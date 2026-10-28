Dupe Culture: A Sign You've Made It?

Dupe culture is everywhere. One minute a product is blowing up on TikTok, the next there are ten "inspired by" versions flooding the market.

Whilst some dupes are just part of doing business, the line between a dupe, a copycat product and outright counterfeiting can get blurry very quickly. When you've invested time, money and creativity into building a brand, it can be incredibly frustrating to watch others try to ride on the back of that success.

A big part of my job is helping brands navigate exactly these issues. Working with Verity and Jungwon, I see first-hand how quickly successful brands can become targets and how important it is to have a brand protection strategy that goes beyond simply registering a trade mark.

The reality is that if your brand is gaining traction, imitation is often a sign you're doing something right. The key is knowing when to ignore it, when to take action, and how to protect your brand without losing focus on growth.

If you're dealing with dupes, copycats or counterfeit products, I'd be happy to chat. Helping brands tackle these challenges and build practical enforcement strategies is what I do every day.