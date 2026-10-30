Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 30 OCTOBER 2026

Ninth Circuit Finds LLM Coding Agent Outputs Did Not Violate Digital Millenium Copyright Act By Not Including Attribution

A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Contributor

A&O Shearman

Introducing A&O Shearman Unparalleled global depth for a changing world. Today more than ever,...

View firm profile
Explore more from A&O Shearman

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed a district court's dismissal of DMCA claims against GitHub's AI-powered coding tools, ruling that LLM-generated code constitutes newly created work rather than copies with removed copyright management information. This decision addresses whether AI tools that learn from open-source code and generate new code violate copyright law when they don't include attribution from their training data.

United KingdomIntellectual Property
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Author LinkedIn connections

In Doe v. GitHub, Inc., No. 24-7700 (9th Cir. Sept. 16, 2026) the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, on interlocutory appeal, affirmed a district court dismissal of claims under the DMCA related to LLM-based coding tools trained on open-source code.

GitHub Copilot and Codex are LLM-based tools that can write code. Among the materials on which these LLMs were trained were open-source software projects that were published on GitHub. The plaintiffs are a class of programmers who published copyrighted code on public GitHub repositories.

Section 1202 of the DMCA makes it unlawful to intentionally remove or alter CMI from copyrighted works, or to distribute works with removed or altered CMI. In this case, the plaintiffs asserted that the defendants violated the DMCA in two different ways. First, they argued that defendants removed the CMI from their copyrighted code prior to training the LLMs and that this violated the DMCA (the “input” theory). Second, they argued that defendants had violated the DMCA by distributing code generated by the LLMs that sometimes returned “memorized” training data to users without including the training data source code’s CMI, thereby removing or altering CMI on copies of their protected works (the “output” theory).

The district court had dismissed the “output” theory on the view that Section 1202 of the DCMA required the copies to be “identical.” The Ninth Circuit declined to adopt such a strict requirement, noting that minor changes would not protect a defendant from liability.

While it rejected the “identicality” argument, the Ninth Circuit affirmed the dismissal, determining that, as the AI tools generated new code, they did not distribute the copyrighted source code. The Ninth Circuit contrasted how LLMs operate from the manner in which search engines retrieve information. Because the generated code never contained the CMI, the court held that a newly created work that never contained CMI is not a copy from which CMI was altered or removed. “[P]laintiffs’ own allegations about Copilot show that it is best understood as learning from existing works and then creating new works based on that learning process, not as making copies of existing works.”

The Ninth Circuit declined to consider the “input” theory, holding that it had been forfeited at the district court level. Thus, the decision did not address whether their removal of such information from the training data violated the DMCA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

AI, Deepfakes And Image Rights: Does English Law Protect Your Face, Voice And Likeness?

Generative AI has created a legal vacuum where synthetic images and deepfakes can be created and shared without consent, yet English law offers no standalone "image right" to protect individuals. With celebrities like Lisa Riley and over 80 performers demanding reform, the question is whether the UK's patchwork of intellectual property, data protection, and common law protections can adequately address this rapidly evolving threat to personal autonomy and reputation.
United KingdomIntellectual Property
Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP
Article

The Sound Of Ownership: Why AI Voice Cloning Is Raising New IP Questions

As AI voice cloning technology becomes increasingly sophisticated and accessible, the Save Our Voices Now campaign calls for statutory rights allowing individuals to own and control their voice as intellectual property. This article examines whether existing UK law sufficiently protects one of our most personal and recognisable attributes, exploring copyright, trade marks, passing off, and the practical steps individuals and businesses can take.
United KingdomIntellectual Property
Ashfords LLP
Ashfords LLP
Article

High Court Clarifies The Limits Of Copyright Claims Against Online Marketplaces

The UK High Court has delivered a landmark ruling on online marketplace liability, dismissing Shein's copyright infringement claims against Temu and clarifying when platforms can be held responsible for third-party content. The judgment examines the boundaries of copyright ownership in complex supply chains and establishes important precedents for how marketplace operators should respond to infringement allegations.
United KingdomIntellectual Property
HGF Law
HGF Law
Article

