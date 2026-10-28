Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

EPO V UPC: How The EPO’s And UPC’s Approaches To Validity Give Us Food For Thought When Drafting And Prosecuting Patent Applications Destined For Europe (Part 2)

HGF Law
Explore more from HGF Law

The European Patent Office and Unified Patent Court are converging on validity standards, but subtle differences in their approaches to added matter, novelty, and sufficiency could impact litigation strategies and patent prosecution. While both apply the same legal tests, the UPC's holistic focus on technical aims contrasts with the EPO's emphasis on textual wording, potentially leading to divergent outcomes in specific cases.

United KingdomIntellectual Property
Hsu Min Chung
Hsu Min Chung
Thomas Compton
Thomas Compton
Robert Scanes
Robert Scanes
Author LinkedIn connections

The Unified Patents Court (UPC) opened its doors on 1 June 2023 and is already having a significant impact on EPO practice. Less than a year after opening, the UPC Court of Appeal (CoA) rendered its decision in 10x Genomics vs. NanoString (UPC_CoA_335/2023), ruling on how claims should be interpreted under the European Patent Convention (EPC). The CoA’s position was at odds with the EPO’s “classical” approach. This inconsistency played an influential role in prompting the EPO to reconsider how claims should be interpreted. In June 2025, the EPO’s Enlarged Board of Appeal (EBoA) (G1/24) brought the EPO’s approach to claim interpretation closer into line with UPC’s, finding “it a most unattractive proposition that the EPO deliberately adopt a contrary practice to that of the tribunals that are downstream of its patents”.

The EBoA in G1/24 made the EPO’s harmonisation intentions very clear. However, harmonisation is not a new concept. When G5/831 issued some 46 years ago, the EBoA held that it was incumbent on the EPO to take the decisions of courts and industrial property offices in the EPC Contracting States into consideration. But G5/83 did little to promote harmonisation. However, since G1/24, there has been a palpable change, and we are beginning to see the EPO make significant strides to align its approach on validity with the UPC’s. Conversely, while the UPC is developing its case law independently of the EPO, many aspects of UPC case law have been shaped by the EPO’s approach to validity.

In this four-part series, we explore the similarities and differences between the EPO’s and UPC’s approach to claim interpretation, added matter, novelty, sufficiency and inventive step. As well as influencing litigation strategies, these similarities and differences give us food for thought when drafting, prosecuting and managing patent portfolios destined for Europe.

In the second part to this series, we take a detailed look at added matter, novelty, and sufficiency. The key takeaway is that the EPO’s and UPC’s approaches are closely aligned, and many European patent attorneys will find the expressions used by the UPC to justify their decisions on these issues very familiar. This is not to say that outcomes will be the same all of the time. Traditionally, the Examining and Opposition Divisions and Technical Boards of Appeal (TBAs) of the EPO have placed a great deal of emphasis on the wording used in the text. Conversely, the UPC takes pride in its “holistic” approach when trying to understand what is being conveyed to the skilled person. Depending on the facts, this may occasionally lead to different outcomes despite the frameworks for assessing added matter, novelty, and sufficiency being broadly the same.

Added Matter

Under Article 123(2) EPC, a European patent or patent application cannot be amended in such a way that it contains subject matter that was not contained in the application as filed. Accordingly, any amendment made must have basis in the original application. The EPO is notoriously strict when assessing added matter and applies the so-called “gold standard” (G2/10). Under the gold standard, an amendment can only be made within the limits of what a skilled person would derive directly and unambiguously, using common general knowledge, and seen objectively and relative to the date of filing, from the whole of these documents as filed.

With the EPO’s gold standard, even if a feature is disclosed in the specification, it can sometimes be difficult to amend a claim to that feature if that feature is only disclosed in the context of a specific embodiment of the invention (intermediate generalisation). For such an amendment to be allowable, the feature cannot be inextricably linked to the other features of the embodiment. Moreover, the overall disclosure should justify its generalisation across the scope of the invention. The same rationale applies to any feature omitted from the amendment.

On the face of it, the UPC is aligned with the EPO when it comes to added matter. In Sibio v Abbott [UPC-CoA-884/2025], the CoA confirmed the approach in Abbott v Sibio in UPC_CoA_382/2024, referring to the EPO’s gold standard. Echoing the EPO’s approach to intermediate generalisations, the CoA in Sibio v Abbott considered whether it was permissible to omit a feature of a specific embodiment by considering whether the feature was inextricably linked to the other features in that embodiment.

