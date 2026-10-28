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ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

Horizon Scanner: Intellectual Property For Japanese Businesses – Autumn 2026

Lewis Silkin
Lewis Silkin
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Lewis Silkin

Lewis Silkin

Joint managing partners: Jo Farmer, Richard Miskella International offices: Dublin, Hong Kong...

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This edition of the IP Horizon Scanner highlights the most significant intellectual property developments and anticipated regulatory changes in the coming months, with particular emphasis on how these shifts will affect Japanese businesses operating in global markets. The analysis provides strategic insights into emerging IP trends and compliance requirements that organizations need to monitor.

United KingdomIntellectual Property
Andy Cloughley
Andy Cloughley
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We’re pleased to present you with the latest edition of our IP Horizon Scanner. In this edition, we spotlight the most significant developments and anticipated changes in the coming months, with a particular focus on their impact on Japanese businesses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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