UPC CoA Confirms Jurisdiction Over Pending European Patent Application

The UPC Court of Appeal has confirmed that the Unified Patent Court can exercise jurisdiction over European patent applications, provided they are granted before the defendant files their statement of defence. This landmark decision means patent holders may now be locked into the UPC system even before their patents are officially granted, fundamentally changing the strategic timing considerations for opting out of UPC jurisdiction.
United KingdomIntellectual Property
HGF Law
HGF Law
Article

Samsung Ordered To Pay The Swatch Group US$11.6 Million In Damages For Trade Mark Infringement

The High Court has awarded the Swatch Group US$11.6 million in negotiation damages against Samsung for trade mark infringements involving watch face apps on the Galaxy App store. Rejecting both parties' extreme valuations of US$170 million and US$301, the court established important principles for assessing damages when brand owners don't license their marks and no comparable market royalties exist.
United KingdomIntellectual Property
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Amendments To The Act On The Protection Of Personal Information Promulgated

Japan has enacted sweeping amendments to its Act on the Protection of Personal Information, introducing an administrative surcharge regime with monetary penalties for data protection violations, new protections for children under 16 and biometric data, and expanded exceptions for data utilization in statistical analysis and AI development. The reforms, which take effect in stages through 2028, fundamentally reshape Japan's privacy enforcement landscape by granting the Personal Information Protection Commiss
JapanPrivacy
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

SEC Issues “Innovation Exemption” To Facilitate Trading Of Tokenized NMS Stock

The SEC has issued a groundbreaking Innovation Exemption allowing tokenized securities venues to facilitate trading of tokenized NMS stocks using automated market makers and liquidity pools. This temporary five-year exemption from exchange and dealer registration requirements establishes conditions for permissioned blockchain-based trading while granting public companies a 30-day window to object to third-party tokenization of their securities.
United StatesFinance and Banking
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

The EU’s Proposed Industrial Accelerator Act: What The Battery Industry Needs To Know—and Do

The European Commission's Industrial Accelerator Act proposes to reshape battery supply chains by conditioning access to EU public procurement and support schemes on strict origin requirements. As China controls over 80% of global battery manufacturing capacity, the legislation introduces escalating component-count thresholds that could fundamentally alter market access, financing structures, and supplier eligibility across the battery value chain.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

EU Packaging And Packaging Waste Regulation—what International Corporate Groups Should Know

The European Union's new Regulation on packaging and packaging waste has fundamentally transformed compliance requirements for companies placing packaged goods on the EU market, replacing decades-old directive-based frameworks with directly applicable product-law rules. While promising regulatory harmonization across member states, the reality presents a complex dual-compliance landscape where businesses must navigate both EU-wide packaging standards and diverging national implementation approaches.
European UnionEnvironment
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

How Spain’s Draft Data Center Rules Could Transform Digital Infrastructure Investment

Spain's draft Royal Decree introduces stringent energy sustainability, environmental, resilience and digital sovereignty requirements for data centers, including renewable additionality, hourly correlation, and efficiency standards. The regulation applies to all access and connection permits obtained after entry into force, with specific compliance deadlines for projects in progress and those with granted permits not yet connected to the grid.
SpainEnergy and Natural Resources
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

SEC Proposes Regulation Crypto Assets: Tailored Pathways For Covered Investment Contracts

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed Regulation Crypto Assets, introducing two tailored exemptions from Securities Act registration requirements for certain offerings of covered investment contracts involving crypto assets. The proposal establishes a startup exemption allowing up to $5 million in offerings over four years and a two-tier fundraising exemption permitting offerings up to $75 million...
United StatesFinance and Banking
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

California Passes Suite Of Bills Advancing Child Online-safety Push

California has enacted a comprehensive package of four bills that fundamentally reshape online safety protections for minors, targeting addictive design features, data privacy practices, age verification systems, and platform liability. These new laws establish strict requirements for social media companies, including mandatory stripped-down interfaces for users under 16, enhanced privacy defaults, and potential damages up to $1 million for negligent harm to children. The legislation represents one of the m
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

California SB 574 Would Bar Attorneys From Delegating The Practice Of Law To Generative AI

California Senate Bill 574 proposes a groundbreaking statutory framework that would prohibit attorneys from delegating legal practice to generative artificial intelligence, while imposing disclosure requirements and verification standards across litigation, arbitration, and court filings. The legislation raises fundamental questions about how traditional definitions of "the practice of law" apply to AI-augmented legal work, from document review to contract analysis. If signed by Governor Newsom, California
United StatesStrategy
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman