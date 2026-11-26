A growing sector

The sports nutrition sector is no longer defined solely by protein powders and energy drinks, nor is it a market aimed exclusively at bodybuilders or elite athletes. Over the last decade, participation in fitness and exercise has increased significantly, bringing with it greater consumer interest in nutrition, performance and wellbeing.

Companies are investing heavily in areas such as personalised nutrition, hydration, recovery, gut health, cognitive performance and functional foods, creating significant opportunities for innovation. While protein-based products and traditional performance supplements remain relevant, innovation is required to stand out in the growing market and to correlate with the interests of a wider customer base.

We are seeing increasing activity in areas such as recovery and muscle growth, hydration technologies, microbiome-focused products, personalised nutrition platforms, cognitive performance formulations and novel delivery systems. The convergence of nutrition, food technology, digital health and data analytics is also creating new opportunities for companies seeking to develop differentiated products and services.

As the market becomes increasingly competitive and the variety of products on the market grows, businesses must place greater emphasis on how those innovations can be protected. Questions around patent protection, freedom to operate and broader IP strategy are moving higher up the agenda, particularly for companies looking to attract investment, expand internationally or differentiate themselves in a crowded marketplace.

So what are the key IP considerations for businesses and innovators in a rapidly growing market such as sports nutrition, and what are some common misconceptions?

Where are companies seeking protection; what is patentable in this area?

Innovation in sports nutrition takes many forms, and patent activity reflects that diversity.

Ten years ago, most patent filings in this area focused on more simple protein supplement and amino acid formulations, drinks and electrolyte formulations, or energy and endurance ingredients.

Recently, among other things, the technology is moving towards personalised nutrition products, microbiome-based nutrition, advanced hydration systems and next-generation proteins, with more focus on recovery and endurance enhancement ingredients. Moreover, as sports tech continues to advance, there is also a drive to integrate nutrition products with wearable-derived physiological data.

New ingredients and ingredient combinations vs. naturally occurring substances:

One area of particular interest is the development of new ingredients and ingredient combinations. This is obviously an exciting area of innovation and, naturally, may result in patentable ideas. However, innovation around known ingredients should not be overlooked.

While obtaining patent protection for naturally occurring substances can be challenging, companies are frequently pursuing protection for new combinations of ingredients, specific formulations, dosage regimes, manufacturing methods or newly identified technical effects.

Many people unfamiliar with patents do not realise that such ideas may be patentable, and that there may therefore be the opportunity to seek valuable protection of their IP to help grow and protect their business.

Formulations:

Some of the most valuable innovations in this sector and, indeed, many other sectors, are not necessarily directed to brand new ingredients or completely ground-breaking technology. Instead, they relate to the way those ingredients are formulated and delivered.

Improved bioavailability, enhanced stability, taste masking, controlled-release systems, encapsulation technologies and novel delivery formats can all provide meaningful commercial and technical advantages. In some cases, these types of innovations may be easier to protect than the underlying ingredient itself.

This is particularly relevant in a market where many businesses have access to broadly similar raw materials. The ability to achieve superior performance, improved consumer experience or greater formulation stability can be an important differentiator in the market, and in turn strengthen arguments in support of patentability.

One common misconception is that patent protection is only available where a completely new ingredient has been synthesised or discovered for this use. In reality, some of the strongest patent portfolios are built around formulation technologies, manufacturing processes or previously unrecognised technical benefits.

Personalised nutrition and digital health:

Personalised nutrition remains one of the most closely watched areas of innovation.

Businesses are increasingly exploring products and services tailored to individual fitness goals, physiological characteristics, biomarker data and microbiome profiles. At the same time, wearable devices and digital health platforms are generating large volumes of information that can potentially be used to support more personalised nutritional recommendations.

Although regulatory and evidential challenges remain, the combination of sports nutrition, digital health and data-driven wellness is likely to continue generating significant intellectual property activity over the coming years.

For innovative businesses operating in this space, careful consideration of both patent protection and data-related intellectual property issues is often essential.

It’s all in the data: why patenting sports nutrition products can be challenging

Securing meaningful patent protection in the sports nutrition sector may often be more complex than businesses initially expect.

Unlike certain pharmaceutical inventions, for example, many sports nutrition innovations involve incremental improvements to existing products or combinations of ingredients that are already known. As a result, patentability frequently depends on demonstrating that the innovation delivers a genuine technical benefit that would not have been obvious at the time. This might include improved performance characteristics, enhanced bioavailability, improved stability or another unexpected technical effect.

