Changing Immigration Adviser: A Sponsor-Support Handover Buying Guide

Changing immigration advisers may be prompted by growth, service concerns or the need for different expertise. Once the decision is made, the practical question is how to move safely and efficiently.

A useful handover transfers more than documents. It explains the status of each matter, the advice already given, unresolved questions and responsibility for the next action.

This guide helps you prepare a handover brief, assess the incoming adviser’s proposal and confirm when the transfer is complete.

1. Establish What You Want to Improve

Write down why you are changing providers.

Your priorities might include clearer advice, better communication, support for more complex recruitment or a more organised working relationship.

Turn those concerns into requirements for the new instruction.

For example:

We need a named contact, written recommendations for significant decisions and a clear record of outstanding actions.

Without this step, the business may change provider while recreating the same unclear arrangements.

2. Identify Live Work Before Agreeing Transfer Dates

Create a list of all matters requiring action.

Distinguish applications in preparation, submitted matters awaiting a decision, requests for further information, upcoming employee matters and unresolved compliance questions.

For each item, establish who is responsible during the transition.

Matter Current status Next action Relevant dates (incl. Home Office deadlines) Responsible adviser Transfer point

“Transfer point” should describe an agreed event or date. It should not rely on both advisers assuming the other is responsible.

An incoming adviser may need time to review information before accepting responsibility for particular work. Build that into the plan.

3. Prepare an Organised Record Inventory

Ask what records can be transferred under the existing engagement arrangements and identify what your business already holds.

The inventory may include:

Licence applications, decisions and correspondence.

Relevant worker and sponsorship records.

Application documents and case updates.

Written advice and the facts underlying it.

Previous reviews, findings and action plans.

Outstanding requests for information.

Important dates and task registers.

Relevant engagement and responsibility arrangements.

Record missing items explicitly. A file should not be marked complete because a folder exists.

Use an agreed secure method for employee information. Confirm who is authorised to receive it and how files will be indexed.

4. Review Access and Formal Arrangements Separately

Receiving documents does not automatically update the people authorised to act within relevant systems.

Ask the incoming adviser to identify which representative, contact or user arrangements require review and how any necessary changes will be handled. In particular, key personnel listed on the Sponsorship Management System (SMS) such as appointed legal representatives and Level 1 users must be updated, replaced, or deactivated accordingly to ensure proper authorisation and system security.

Sponsor guidance includes processes for changing relevant licence details, personnel and representatives. The transfer plan should account for these where applicable. (gov.uk)

Use proper inpidual access arrangements. Avoid relying on another person’s credentials to preserve continuity.

5. Agree What the Incoming Adviser Will Review

An onboarding proposal should explain whether it covers:

An inventory and status check.

Review of selected live matters.

Review of previous advice.

Identification of missing information.

A wider compliance assessment.

Preparation of an ongoing work plan.

These are different levels of work.

If the provider proposes a broad review, ask what uncertainty it is intended to resolve. If the proposal is narrow, ask which issues will remain unassessed.

Agree how newly identified problems are escalated and priced.

Illustrative Scenario: An Application Caught Between Two Instructions

A manufacturer changes advisers while an employee application is being prepared.

HR believes the outgoing adviser will complete it. The incoming adviser understands that all work transfers immediately. The employee receives conflicting requests for documents.

A transition schedule would resolve the uncertainty by naming the matter, identifying its stage and assigning responsibility for the next action.

The key lesson is to allocate live work explicitly before either engagement changes.

6. Define Handover Acceptance

Ask the incoming adviser to provide a written onboarding summary showing:

Records received and reviewed.

Missing information.

Matters accepted.

Outstanding actions and owners.

Relevant access changes.

Unresolved risks or questions.

Any further work recommended.

Your internal lead should review this summary and resolve disagreements.

The handover is ready to close when the business can identify who owns each matter and where the necessary information is held.

Your Handover Checklist

☐ Reasons for changing adviser have become clear service requirements.

☐ Live matters have named owners.

☐ Relevant dates have been checked.

☐ Records are indexed and transferred appropriately.

☐ Missing information is listed.

☐ Access and representative arrangements have been reviewed.

☐ Key personnel on the Sponsorship Management System (SMS) have been updated, replaced, or deactivated.

☐ Incoming review scope and fees are agreed.

☐ Responsibility transfer points are confirmed.

☐ The onboarding summary has been accepted.

☐ Future support arrangements are documented.

Frequently Asked Questions

Must every live matter transfer at the same time?

No. A staged handover may be appropriate if responsibility remains clear.

Does onboarding necessarily include a full audit?

No. The proposal should distinguish an initial review from a wider compliance assessment.

What if the outgoing records are incomplete?

Agree a recovery plan and the cost of reconstruction. Identify any matters that cannot wait.

What should happen if advisers disagree about a live issue?

Request clear written reasoning and ensure the business has an identified decision-maker and responsible adviser.

Prepare the Transition Before Ending Existing Support

Discuss a sponsor-support handover with WestBridge Business Immigration. Provide your reasons for moving, the proposed timetable and an outline of live matters.