However, while the UPC adopts the same legal tests as the EPO when considering added matter, there may be differences in the way the tests are put into practice. For example, as discussed above, the current uncertainties over how claims should be interpreted when assessing added matter at the EPO may give rise to differences between the EPO and UPCsup>2. Moreover, when the UPC CoA in Sibio v Abbott considered whether an omitted feature could be generalised across the scope of the invention, the CoA considered the technical effect of the invention, and whether the omitted feature contributes to this effect and is essential to the invention. By way of contrast, the TBA in T25/03 considered whether isolated features were essential to the embodiment from which the features were isolated. As the specific embodiment may achieve an improved or a greater number of technical effects than the invention in general, it is possible for a feature to be deemed essential to a specific embodiment but not the invention in its most general form. Accordingly, depending on the facts of the case, it is possible that the UPC may apply the gold standard more leniently.

Overall, therefore, the EPO and UPC are broadly aligned on added matter as the same gold standard is applied. However, by placing emphasis on the technical effect of the invention, the UPC appears to take a more holistic view as to what the invention seeks to achieve and construes the purpose of features of the invention in this context. This differs from the EPO, which focusses heavily on the wording of the original text. Whether this results in the UPC applying the gold standard more leniently is likely to be dependent of the facts of each case. However, anecdotally under certain factual frameworks, the UPC may well have a more permissive attitude to added matter because of its holistic approach.

This potential difference should be borne in mind if parties are minded to challenge European patents post-grant, especially when a choice of forum still exists (e.g., if the 9-month opposition window is still open). That said, the potential for divergence may diminish with time if the EPO continues to harmonise its approach with the UPC’s.

Table 2: Summary of EPO’s and UPC’s approaches to added matter

  EPO UPC
Legal principle Gold Standard – G2/10 Gold Standard – G2/10
Intermediate generalisation of a feature only disclosed in a specific embodiment Generally add matter unless the feature is not inextricably linked with other omitted features of the embodiment, and the overall disclosure justifies the generalising isolation of the feature and its introduction into the claim. Generally add matter unless the feature is not inextricably linked with other omitted features of the embodiment.

The technical effect that the invention aims to achieve, and whether an omitted feature contributes thereto, is relevant for the assessment of added matter. In other words, when considering whether there is an inextricable link with such other features or, yet differently worded, whether such omitted feature is essential to the invention.
Possible differences Same legal test so practice is broadly aligned. However, at least anecdotally, there may be differences in the way the test is applied. Emphasis placed on wording used in specification when assessing what might be directly and unambiguously derivable from the text Same legal test so practice is broadly aligned. However, at least anecdotally, there may be differences in the way the test is applied. Emphasis placed on the technical aims of the invention as a whole when assessing what might be directly and unambiguously derivable from the text

 

Novelty

The “gold standard” above has far reaching implications in EPO proceedings as the uniform concept of disclosure means that it is also used to assess novelty and priority (G2/10). The UPC CoA has endorsed this uniform concept at least in its approach to novelty.

For instance, in Fujifilm v Kodak [UPC_CoA_473/2025], the UPC CoA confirmed that novelty should be assessed based on what a skilled person, using his common general knowledge at the relevant filing or priority date, would derive directly and unambiguously from a single piece of prior art. While the disclosure of the prior art document in its entirety must be considered, the content of a prior art document could not be treated as a reservoir from which features may be drawn to create a particular embodiment. Moreover, while different passages of a document may be combined, this was only if there was a clear and unmistakable teaching suggesting this. The CoA also acknowledged that features may be disclosed implicitly, but this required the skilled person to consider such features to be a clear and unambiguous consequence of what was explicitly mentioned.

These concepts will be very familiar to European patent attorneys practising before the EPO; indeed, the phraseology used by the CoA in their judgments could have been cut and pasted directly from decisions of the TBA. However, as with added matter, differences in outcome may arise depending on how strictly the gold standard is applied. On paper at least, the UPC’s approach to novelty is closely aligned with the EPO’s. However, the UPC appears to adopt a more holistic approach when reviewing the prior art and places greater emphasis on the technical aims that the prior art document seeks to achieve. By way of contrast, the EPO traditionally places significant focus on the wording used. This may affect what might be deemed to be directly and unambiguously derivable from the text, particularly with respect to implicit disclosures or when considering whether parts of a prior art disclosure may be combinable in the absence of an explicit teaching to do so.