It’s all in the data!

The strongest patent applications are therefore often supported by robust experimental evidence, which demonstrates the technical advantages that have been observed. For this reason, IP considerations are frequently most effective when incorporated into the product development process itself rather than being addressed shortly before launch. Early planning can provide significantly greater flexibility when deciding how best to protect an innovation.

That being said, if the data are already available, it can be relatively quick to draft and file a patent application on the basis of those data.

It’s not just your IP you need to worry about: freedom to operate (FTO) considerations

Securing patent protection is only one side of the equation. Businesses must also consider whether they are free to commercialise their products without infringing third-party rights.

This is an area that can sometimes come as a surprise to growing companies. A business may successfully develop a technically innovative product only to discover that aspects of its formulation, manufacturing process or intended use overlap with an existing patent owned by another organisation. This does not necessarily mean that the invention itself is unpatentable, but may mean that reformulation and/or licence negotiations may be required to actually launch the product on the market with less risk.

FTO assessments essentially involve a search for potentially relevant IP rights, and a subsequent analysis (by a patent attorney) of the likelihood that the relevant product or process may infringe these third-party rights. In business terms, this boils down to being a key step in the risk assessment and due diligence that should be performed before launching a new product, entering a new market, licensing technology, completing an acquisition or undertaking a significant fundraising exercise.

Identifying potential risks early can create opportunities to redesign products, negotiate licences or adjust commercial strategy before substantial investment has been committed. However, undertaking an FTO analysis too early, such as early in the development of a new product, much before the product is close to being finalised, can also be an expensive and futile exercise. Later changes to a product may require further FTO analysis to be performed in case those changes bring the product within the scope of a previously discounted third-party patent. Strategically, it is therefore important to perform an FTO analysis at the right time in the development-launch process.

In rapidly developing markets such as sports nutrition, understanding competitor patent activity can be just as important as building a patent portfolio of your own.

IP for start-ups

For start-ups, IP can play an important role in attracting investors, establishing credibility and creating barriers to entry for third parties.

One question that investors frequently ask is straightforward: what prevents competitors from copying this?

A well-considered patent strategy may sometimes provide the answer, particularly where the business has developed an innovative formulation, ingredient platform or delivery technology. However, patents are rarely the only form of protection worth considering.

Trademarks, trade secrets, confidential know-how, design rights and branding strategies can all contribute to building and maintaining competitive advantage. Trademarks can help establish brand recognition and customer loyalty, making it harder for new entrants to attract customers. Design rights could help protect distinctive packaging, for example, further supporting the branding strategy.

Patents aren’t always the answer:

For example, where the innovation lies in a confidential step in the manufacturing process, sometimes this is best kept as a trade secret or confidential know-how, rather than having to publicly disclose the process to your competitors once the patent application is published. Of course, there are benefits to obtaining patents directed to processes and methods of manufacture. However, ultimately, these can be harder to enforce if access to a competitor manufacturing location is required to prove infringement.

The most effective approach will depend on the nature of the innovation and the commercial objectives of the business. In many cases, a combination of different IP rights offers the strongest overall protection. This approach will often evolve as the business grows and the market adapts.

Looking ahead

Innovation in sports nutrition shows little sign of slowing. Advances in ingredient science, food technology, digital health and personalised nutrition continue to create new opportunities for businesses throughout the sector.

As competition intensifies, IP is likely to become an increasingly important component of commercial strategy. Companies that consider IP early are often better positioned to attract investment, support expansion and build defensible market positions. Equally, understanding competitors’ patent activity and maintaining freedom to operate can be just as important as securing patents of their own.

For many businesses, the challenge is no longer simply developing innovative products. It is ensuring that those innovations create durable commercial value. A well-considered IP strategy can play an important role in achieving that objective.

How can Boult help?

Boult advises clients across many sectors, including the food, nutrition, life sciences and consumer products sectors, on patent strategy, patent drafting and prosecution, freedom-to-operate assessments, patent landscape analysis, portfolio management, IP due diligence and broader innovation protection strategies. Boult is also well-placed to advise on trademarks, designs and other IP matters.

If you would like to discuss protecting innovation in the sports nutrition sector, please get in touch with our team.