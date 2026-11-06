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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

FLOWERBX v Flowers Box: Court Boxes Off Whether There Is Trade Mark Infringement

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The Intellectual Property Enterprise Court recently examined whether FLOWERBX and FLOWERS BOX are confusingly similar trade marks in the luxury flower market. Flowerbx Limited claimed trade mark infringement against Flowers Box London Limited, while the defendant counterclaimed that the FLOWERBX mark was merely descriptive. The court's decision provides important guidance on trade mark validity, likelihood of confusion, and the significance of actual confusion evidence in infringement cases.

United KingdomIntellectual Property
Scott Steinberg
Scott Steinberg
Ruby McCarthy
Ruby McCarthy
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Are FLOWERBX and FLOWERS BOX confusingly similar or are they descriptive for flower related goods? This is what the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court recently had to consider.

Flowerbx Limited targeted the high-end and luxury markets and offered flowers to shops and restaurants, and businesses for fashion shows and other events, and bouquets of single stem varieties. It brought a claim against Flowers Box London Limited, alleging infringement of its UK trade mark for “FLOWERBX” by the use of ‘FLOWERSBOX’, ‘FLOWERS BOX’ and ‘FLOWERS BOX LONDON’. Flowers Box offered various types of flowers, bouquets and plants online and also appeared to target the luxury part of the market.

Flowers Box counterclaimed alleging that the “FLOWERBX” trade mark was descriptive of certain flower related goods/services for which it was registered.

Decision

The Court held that the “FLOWERBX” mark was not descriptive and was valid for the challenged flowers, plants and foliage goods and related retail services. The Court found that the evidence did not show that ‘flower box’ had a particular meaning to the public or that it was akin to ‘shoe box’ or ‘hat box’, which have particular meanings. The public may interpret it as a box which contains flowers, but not as referring to the flowers themselves, as that would mean discounting “box”.

Regarding trade mark infringement through likelihood of confusion, Flowers Box did not contest that certain trade mark goods/services, such as natural plants and flowers, flower bouquets, plants, foliage and the retail services relating to the sale of plants and flowers, were identical to goods/services offered by Flowers Box. The Court found that there was a high similarity overall between “FLOWERBX” and ‘FLOWERSBOX’, ‘FLOWERS BOX’ and ‘FLOWERS BOX LONDON’. The addition of ‘London’ was descriptive and could be understood as a sub-brand. Flowerbx relied on evidence of real-world confusion such as customers mistakenly ordering from, making enquiries or complaining to the wrong party and Trustpilot reviews being attributed to Flowers Box. Although it was alleged that some incidents may have resulted from administrative errors, the Court considered there were too many instances. A likelihood of confusion was found.

Flowerbx also argued (among other things) that Flowers Box had infringed its trade mark by taking unfair advantage of its reputation. The Court accepted that Flowerbx had a reputation for “luxury and stylish floral design of the highest quality” by the time Flowers Box was incorporated. The confusion evidence showed that consumers would make a link between the parties’ marks. The Court found that Flowers Box had taken unfair advantage, because it enabled Flowers Box to profit from the reputation Flowerbx had built through its marketing and work.

Key takeaways

  1. Register your trade marks – Registration can offer stronger, easier to enforce protection than relying on unregistered rights.
  2. A descriptiveness assessment depends on the goods/services – The fact that a mark is composed of ordinary words which may have a descriptive meaning does not necessarily mean that the mark will be descriptive. The goods/services covered by the trade mark application or registration are key.
  3. Evidence of actual confusion can be powerful – The requirement is that there is a likelihood of confusion. However, actual confusion can certainly help, and it did in this case due to the number of instances.
  4. Recurring confusion is a warning sign – Businesses should investigate recurring misdirected orders, enquiries or reviews promptly. They may indicate a risk of trade mark infringement or other reputational harm.
  5. Retain evidence of use and reputation – Flowerbx showed that its mark had acquired enhanced distinctiveness and a reputation. Businesses should retain and organise material showing their use and reputation of a trade mark in the relevant territory and for the relevant goods/services so that it can be relied on to prove use or reputation.
  6. Clear new brands before launch – A small difference in spelling, a pluralised word or a geographic term may not avoid a likelihood of confusion. Companies may want to consider clearance searches before launching a new brand.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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