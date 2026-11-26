If you are launching an online casino, sportsbook or wider iGaming business, your brand name is likely to become one of your most valuable assets. However, choosing a name is only the beginning. The next question has to be “how do you trade mark an online casino or sportsbook name?”

As a trade mark attorney, I’d always recommend dealing with brand protection before you invest heavily in a domain, website, app, advertising campaign or launch. A properly planned trade mark strategy can help you establish ownership of your brand and reduce the risk of an expensive rebrand later.

Step 1: Choose a trade mark that can be protected

The first step is choosing a strong name.

Trade marks generally work best when they are distinctive. An invented word or unusual brand name is usually more commercially valuable than a name that simply describes the service. For example, a name such as “Online Sports Betting” is likely to be much harder to protect effectively than an invented or distinctive brand name.

This matters particularly in iGaming, where businesses often use similar terms such as “bet”, “casino”, “slots”, “games”, “win” and “play”. The more distinctive the element of your name, the easier it may be to differentiate your business from competitors.

Before settling on a name, you need to consider both brand appeal and trade mark strength.

Step 2: Search before you file

One of the most important stages in the process is a trade mark clearance search. The UK Intellectual Property Office recommends checking whether someone else has already registered a similar trade mark before applying.

However, a basic database search is not necessarily enough. You should look for:

Identical registered trade marks

Similar names and spellings

Phonetically similar marks

Similar-sounding casino or sportsbook brands

Relevant applications that are still pending

Similar marks owned by businesses in related technology or entertainment sectors

Unregistered brands with significant market presence

For an iGaming business, this assessment can be particularly important because the same brand may be used across gambling services, software, mobile applications, marketing and technology. A professional clearance search will assess the likelihood of conflict, rather than simply asking whether the exact name appears in a database.

Step 3. Decide where you need protection

A UK trade mark does not automatically protect your brand throughout Europe. A UK registration protects the brand in the UK and Isle of Man, whereas an EU trade mark provides protection across the EU. This makes your intended market important when deciding where to file.

For example, an operator intending to launch in the UK initially may start with a UK application. An operator targeting multiple EU countries may also consider an EU trade mark application, while international businesses may require a broader filing strategy. The key is to decide where protection is commercially important before filing, rather than discovering later that a key market has been left uncovered.

Step 4. Identify the right classes

A trade mark does not provide blanket protection for a name; it protects the mark in relation to specified goods and services.

The UK uses the international Nice Classification system, which divides goods and services into 45 classes. For an online casino or sportsbook, the relevant protection will depend on exactly what your business does. For example, an iGaming business may need to consider services relating to:

Online casino services

Gambling and betting services

Sports betting

Gaming and entertainment

Downloadable software and mobile applications

Gaming software

Technology and software-as-a-service

Hosting of gaming platforms

Advertising and marketing services

Recent UK trade mark applications in the sector illustrate how broad the protection can be. One 2026 application covering an online gaming business included Classes 9, 35, 36, 41 and 42, covering areas such as gaming software, marketing, payment processing, casino and betting services, and software development and hosting.

This does not mean every sportsbook or casino should automatically file in five classes. The correct specification depends on the business model and its genuine commercial plans.

5. Think about future expansion

One common mistake is applying for protection based only on what the business does today. If your sportsbook is likely to develop its own betting software, launch a mobile app, provide gaming content or expand into affiliate marketing, those plans should form part of the discussion when developing the trade mark strategy.

Both the UK IPO and EUIPO emphasise the importance of considering future business plans when selecting goods and services. There is, however, an important limitation. You cannot simply add new goods and services to an application after filing, which is why getting the specification right at the outset matters.

Step 6. File the word mark first (where appropriate)

If your primary asset is a brand name, consider whether the word mark should be your priority. A word mark can provide protection for the name itself, rather than being limited to one particular logo or stylisation. You may also want separate protection for a distinctive logo where that logo has independent commercial importance.

The right filing strategy will depend on the brand, budget and intended use, but I would generally avoid assuming that registering a logo automatically gives you comprehensive protection for the underlying name.

Step 7. File before the big launch

Timing matters! Ideally, your trade mark application should be filed before the brand becomes widely publicised and significant sums are spent on development and marketing. In the UK, the online application fee is currently £205 for one class, with £60 for each additional class.

The IPO then examines the application and publishes it, giving third parties an opportunity to oppose it. If there are no problems, registration will follow the examination and opposition process.

For an EU trade mark, the application process is handled by EUIPO, which similarly examines the application and its classification before publication.

Step 8: Remember that registration is not the end

A trade mark registration is an asset that needs managing. Once registered, monitor the market for potentially conflicting applications and brands. Consider whether your registration continues to reflect your business and whether you need protection in additional territories as the business expands.

Most importantly, make sure the brand you register is actually used in the way contemplated by your trade mark strategy.

How to trade mark an online casino or sportsbook name

So, how to trade mark an online casino or sportsbook name? The process is more than completing an application form. Start with a distinctive name, conduct proper clearance searches, identify your target territories, select the appropriate goods and services, consider your future business plans and file strategically.

For an iGaming business, the trade mark should be treated as part of the launch strategy, not an administrative task to deal with afterwards. A strong brand that is properly cleared and protected can become a significant business asset. A brand launched without checking its trade mark position can become a significant liability.