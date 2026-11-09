Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Why Funded Transactions Work Better When Banking And Corporate Advisers Collaborate

Geldards
Explore more from Geldards

Collaboration between banking and corporate advisers can prevent costly delays and complications in funded transactions. Understanding how funding arrangements interact with corporate decisions...

United KingdomFinance and Banking
Jenny Chatten
Jenny Chatten

For any business embarking on a funded acquisition or other corporate transactions, there are two closely connected considerations: what the business wants to achieve, and how its existing or proposed funding arrangements affect its ability to do it.

It can be tempting to treat the corporate and banking elements as separate workstreams. In practice, decisions made in one can have significant implications for the other.

Bringing the two together at an early stage can help identify potential issues sooner, control costs and reduce the risk of delays as completion approaches.

When a routine corporate decision has banking implications

Sometimes the issues involved can appear relatively straightforward. In one corporate exercise, the parties intended to amend a company’s articles of association. It was only relatively late in the process that the existing finance documents were identified as restricting changes to the company’s constitutional documents without the lender’s consent.

The solution was to postpone the changes, but the example demonstrates how an apparently routine corporate action can have implications under existing banking arrangements.

Similarly, on a recent acquisition, the target group had borrowings from a significant number of different lenders. We needed to deal with each facility appropriately as part of the transaction, including obtaining repayment confirmations and arranging the necessary releases. Because that process had not been coordinated sufficiently early, it became a genuine blocker as the parties approached completion.

Contrast that with a demerger on which I am currently advising, where it was identified at the outset that a release from existing security would be required. The client has therefore been able to engage with its bank early and build the necessary consents and documentation into the transaction timetable.

These are very different transactions, but there is a common lesson: understanding the banking implications at the beginning can prevent them becoming an issue at the end.

Avoiding last-minute surprises

The same principle applies when new funding is itself enabling a transaction.

On another recent acquisition, funding had been arranged to support the deal, but the intended funds flow included using some of that finance to repay an existing intra-group debt.

From the client’s perspective, this was simply part of completing the overall transaction. However, that use of the money was not permitted under the agreed funding arrangements.

Because the issue was identified before completion, there was time to address it with the bank. Ultimately, the transaction had to be adapted to fit the available funding. Had the issue only emerged on the proposed completion date, the transaction could not have completed as planned.

None of these examples involves particularly unusual circumstances. That is precisely the point. Problems can arise when perfectly reasonable corporate decisions interact with banking arrangements that have been considered separately.

Two sides of the same transaction

My own practice has developed across both corporate transactions and banking, giving me experience on different sides of funded deals.

That provides two complementary perspectives: as an M&A lawyer who understands the funding considerations behind a transaction, and as a banking lawyer who understands how acquisitions are negotiated and structured.

It is particularly useful on transactions where having completely separate corporate and banking teams may not be proportionate. Even where a dedicated banking lawyer is not required on the client’s side, understanding the issues that are likely to matter to the lender can help prevent problems emerging further down the process.

The same applies when advising the bank. A banking lawyer who understands the underlying M&A transaction can more readily identify how the SPA, transaction structure and funding arrangements interact.

A more joined-up approach

Collaboration will not remove every complication from a funded transaction. Negotiations evolve, commercial priorities change and lenders will have their own requirements.

But greater alignment between corporate and banking advisers can reduce avoidable problems.

That means understanding existing and proposed funding arrangements from the outset, keeping the lender appropriately informed as the transaction develops and considering the financing implications of corporate decisions before they are agreed.

It also means bringing the right people into the conversation at the right time. Where consents, releases or changes to funding arrangements will be required, identifying them early gives the parties the opportunity to incorporate them into the transaction timetable rather than dealing with them as completion approaches.

For businesses contemplating a funded acquisition, demerger or other significant corporate exercise, the objective is straightforward: fewer surprises, less duplicated work and a smoother route to completion.

Advisers with a detailed understanding of both sides of that equation can play an important role in achieving it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

FCA Finalises Cryptoasset Perimeter Guidance Ahead Of The New UK Regime

The Financial Conduct Authority has released comprehensive perimeter guidance for the UK's new regulated cryptoasset activities regime, clarifying when firms will need authorization and how the regulatory framework applies to qualifying cryptoassets and stablecoins. The guidance addresses critical questions about scope, territorial application, and the narrower "by way of business" test that determines which entities fall under the new regulatory requirements.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Katten
Katten
Article

The Future Of Islamic Finance: Insights From IFN UK Forum 2026

Islamic finance is experiencing rapid global expansion, with assets approaching US$6tn and record sukuk issuance attracting non-traditional investors. The convergence of Shariah-compliant and sustainable investing is creating new opportunities, while AAOIFI Standard No. 62 and tokenisation developments are reshaping how Islamic finance structures are designed and implemented across international markets.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Walkers
Walkers
Article

Cryptoasset Regulation: UK Advances Comprehensive Regime As US CLARITY Act Stalls

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has finalized comprehensive perimeter guidance for its cryptoasset regime, opening a five-month authorization window for firms, while the US Senate's procedural rejection of the CLARITY Act leaves American digital asset regulation to continue through agency action. This divergence highlights fundamentally different regulatory approaches: a legislatively anchored UK implementation path versus US reliance on existing statutory authorities as Congress debates market structu
United KingdomFinance and Banking
PwC Legal Germany
PwC Legal Germany
Article

New AIM Rules (August 2026)

The London Stock Exchange has implemented sweeping reforms to the AIM Rules, fundamentally reshaping admission requirements, transaction thresholds, and governance obligations for companies on the Alternative Investment Market. These changes eliminate longstanding requirements like working capital statements and corporate governance codes while introducing new features such as capital access windows and special voting shares, marking the most significant overhaul of AIM regulations in recent years.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Shoosmiths LLP
Shoosmiths LLP
Article

Investment Management Update - September 2026

The Financial Conduct Authority has released a comprehensive package of regulatory updates and findings covering investment management, wealth management, and consumer protection. Key developments include reforms to MiFID costs and charges disclosures, remuneration code changes, AIFM regime overhauls, and detailed reviews of firms' Consumer Duty compliance, financial crime controls, and governance frameworks.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

Nearly Out Of PERG-atory – But Not Quite Yet: Good News As The FCA Finalises PERG 18 On Cryptoassets, But With Even More Legal Changes To Come

Cryptoasset firms face a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape as the FCA's authorisation gateway opens on 30 September 2026. With the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Cryptoassets) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2026 laid before Parliament and the FCA's finalised PERG 18 guidance published within 24 hours, firms must navigate significant perimeter changes including new stablecoin payment exclusions.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP
Article

Modernising UK Payments: HM Treasury’s Proposed Overhaul Of The Payment Services Regime

On 14 July 2026, HM Treasury published its long-awaited consultation on modernising the UK’s payment services and electronic money regulatory framework. The consultation is part of the Government’s National Payments Vision agenda, which aims to ensure that the UK has a trusted, world-leading payments ecosystem delivered on next generation technology, while preserving choice for consumers and businesses.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

SFDR 2.0 – European Parliament Negotiating Position: The Stage Is Set For Trilogue

The European Parliament has published its negotiating position on SFDR 2.0, setting the stage for trilogue negotiations between the Commission, Parliament and Council. With the asset management industry hoping for relief from the complexities of SFDR 1.0, the Parliament's proposals claim to simplify the regime while maintaining credibility of sustainability-related investments.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP