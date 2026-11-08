Personal Planning: Top Five M&A Tips From A Private Client Perspective

Buying or selling a company is often a life-changing event. For sellers, it may result in a significant financial windfall. For buyers, it can provide an opportunity for growth, diversification and long-term financial return through the acquisition of a new business.

For many sellers, however, a sale is not simply a corporate transaction. Alongside the commercial aspects of the deal, sellers will often need to address a range of personal matters arising from the sale process, including tax, succession and wider wealth-planning issues. Buyers should understand these considerations, as they can influence the timing, structure and implementation of a transaction, and may require steps to be taken before completion.

The following five considerations can help sellers plan for their personal and family needs, while giving buyers a clearer understanding of the issues that may influence a transaction.

1. Tax

Understanding the transaction's tax implications on the sellers' personal tax position is essential when planning a sale and can have a significant impact on the value ultimately realised.

Sellers should take advice on whether Business Asset Disposal Relief may be available to reduce their capital gains tax liability and how the transaction could affect Business Property Relief for inheritance tax purposes. The value of these reliefs can be significant, and early planning is often required to ensure they are not inadvertently lost.

Buyers should be aware of these issues. A seller's ability to access particular tax reliefs may influence transaction timing, structure or pre-sale reorganisation steps. Understanding those requirements at an early stage can help avoid unnecessary delays and facilitate a smoother process.

2. Estate and succession planning

It is important to consider how assets will pass on death following a transaction, and whether existing estate-planning arrangements remain appropriate in circumstances where financial positions have changed.

Sellers should review how they would like assets to pass in the event of their death and whether existing arrangements remain appropriate in light of their changed financial position. Careful estate planning can help ensure assets pass to intended beneficiaries that protects those beneficiaries, supports the wider family's objectives and preserves wealth for future generations.

Sellers may wish to consider whether trusts should be incorporated into their wills. This can be especially valuable where assets need to be protected for minor or vulnerable beneficiaries.

Buyers should be aware that succession and estate-planning considerations may form part of a seller's wider decision-making process, and can therefore influence the timing and structure of a transaction.

3. Lifetime gifting

Lifetime gifting can be a strategic way to manage tax exposure and support wider succession-planning objectives.

Sellers should consider making gifts of qualifying business assets before terms of sale are formally agreed. Doing so can help maximise the availability of certain tax reliefs and facilitate the transfer of wealth to the next generation. More generally, a sale often provides an opportunity to review whether gifting forms part of a broader succession strategy and whether assets could be transferred to family members during the seller's lifetime rather than on death.

Buyers should appreciate that proposed gifting arrangements may need to be implemented before completion and, again, may therefore affect the timing and structure of a transaction.

4. Capacity

Plans should be put in place to address the possibility that a key individual may lose mental capacity, as this can affect both the management of personal assets and the continued operation of a business.

Sellers should ensure that they have appropriate lasting powers of attorney (LPAs) in place so that trusted individuals can manage their health and financial affairs if necessary. This can be particularly important following a business sale where substantial personal wealth has been generated. Additionally, certain roles and responsibilities, including directorships, are personal appointments and cannot be delegated under an LPA.

Individuals who remain involved in a business after completion should ensure appropriate arrangements are in place to provide continuity if they lose capacity.

Buyers should bear these issues in mind when dealing with founder-led businesses, particularly where a transaction is heavily dependent on a small number of key individuals.

5. Marriage

Pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements are increasingly common among families with significant wealth and can play an important role in protecting business interests and preserving family assets.

Sellers should consider whether a pre-nuptial agreement (if they intend to marry) or a post-nuptial agreement (if already married) would be appropriate to help protect sale proceeds and other assets in the event of divorce. They should also factor in whether beneficiaries receiving substantial assets may benefit from similar arrangements. Family wealth can be eroded unexpectedly where appropriate protections are not in place.

Buyers should look to understand any ownership or relationship dynamics affecting key shareholders before completion in order to help identify potential issues that may affect the stability of the business in the future.

Completion should not be viewed as the end of the planning process. Whether acquiring a business or realising value from one, a transaction often creates an opportunity to review personal tax arrangements, estate planning and wealth protection strategies.

By considering these issues at an early stage, individuals can better protect their interests and help ensure that the benefits of a successful transaction are preserved for themselves and future generations.

For further insights on M&A transactions, read more here.