" threshold introduced in G1/25. Instead, the deciding factor appears to be whether "it is unclear whether the statements in the description define embodiments falling within the scope of the claim".

In Example 1, the description presents feature C as optional, so the EPO considers it unclear whether that embodiment falls within claims that require A, B and C. In Example 2, by contrast, the embodiment with A, B and C clearly falls within claims requiring only A and B, so no amendment is needed.

Further, the EPO's reasoning on claim interpretation appears inconsistent. In Example 1, it concludes:

"Reading the claim in the light of the description in accordance with the holistic approach, the skilled person would be left in doubt as to whether feature C is required by the claim. The inconsistency cannot therefore be readily resolved by applying the principles of claim interpretation."

However, the notice also states that "The description and drawings may affect the meaning that the skilled person attributes to the claim wording, but they cannot be used to impose on the claim a limitation or expansion for which the claim wording provides no basis".

The EPO seems to find an inconsistency where the description could expand the claim (Example 1), but not where it could limit it (Example 2), even though its own interpretation principles treat limitations and expansions the same way.

In our view, because the claim in Example 1 expressly recites feature C, the skilled person would have no real doubt that an embodiment without C falls outside the claimed invention. Reading C as optional would have no basis in the claim wording. Unfortunately, the EPO does not appear to take this view.

What This Means for Applicants

G1/25 raised hopes that burdensome description amendments would be greatly reduced. However, the notice suggests that amendments will still be needed where features described as optional are added to the claims.

It is disappointing that the notice says so little about the concept of "real doubt, the threshold at the heart of G1/25.

There is still some cause for optimism. Example 2 shows that not every incompatibility requires amendment, and in T384/25, the Technical Board of Appeal applied G1/25 to allow embodiments falling outside the claims to remain in the description, even where they were labelled as embodiments or inventions.

In summary, G1/25 has softened the EPO's approach at the margins, but it appears applicants should still expect to amend the description whenever claimed features are presented as optional.