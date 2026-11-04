Brewing Innovation Beyond The Pint: Key Takeaways From Scottish Beer Festival 2026

Marks & Clerk food & drink specialists, Noelle Pearson and Yann Robin, recently attended the Beer Matters Conference to catch up with brewers, suppliers and industry leaders from across the sector.

The event featured a range of insightful presentations covering topics including ingredient and yeast innovation, emerging consumer trends, and the future of brewing. We heard first-hand from Professor Dawn Maskell about the development of the £35 million Centre for Sustainable Brewing & Distilling, as well as from Scottish pioneers in the low and no-alcohol sector, including Jump Ship Brewing, on how alcohol-free products are reshaping the industry.

The discussions provided fascinating insights into where the beer industry is heading and highlighted several areas where businesses should be considering their intellectual property strategy.

Here are some of the key themes that stood out:

Non-Alcoholic Beer Is Becoming Its Own Category One of the most noticeable trends was the continued rise of non-alcoholic beverages. This trend is evident across major brands, including Asahi Group Holdings, Diageo, and Molson Coors, all of which are expanding their low and no-alcohol portfolios to meet growing consumer demand. Many producers no longer see themselves competing solely against traditional alcoholic beverages. Instead, they are increasingly targeting consumers who may previously have chosen soft drinks, creating competition across a much broader drinks market. This shift is encouraging brands to think differently about their positioning, with a greater focus on wellness, lifestyle and healthier alternatives. It also raises important questions around brand differentiation in an increasingly crowded marketplace, particularly as soft drink manufacturers and beverage brands continue to expand into this space. As the category matures, businesses will need to consider how they protect and differentiate their brands, products and innovations while responding to rapidly changing consumer preferences. Growth Brings New IP Challenges Many breweries are looking beyond their domestic markets and pursuing international expansion. As brands grow, trade mark protection becomes increasingly important, particularly when entering new territories. Businesses should ensure that their key brands are protected in the markets they plan to enter, helping to reduce the risk of infringement, costly disputes and copycat products. Protecting brand names, product identities and distinctive packaging at an early stage can provide a strong foundation for growth and help preserve the value of a business as it scales. In a competitive industry, a robust trade mark and design protection strategy can be just as important as commercial growth plans. Another important consideration for scaling businesses is cost management. As breweries invest in innovation and expand internationally, understanding incentives such as the Patent Box regime can be highly beneficial. When applicable, Patent Box can significantly reduce a company's corporation tax liability on profits derived from qualifying patented inventions. Considering these opportunities early and understanding how they fit into a wider IP strategy can help businesses maximise the value of their innovation while supporting long-term growth. Design Protection May Be the Hidden Opportunity Whilst patent opportunities can be more limited and complex across the brewing sector, there is significant potential around registered designs and brand protection. With consumer purchasing decisions often heavily influenced by branding, packaging and product presentation, breweries should consider how design rights can help protect the distinctive look and feel of their products from copycats. From can artwork and bottle shapes to packaging features and product aesthetics, design protection can be a valuable tool for preserving a brand's competitive advantage. Hidden Innovation Exists Across the Supply Chain Interestingly, some of the strongest technology-focused discussions came not from breweries themselves, but from exhibitors and suppliers serving the wider industry. Companies such as Certuss, specialising in manufacturing steam raising generators, alongside manufacturers of brewing equipment, processing systems, ingredients and production technologies, highlighted the level of innovation taking place behind the scenes. While breweries may not always realise it, even small improvements made during day-to-day brewing operations can potentially give rise to protectable intellectual property. Whether it is a more efficient production process, a novel ingredient application, an improvement in quality control, or a unique approach to packaging and distribution, innovation often occurs incrementally rather than through groundbreaking inventions. This serves as a reminder that innovation in the beer industry extends far beyond the final product on the shelf. It can be found throughout the entire value chain, from raw ingredients and production processes to packaging, distribution and manufacturing technologies.

Looking Ahead

The event reinforced that innovation in the drinks sector extends well beyond the product itself. Whether through branding, design, manufacturing processes or expansion into new markets, breweries are finding new ways to differentiate themselves and create value.

For growing businesses, taking a proactive approach to trade marks, designs and wider IP strategy can help ensure that value remains protected as the business develops.