The FCA has now published its proposals for Phase 2 of reforming the SMCR. As with the Phase 1 changes (which we have previously discussed), the proposals seek to lighten the administrative burden of the SMCR on firms.

The reforms have been made over two phases due to the existing regime being based in both statute and FCA rules. This has meant that certain of the FCA’s proposals depend on Parliament making legislative changes under the Financial Services and Markets Bill 2026 (the FSM Bill). The changes proposed under the FSM Bill do not provide for the new regime but instead empower the FCA to make further reforms.

Although the headline proposal in Phase 2 relates to the removal of the certification regime, there are a number of other measures proposed which should alleviate the compliance and administrative costs that firms are currently subject to under the SMCR. We set out below an overview of the changes impacting solo regulated firms.

Certification regime

The FCA proposes to remove the certification regime in its entirety. The FCA is not proposing to implement a replacement regime. Instead, it intends to rely on existing requirements including:

relying on the competent employees rules in SYSC which require firms to employ personnel with the skills, knowledge and expertise necessary to carry out responsibilities allocated to them;

the continued application of the Individual Conduct Rules; and

specific qualification requirements such as those for retail investment and mortgage advisers.

Regulatory references will no longer be required for previously certified individuals. As firms will remain responsible for ensuring that candidates are competent and suitable for their role, they can use employment checks and references as part of that assessment. Regulatory references will still be required for individuals applying for Senior Manager Function (SMF) roles. The FCA will also remove the directory of certified persons and so firms will no longer need to provide information on directory persons. The FCA register will continue to include SMF holders however.

The FCA is aware that its proposals could introduce risk and makes it clear that it is still considering alternative approaches. It has asked for specific feedback on potential other options that would retain beneficial elements of the regime (for example, retaining a subset of certification functions and certain requirements for references).

Conduct Rules training

Currently firms are required to take all reasonable steps to ensure that relevant staff understand the Conduct Rules and how they apply to their roles. This has created a significant cost for firms as they tend to meet this obligation through role specific training. The FCA now proposes that firms instead ensure all those subject to the Conduct Rules are notified of:

the Conduct Rules that apply to them; and

the consequences of breaching those rules.

The FCA states that firms would not have to provide Conduct Rules training but could choose the most appropriate way to comply with the rule, for example, integrating Conduct Rules requirements into wider induction, compliance or conduct communications and processes. Notwithstanding this added flexibility, firms may well continue to deliver dedicated Conduct Rules training as the most reliable way to ensure staff are fully informed of their obligations.

Temporary SMF cover – the 12-week rule

Under the existing rules, firms can appoint an individual to cover for a Senior Manager where the absence is temporary or reasonably unforeseen and the appointment is for less than 12 weeks. Under the Phase 1 reforms, the rule was amended to allow firms 12 weeks to submit an SMF application, rather than 12 weeks to receive an SMF approval from the FCA.

The FCA now proposes to extend the period for firms to submit an SMF application or SMF notification from 12 to 18 weeks. The FCA is also proposing to remove the requirement that the rule is only used where the absence of the SMF is ‘reasonably unforeseen’. Instead, the FCA intends to replace it with rules on ‘reasonable use’. These rules would require firms to use the rule reasonably and limit their use of it to the extent reasonably practicable.

Breach reporting

Currently firms must report to the FCA Conduct Rule breaches which have resulted in disciplinary action. Disciplinary action covers a formal written warning, suspension, dismissal or the reduction or recovery of remuneration.

For staff who are not subject to the Senior Manager Conduct Rules, the FCA proposes to raise the reporting threshold to Conduct Rule breaches which result in disciplinary action consisting of a final written warning or dismissal. Instead of annual notifications for this category of staff, firms will have 14 months of imposing such disciplinary action to notify the FCA.

Statements of responsibilities

As part of the Phase 1 reforms, the FCA changed the notification requirements so that firms could notify the FCA of changes to statements of responsibilities up to six months after a change is made rather than immediately. As the statutory requirement to provide statements of responsibilities will fall away under the FSM Bill, the FCA has proposed further reforms. Under the proposed rules, Senior Managers will still need to maintain a statement of responsibilities and this must be submitted with SMF applications. However, firms will not need to update the FCA of changes to statement of responsibilities. Firms will however need to ensure these are kept up to date internally and hold records of superseded statements of responsibilities for a six year period.

Management responsibilities maps

Enhanced scope SMCR firms will still need to maintain management responsibilities maps and submit these alongside SMF applications. However, as with the changes proposed for statements of responsibilities, firms will no longer need to notify the FCA when these are updated but must maintain a record for a six year period.

Prescribed responsibilities

The FCA proposes to remove nine prescribed responsibilities and retain only the following:

A- responsibility for the Senior Managers Regime;

D- responsibility for financial crime;

Z- responsibility for CASS; and

(for enhanced SMCR firms) J-3 responsibility for oversight of outsourced internal audit.

The FCA makes clear that the removal of prescribed responsibilities does not negate SMF responsibilities. Firms will still need to maintain an accurate record of SMF responsibilities.

Reform of SMF roles

The FCA proposes to remove both the SMF18 (Other Overall Responsibility) and SMF22 (Local Responsibility) functions.

The scope of the SMF7 (Group Entity Senior Manager) function will also be narrowed. To meet the definition of an SMF7, an individual will need to satisfy both limbs of the following test: i) they must exercise significant influence over the SMCR firm’s activities and ii) perform one of the specified functions: Chief Executive; Chief Finance; Chief Risk; Chief Operations; Chair of the governing body; Compliance Oversight; and Money Laundering Reporting Officer. Firms will need to assess if existing SMF7s meet the requirements of the new definition.

Reduction of SMF applications

The FCA proposes to make the following SMF roles at enhanced scope SMCR firms subject to regulatory notification rather than approval:

SMF5 Head of Internal Audit;

SMF10 Chair of the Risk Committee;

SMF11 Chair of the Audit Committee;

SMF12 Chair of the Remuneration Committee; and

SMF14 Senior Independent Director.

Enhanced firm thresholds

In Phase 1, the FCA raised the financial thresholds for enhanced firm status to take account of inflation since they were first introduced and also adopted a mechanism for updating the thresholds periodically so they will keep pace with inflation.

The FCA has now more substantively reassessed the thresholds. These are set out in the table below.

Type of firm Current threshold (as updated in Phase 1) Proposed threshold Consumer credit lenders £130m revenue £200m revenue Asset managers £65bn AUM £100bn AUM Intermediaries £45m revenue £75m revenue Wholesale markets Significant SYSC £750m assets

Implementation

The FSM Bill has not yet been enacted. It is expected that it will receive Royal Assent by early 2027. The FCA plans to publish a further policy statement in the first half of 2027 and proposes to implement the changes about 6 months later.

Macfarlanes is a pre-eminent law firm advising a global client base across Private Capital, Private Wealth, M&A and Disputes.

Visit our website to learn more about our services and how we can assist.</