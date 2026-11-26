In the second article of our video games series, we explore the key IP lessons that can be learned from Grand Theft Auto VI and outline how developers can maximise and protect the value of their creations. (To view other articles in the series, please visit our Video Games hub).

Gaming enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the imminent launch of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI. The GTA series has generated over US$10 billion in revenue since September 2013, based on reports from its publisher Take-Two Interactive, with over 440 million copies sold worldwide across the series, and GTA V accounting for 210 million copies alone. The cultural relevance of the game is also significant, with GTA VI having been heavily promoted through various media across an extensive promotional campaign, and its launch is expected to result in unprecedented sales. Venture capital firm, Konvoy, projects that US$2 billion in revenue may be generated on the first day alone, which is equivalent to 25 million copies sold. Indeed, initial reports suggest that over US$1 billion has been made in pre-sales in the week leading up to the launch.

The value of the GTA franchise is clear, but behind the game itself there are valuable IP rights and associated IP protection and enforcement strategies that have paved the way to its success. This article will focus on those IP issues, including rights considerations, brand management, co-branding opportunities and commercial agreements, as well the way gameplay and game content is protectable.

Marketing and promotion

The methods by which the launch of GTA VI has been marketed reflect the value of both the brand and the game content, and it has put Take-Two Interactive (the owner of all associated IP) in a strong position to leverage those valuable rights. This allows for novel marketing and promotional models to be explored, to generate interest in the launch via numerous channels. One example of this is the partnership with Netflix, which resulted in a promotional film, Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look, released exclusively on Netflix on August 27, 2026. The film was top of Netflix’s English-language film charts across 87 countries in its debut week and reportedly resulted in:

5 per cent of Netflix members that had not logged on in the previous month, logging on for the release;

31 million views in four days;

a 35 per cent increase in mobile membership;

a 33 per cent increase in PlayStation sales; and

100,000 new Netflix subscribers.

This is indicative of the value of the IP associated with the Grand Theft Auto franchise. The agreement negotiated with Netflix will have leveraged that value, via licensing of branding, copyright, recorded gameplay and other IP rights. The value to licensees and partners that can work with Grand Theft Auto should also not be discounted, as reflected by the outcomes for Netflix outlined above.

The exclusivity achieved by Netflix in relation to the gameplay footage holds significant value, but it is also important to note that Take-Two Interactive needs to be proactive and strict about enforcement of its IP rights in order to address unauthorised third-party use of in-game footage, on channels such as YouTube for example. It is likely that a duty to do so would have formed part of its agreement with Netflix to maintain exclusivity.

Branding

Another novel element to the game’s promotion is that it will feature zero real-world product placements or brand sponsorships inside the game itself. Instead, it continues to rely on its own imaginary parody brands such as Sprunk, Cluckin' Bell, and Pißwasser. This approach saves it the time and money of negotiating deals with real brands, means it is not beholden to those brands, and preserves the edgy social satire and escapism which add to the game’s appeal.

On the other hand, GTA VI is itself sponsoring real world products and events to maximise market awareness and customer anticipation up until launch. On this front, partners include Miami Heat, Sony and, as was mentioned above, Netflix. In addition, much of the game’s promotion has been viral and has not required any significant investment or input by Take Two Interactive. For example, major brands such as BMW and other car manufacturers, Burger King, and T-Mobile have released ads whose aesthetic echoes the neon garishness of the GTAVI world and gamers’ obsessive anticipation of the launch date has been a running joke in the current series of “South Park”. The fourth episode in the current series took this ploy a step further with Rockstar’s buy-in and included some previously unseen gameplay footage.

Post launch, reviews, gameplay extracts and walk-throughs on YouTube and other platforms will do the game’s promotional work for it, though this will be a double-edged sword if the gamer response isn’t entirely favourable – bear in mind the negative critical reception that the game Cyberpunk 2077 received on launch for its initial technical glitches. Reputation management is therefore an area that Take-Two Interactive will need to pay close attention to moving forward.

Commercial agreements

As with any other major video game, numerous contractual relationships will govern its development and exploitation, many of them interconnected and all coming into being as a result of intense negotiation and complex drafting. These include, among others, the following:

The core game development agreement between the developer and commissioning party for which IP ownership and revenue-sharing provisions will be key.

Contracts with game creators such as programmers, artists, animators, writers and sound designers. For these, securing quality assurances and, again, IP ownership will be key.

The licensing of core technologies used in the game such as core game engines, middleware, sound libraries and motion capture technology. These tools are increasingly AI-driven and that brings its own challenges in terms of liability and IP ownership and exploitation. It is interesting to note that the developers of Grand Theft Auto VI have stated that they did not employ generative AI during the creation of the latest game. However, AI now plays a vital role in the gameplay itself, with the franchise’s ubiquitous NPCs now learning and changing behaviour in real time, directly impacted by what the player does within the game and reacting accordingly. Whether these elements of gameplay are protectable by software and AI patents is likely to have been explored by the developers and other developers in the space. Whether purely AI-generated game code or content qualifies for copyright protection varies on a country by country basis; in the UK it can but in many other countries, including the US, Japan and South Korea, it will not. For this reason, many developers of games (as well as other creative works such as films, animation and soundtracks) are requiring that contractors not supply AI-generated content or at least want absolute clarity on when it is used.

Distribution agreements, often allocated on a territory and platform basis. Porting agreements will be required to convert the game for different platforms.

Regarding territorial allocation, as well as the trade mark protection and brand strategy issues covered below, distribution contracts will need to accommodate how marketing the game in different countries will result in different considerations in terms of legal and regulatory compliance, age and content restrictions (a major issue if the game has a crime and action theme like GTAVI) and price disparity. Furthermore, selling a game in different countries will mean producing versions in different languages. Copyright will attach to those different versions and it will need securing. On the regulatory front, an often overlooked issue is the need to comply with data protection and privacy laws: to what extent can player data be tracked, collated and used? Different territories have different rules and breaching them can result in bad publicity and a hefty fine. Finally, as with many other sectors, cybersecurity is an increasingly important consideration. Both the developers and players of a game can be targeted and both need to know what they should do to safeguard themselves in terms of technical measures and best practice.

Trade mark strategy

Trade mark protection and enforcement strategy play a key role in Take-Two Interactive’s ability to maximise the value of its franchise. Trade mark registrations grant exclusivity to the respective brands in relation to the goods and services claimed in a registration, allowing them to prevent third-party use of identical and confusingly similar brands, and even use for goods and services not protected by their registrations based on the significant reputation associated with those brands. They own 179 registrations for marks containing GRAND THEFT AUTO worldwide and 102 registrations for marks containing GTA.

The cultural impact of the GTA franchise, and the significant changes in the market since the launch of the original game, which now sees gaming intersecting with other forms of entertainment such as movies, TV and music, is reflected in the breadth of specifications claimed in the latest trade mark registrations. For example, the first GRAND THEFT AUTO registration in the UK (filed in 1996) claims a range of software, programs and video game goods in class 9, as well as printed matter and stationery in class 16. The UK registration for the Grand Theft Auto VI logo reflects the changes in the market and the commercial opportunities associated with gaming titles, with expansion in class 9 extending to digital materials including films and motion pictures, and addition of broad entertainment services claims in class 41, as well as clothing in Class 25. The application was also filed in 2023, which reflects the long lead-in time before launch and the significant marketing activity occurring within that period and puts them in the best position to leverage their rights when negotiating with third parties and to enforce them against infringers. The claims in the registration support Take-Two Interactive’s commercial plans and would protect use in the context of the Netflix film, the album of songs released to market the launch, and future opportunities such as movies and TV shows.

The approach to avoiding infringement of third-party brands within in-game content is also interesting. As mentioned above, they have created a broad range of brands, such as Sprunk, Cluckin’ Bell and Pißwasser, used for products within the game to avoid real-world licensing fees. Whilst we have identified no trade mark filings for these names, we have seen that labels containing that term have been filed with US Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau. This reflects an intent to launch real-world goods and commercialise the goodwill generated associated with the in-game branding and we anticipate that trade mark protection is likely to follow in some form. The labels have been filed by a third party that we anticipate is licensing rights from Take-Two Interactive.

Take-Two Interactive also takes enforcement of its trade mark rights extremely seriously, in order to retain the exclusivity associated with the franchise’s brands. They have taken action in the USA against PlayerAuctions Inc in 2025 alleging copyright and trade mark infringement associated with the use of modified accounts and cheat codes, and they have taken similar action in the UK and USA, inter alia, where appropriate.

Cross-over content

Another element of potential relevance here is the potential opportunity for cross-over content, such as the possibility of using a GTA VI “skin” (i.e. the appearance of a character in the game) within a different game. The well-known Fortnite game is renowned for this, with many players personalising their game characters with skins from other areas of popular culture, including other games. This in turn raises interesting IP issues around copyright and branding, and it remains to be seen whether Take-Two Interactive would be willing to license the use of their characters within other games; without such a licence, anyone replicating such a skin would risk copyright infringement, alongside possible trade mark infringement and passing off.

User-generated content

This point leads on to the increase in user-generated content, whereby players develop their own creations and content related to the game, where this is the recording and voiceover of gameplay footage circulated to the public via video streaming channels such as YouTube, or players’ bespoke characters, environments, stories, graphic novels, movies, etc. that players have created based on the game. The question of who owns the rights to such content can be complex and will depend upon the creative input applied by the user. Furthermore, even if the user can show that sufficient independent effort has been employed in development of the work, such that copyright subsists, it may well be the case that the exploitation of such copyright would still infringe the underlying copyright owned by Take-Two Interactive in the game and the game characters themselves. Consequently, any user seeking to commercialise such user-generated content may still require a licence from Take-Two Interactive in order to avoid infringement.

Lessons to be learnt

The GTA franchise is a highly instructive example of the wide range of IP rights that may apply to a video game, as well as the benefits and risks involved in exploiting such IP rights. Developers of video games, whether of AAA titles such as GTA VI or of smaller independent games, can learn a great deal from how Take-Two Interactive have managed the IP in the GTA franchise.

In particular, developers would benefit from:

Checking the availability of proposed game titles, character names, fictional game locations, etc, to ensure that they are not inadvertently infringing the trade mark rights of third parties; Securing registered trade mark protection for important brands associated with the game, particularly the game title, but also key character names – the scope of such protection should also be carefully considered, both in terms of geographic spread as well as the range of goods and services for which protection is required; Capturing evidence of the development of the game and associated copyright materials, to ensure that it is possible to prove the subsistence of copyright in those materials in the future – use of “paper-towns”, such as spurious lines of code in the software, partially hidden deliberate mistakes in other content, etc. can be also be useful in proving that copying has taken place at a later date; Investigating whether patent protection may be available for any novel and inventive gameplay, hardware, etc., and ensuring that such developments are only disclosed under an obligation of confidentiality to avoid any inadvertent novelty-destroying disclosures taking place; Equally, investigating whether any registered design protection may be secured for the visual appearance of any elements of the game, such as character designs, animation sequences within the game, virtual world environments, etc.; and Paying particular attention to the contractual relationships involved not only in development of the game, but also in exploitation of the game and associated merchandising opportunities.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how other game developers utilise the IP lessons that can be learnt from the GTA franchise, as well as where Take-Two Interactive take the franchise next.