Table 3: Summary of EPO’s and UPC’s approaches to novelty

  EPO UPC
Legal principle Gold Standard – G2/10, uniform concept of disclosure with added mater and priority Gold Standard – G2/10, uniform concept of disclosure with added mater
Similarities Prior art is not a reservoir from which features can be selected to create an embodiment. Cannot combine different parts of the prior art document unless there is a clear pointer to do so. Prior art is not a reservoir from which features can be selected to create an embodiment. Cannot combine different parts of the prior art document unless there is a clear and unmistakable suggestion to do so.
Possible differences Same legal test so practice is broadly aligned. However, at least anecdotally, there may be differences in the way the test is applied. Emphasis placed on wording used in specification when assessing what might be directly and unambiguously derivable from the text Same legal test so practice is broadly aligned. However, at least anecdotally, there may be differences in the way the test is applied. Emphasis placed on the technical aims of the invention as a whole when assessing what might be directly and unambiguously derivable from the text

 

Sufficiency

Article 83 EPC stipulates that a patent or patent application shall disclose an invention in a manner sufficiently clear and complete for it to be carried out by a person skilled in the art. The sufficiency requirement is generally considered to be a key component of the patent bargain; a monopoly is granted to the patent holder in exchange for a disclosure of the invention in sufficient detail for it to be reproduced.

The case law of the EPO stipulates that the subject-matter of an application must be sufficiently disclosed at the effective date of the application, based on the application as a whole and taking into account the common general knowledge of the skilled person. When attacking a claim as lacking sufficient disclosure, the EPO places the burden on the party raising the insufficiency attack to present serious doubts, substantiated by verifiable facts, that a skilled person could not reproduce the invention. This can be a difficult burden to bear, as the sufficiency bar is met as routine tests are permissible to meet the requirements of sufficiency.

The UPC CoA largely endorsed the EPO’s approach to sufficiency in Sanofi v Amgen [UPC_CoA_528/2024]. Like the EPO, the CoA confirmed that one way of performing the invention was held to meet the requirements of sufficiency. The CoA also confirmed that the disclosure need not include specific instructions as to how reproduce every conceivable embodiment of the invention. Just as the EPO’s approach allows for the occasional failure (T931/91), the CoA held that the non-availability of some embodiments was immaterial to sufficiency, as long as the skilled person would be able to obtain suitable embodiments within the scope of the claim. Furthermore, the CoA confirmed that a reasonable amount of trial and error did not prevent the invention from being enabled.

The EPO’s and UPC’s approach to sufficiency appear to be aligned. However, although the claim in Sanofi v Amgen was a therapeutic use claim, the sufficiency objection was not based on an allegation that the claimed therapeutic indication was sufficiently disclosed. Often, in post-grant validity proceedings in the pharmaceutical field, this is the main point of dispute when sufficiency is called into question. For example, EPO case law requires the original application to provide proof that a drug has the claimed therapeutic effect, especially, if in the absence of experimental data in the application, it would not be credible that the therapeutic effect is achieved. The level of proof that is required is an open question and depends heavily on the facts. Nonetheless, this question is critical to validity because the absence of a credible effect cannot be remedied by post-published evidence (G2/21). It remains to be seen whether the UPC adopts the EPO’s approach to the question as to whether a therapeutic effect is rendered sufficiently credible to meet the requirements of Article 83 EPC.

Table 4: Summary of EPO’s and UPC’s approaches to sufficiency

  EPO UPC
Similarities The subject-matter must be sufficiently disclosed at the effective date of the application, based on the application as a whole and taking into account the common general knowledge of the skilled person.

One way of performing the invention is required to meet the requirements of sufficiency.

The non-availability of some embodiments was immaterial to sufficiency, as long as the skilled person would be able to obtain suitable embodiments within the scope of the claim.

Trial and error does not prevent the invention from being enabled

 

Footnotes

1. See Reasons 6 of G5/83

2. G1/26.

View Part 1 here

Part 3 coming soon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

AI, Deepfakes And Image Rights: Does English Law Protect Your Face, Voice And Likeness?

Generative AI has created a legal vacuum where synthetic images and deepfakes can be created and shared without consent, yet English law offers no standalone "image right" to protect individuals. With celebrities like Lisa Riley and over 80 performers demanding reform, the question is whether the UK's patchwork of intellectual property, data protection, and common law protections can adequately address this rapidly evolving threat to personal autonomy and reputation.
United KingdomIntellectual Property
Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP
Article

The Sound Of Ownership: Why AI Voice Cloning Is Raising New IP Questions

As AI voice cloning technology becomes increasingly sophisticated and accessible, the Save Our Voices Now campaign calls for statutory rights allowing individuals to own and control their voice as intellectual property. This article examines whether existing UK law sufficiently protects one of our most personal and recognisable attributes, exploring copyright, trade marks, passing off, and the practical steps individuals and businesses can take.
United KingdomIntellectual Property
Ashfords LLP
Ashfords LLP
Article

