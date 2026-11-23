A counterfeit beauty product can do more than erode a brand's sales; it can put the buyer's health at risk.

In its November 2026 'Face the Fakes' campaign, the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) reported alarming findings from Trading Standards tests, including a skincare cream containing 13,200 parts per million of mercury and a fragrance containing approximately 80% methanol.

For beauty businesses, counterfeiting is therefore both an intellectual property enforcement issue and a consumer safety concern.

In this article, we cover the dangers of counterfeit products and how rights holders can combat counterfeiting.

A growing online problem

Counterfeit products imitate genuine goods and trade on established brands' reputations. They can be advertised through online marketplaces, social media platforms and unofficial retailers, sometimes using convincing photography, reviews and branding that make false listings difficult to distinguish from legitimate ones.

The IPO reports that cosmetics, skincare and perfumes are among Trading Standards' ten most commonly investigated counterfeit categories. Its September 2026 research found that 20% of 18–24-year-olds who bought beauty products in 2025 knowingly purchased fakes, compared with 6% in 2023. It also found that 71% of people who bought counterfeit cosmetics and toiletries did so online.

The hidden dangers of counterfeit beauty products

For its campaign, the IPO drew on Trading Standards testing of a cross-section of 50 seized counterfeit cosmetic products. Twenty failed on safety grounds. That finding relates to the seized products tested; it does not establish the proportion of unsafe counterfeit beauty products on the wider market.

The testing identified substances including:

Mercury in counterfeit skincare: one skin-lightening cream contained 13,200 parts per million of mercury, which can damage the kidneys and nervous system.

Lead in counterfeit make-up: elevated levels were found in lipsticks, eyeshadows and contour products. Lead can accumulate in the body and damage the brain, nervous system and kidneys.

Nicotine in counterfeit perfume, despite its prohibition in cosmetic products.

Methanol in counterfeit fragrance: one product contained approximately 80% methanol, a toxic alcohol that can cause serious poisoning and potentially permanent damage to eyesight.

Hydroquinone in counterfeit skincare: one skin-lightening cream contained 8.1% hydroquinone, although the substance is prohibited in cosmetic skin-lightening products in the UK.

Why this is more than a trade mark issue

Genuine cosmetics made available in Great Britain must comply with a product safety framework, including a safety assessment, a designated responsible person, appropriate labelling and product notification.

That framework includes Regulation (EC) No 1223/2009, as it applies in Great Britain, and the Cosmetic Products Enforcement Regulations 2013. Counterfeit products are unlikely to have undergone equivalent checks and may have been made or stored in unsafe conditions.

A consumer who suffers a reaction to a convincing counterfeit may attribute it to the genuine brand. For rights holders, that creates risks to reputation and customer trust alongside lost sales and potential trade mark infringement. An effective response must therefore consider both the removal of infringing goods and the risk of harm to consumers.

How rights holders can combat counterfeiting

Rights holders who identify suspected counterfeits should act promptly and choose an enforcement route proportionate to the scale and seriousness of the problem. A coordinated approach may include the following steps:

Preserve evidence. Capture listings, URLs, account names, prices and seller details; retain product images and packaging information. Where appropriate, make a controlled test purchase and preserve the product and transaction records.

Seek platform takedowns. Report infringing listings through the intellectual property complaint processes operated by relevant marketplaces and social media platforms, providing trade mark registration details and evidence of suspected counterfeiting.

Engage Trading Standards. Suspected criminal counterfeiting and unsafe goods may warrant referral to the relevant local authority. Trading Standards officers can investigate, undertake test purchases, seize goods and, where appropriate, prosecute. For organised operations, cooperation with the police or specialist enforcement units may also be relevant.

Consider border protection. Where counterfeit goods are entering the UK, an HMRC Application for Action can allow Border Force to detain goods suspected of infringing protected intellectual property rights, subject to the applicable requirements.

Assess civil action. Depending on the identity of the supplier, the evidence and the commercial impact, a trade mark infringement claim and injunctive relief may be appropriate. Keeping registrations, product-authentication information and distribution intelligence up to date will support enforcement.

No single measure will be appropriate in every case. Combining evidence gathering, rapid online removal and targeted public or private enforcement can protect consumer safety as well as brand value.

Key takeaways

The IPO's findings illustrate why counterfeit beauty products cannot be treated solely as a trade mark problem. Some of the seized products contained substances capable of causing serious harm, and the growing role of online sales makes misleading listings difficult to police.

Beauty businesses should monitor sales channels, preserve evidence and use the appropriate enforcement tools early. Prompt, coordinated action can limit the circulation of dangerous products, preserve consumer trust and protect the strength of a brand.