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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

A Parents’ Guide To The Welsh Additional Learning Needs (ALN) System

Geldards
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The Welsh Additional Learning Needs (ALN) system provides a framework for supporting children and young people with disabilities, learning difficulties, or additional needs from birth to age 25. Understanding how Individual Development Plans work, who is responsible for maintaining them, and what legal rights parents have can help families secure appropriate educational support and challenge decisions when necessary.

United KingdomConsumer Protection
Ffion Davies
Ffion Davies

If your child is struggling in school because of a disability, learning difficulty or additional needs, it is important to understand how the Welsh Additional Learning Needs (ALN) system works and what rights your family has.

The ALN system in Wales is different from the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) system used in England. Introduced through the Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act 2018, it aims to provide a simpler, more consistent approach to supporting children and young people from birth up to the age of 25.

Knowing how the system operates can help parents secure the right educational support and challenge decisions where necessary.

What are Additional Learning Needs (ALN)?

A child or young person has ALN if they have significantly greater difficulty in learning than others of the same age or a disability which prevents or hinders them from making use of educational facilities provided for others of the same age in mainstream schools or further education institutions.

This could include children with:

  • Autism spectrum disorder/condition (ASD/ASC)
  • ADHD
  • Dyslexia or dyscalculia
  • Speech, language and communication needs
  • Physical disabilities
  • Sensory challenges
  • Social, emotional or mental health needs
  • Medical conditions affecting learning

What is Additional Learning Provision (ALP)?

ALP the support given to a child or young person with ALN to help them learn.

Every child’s circumstances are different. Some learners require relatively straightforward adjustments in school, while others need highly specialised support or an alternative educational placement, such as a specialist school or an Education Otherwise Than At School (EOTAS) package.

What is an Individual Development Plan (IDP)?

The cornerstone of the Welsh ALN system is the Individual Development Plan (IDP).

An IDP is a legally enforceable document that sets out:

  • The learner’s identified ALN.
  • The ALP required to meet those needs.
  • The outcomes the support is intended to achieve.
  • Who is responsible for delivering the provision.
  • Where appropriate, the educational placement or type of provision required.

Unlike the previous Special Educational Needs (SEN) framework, every learner identified as having ALN has an IDP.

Once an IDP is in place, the educational provision it contains must be delivered. If it is not, parents may have legal options to challenge the failure.

Who is responsible for IDPs in Wales?

One of the biggest changes under the Welsh ALN system (and difference between the English SEND system) is that responsibility for preparing and maintaining an IDP does not always rest with the local authority.

Depending on the child’s needs, responsibility can lie with their school or college, or with the local authority.

Generally, schools are responsible for learners whose needs can be met through school-based provision, while local authorities become responsible where needs are more complex, specialist provision is required or where the learner needs to attend an independent school..

Understanding who is legally responsible for your child’s IDP is important because it determines who must review the plan, arrange provision and respond to requests for changes.

Can parents and young people request an IDP?

Yes. Parents, young people and – in some circumstances – schools can ask for a decision about whether a learner has ALN and requires an IDP.

If concerns are raised, the relevant body must consider the evidence and decide whether the learner meets the legal definition of having ALN.

Where disagreements arise, families do not have to accept the decision without challenge.

What if you disagree with an ALN or IDP decision?

Parents and young people have important legal rights under the Welsh ALN system.

You may be able to challenge decisions about:

  • Whether your child has ALN
  • Refusal to prepare an IDP
  • Who maintains your child’s IDP
  • The contents of an IDP
  • The educational provision included within the IDP
  • The school or educational placement named in the IDP
  • Decisions to cease maintaining an IDP.

Navigating the legal framework can be challenging, particularly where schools or local authorities disagree about a child’s needs or the support required.

Understanding your child’s legal rights, the purpose of an Individual Development Plan and who is responsible for providing educational support can make a significant difference in securing appropriate provision.

Disputes can sometimes be resolved through discussions or disagreement resolution services. However, where agreement cannot be reached, appeals can be made to the Education Tribunal for Wales, which has the power to determine disputes about ALN and IDPs. We support many families in Wales through this process.

If you believe your child is not receiving the support they need, or you disagree with decisions about an IDP, seeking specialist legal advice from our experienced Welsh ALN team, based in Cardiff, at an early stage can help you understand your options and ensure your child’s rights are protected.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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