High Court Clarifies The Limits Of Copyright Claims Against Online Marketplaces

The UK High Court has delivered a landmark ruling on online marketplace liability, dismissing Shein's copyright infringement claims against Temu and clarifying when platforms can be held responsible for third-party content. The judgment examines the boundaries of copyright ownership in complex supply chains and establishes important precedents for how marketplace operators should respond to infringement allegations.
United KingdomIntellectual Property
HGF Law
HGF Law
Article

Samsung Ordered To Pay The Swatch Group US$11.6 Million In Damages For Trade Mark Infringement

The High Court has awarded the Swatch Group US$11.6 million in negotiation damages against Samsung for trade mark infringements involving watch face apps on the Galaxy App store. Rejecting both parties' extreme valuations of US$170 million and US$301, the court established important principles for assessing damages when brand owners don't license their marks and no comparable market royalties exist.
United KingdomIntellectual Property
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

High Court Clarifies The Limits Of Copyright Claims Against Online Marketplaces

The UK High Court has delivered a landmark ruling on online marketplace liability, dismissing Shein's copyright infringement claims against Temu and clarifying when platforms can be held responsible for third-party content. The judgment examines the boundaries of copyright ownership in complex supply chains and establishes important precedents for how marketplace operators should respond to infringement allegations.
United KingdomIntellectual Property
HGF Law
HGF Law
Article

UPC CoA Confirms Jurisdiction Over Pending European Patent Application

The UPC Court of Appeal has confirmed that the Unified Patent Court can exercise jurisdiction over European patent applications, provided they are granted before the defendant files their statement of defence. This landmark decision means patent holders may now be locked into the UPC system even before their patents are officially granted, fundamentally changing the strategic timing considerations for opting out of UPC jurisdiction.
United KingdomIntellectual Property
HGF Law
HGF Law
Article

UK Patents Court Reinforces The UK Threshold For Plausibility

The UK Patents Court has upheld Novartis' patent and SPC protecting Entresto, its blockbuster heart failure treatment combining valsartan and sacubitril, rejecting all validity challenges from generic manufacturer Accord Healthcare. The judgment provides crucial guidance on plausibility requirements where experimental data have been generated but not fully disclosed in the patent specification, clarifying when qualitative disclosure of positive results suffices without detailed numerical data.
United KingdomIntellectual Property
HGF Law
HGF Law
Article

Patenting Performance: Protecting The Science Behind A Personal Best

Nomio, a broccoli-based sports supplement gaining popularity among endurance athletes, has secured patent protection for its innovative use of sulforaphane to enhance exercise performance and treat metabolic conditions. This analysis explores how the company leveraged university research to protect both therapeutic and non-therapeutic applications of their simple three-ingredient formula, demonstrating that even products with common ingredients can achieve robust patent protection through novel use claims.
United KingdomIntellectual Property
HGF Law
HGF Law
Article

UPC CoA Confirms “gold Standard” For Added Matter In Sibio v Abbott

The Court of Appeal of the Unified Patent Court recently issued a decision examining whether omitting an elastomeric sealing member from a patent claim constitutes added matter, applying the EPO's "gold standard" test while emphasizing the importance of functional and structural relationships between features. The ruling provides crucial insight into how the UPC approaches intermediate generalizations and whether its methodology differs from the notoriously strict EPO practice on added subject-matter.
LuxembourgIntellectual Property
HGF Law
HGF Law
Article

Trade Mark Changes In Jersey, And Why They Might Affect You

Jersey has completely overhauled its trade mark system, establishing its own Intellectual Property Office and abolishing the previous UK re-registration requirement. The new framework aligns closely with UK trade mark law while enabling Jersey to participate directly in the Madrid System for international registrations. These changes, effective August 1, 2026, include automatic cloning of existing UK designations into Jersey rights and signal further IP modernization ahead.
JerseyIntellectual Property
HGF Law
HGF Law
Article

Cleaning Up The Laundry: Innovations In Mitigating Microplastic Contamination From Man-made Fabrics

Microplastic contamination from synthetic textiles poses a growing environmental threat, with fibres from man-made fabrics entering water systems through washing machine effluent. As countries like France mandate microplastic filters in washing machines and the EU implements new wastewater treatment rules, innovative companies are developing filtration technologies and novel removal methods to combat this pervasive pollution problem.
United KingdomEnvironment
HGF Law
HGF Law
Article

Protecting The AI Drug Discovery Ecosystem: Building An IP Stack Around Targets, Molecules And Medicines

As computational biology and artificial intelligence reshape drug discovery, pharmaceutical companies face a critical challenge: how to protect not just the final therapeutic compound, but the entire ecosystem of datasets, models, and biological insights that enabled its creation. This article examines the evolving intellectual property landscape where 90% of clinical candidates still fail, yet the tools predicting their success are becoming as valuable as the medicines themselves.
United KingdomIntellectual Property
HGF Law
HGF Law