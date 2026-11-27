One reason for this development is cultural compatibility. Foundations are civil law structures that are more readily understood and less complex than the common law trust structure. Under a trust (which does not have legal personality), the settlor transfers his assets to a trustee, which becomes the legal owner of the assets and manages them for the benefit of the beneficiaries.

Under a foundation, the founder transfers his assets to the foundation, which is itself a legal entity and is managed by a council that will carry out the objects of the foundation and the wishes of the founder as set out in the foundation’s charter and by-laws. The founder is therefore able to exercise a degree of control over the foundation that is not usually available to a settlor of a trust.

Families are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of implementing succession planning structures, particularly in the light of recent examples where large family businesses have faced challenging consequences following the passing of the founder of the family business in circumstances where no succession plan had been put in place.

Those consequences can include the fragmentation of shareholdings among numerous heirs, deadlock in decision-making, and disruption to the management of the business while the estate is administered.

In this context, foundations are an increasingly popular vehicle for succession planning and asset protection, offering a robust legal framework, effective governance, privacy and discretion, and a degree of protection for assets against creditors. Some of the key issues in structuring a foundation are set out below.

This trend is reinforced by government policy: the UAE has officially designated 2026 as the Year of the Family, and the National Family Growth Agenda 2031 recognizes the vital role of families and provides a strategic, comprehensive framework to ensure their stability and prosperity.

Asset protection

When a founder transfers assets to a foundation, title to those assets is vested in the foundation so that ownership of the assets is legally separate from the founder. It follows that they are no longer personal assets of the founder and those assets are therefore generally shielded from claims by creditors or other claimants against the founder.

Similarly, the transferred assets no longer form part of the founder’s estate for inheritance purposes, which facilitates more effective succession planning on the part of the founder.

Governance and control

The starting point for a foundation is the transfer of assets by the founder to the foundation. This concept can be difficult to explain to the founder of a business, a task that is particularly familiar to those advising upon the creation of a trust structure that involves the transfer of assets by the settlor to the trustees.

That task is easier with a foundation because the founder can reserve to himself certain fundamental rights and powers, such as the right to terminate the foundation, amend its charter and by-laws, and appoint and remove members of the council. In addition, the founder himself could be the chairman of the council with enhanced voting rights, which could include a veto right over decisions of the council. A guardian may also be appointed to oversee the council and ensure that it acts in accordance with the charter and by-laws.

These control and governance arrangements are set out in the by-laws of the foundation, which are private and are not filed on the public register maintained by the ADGM or DIFC, as the case may be (whereas the charter is filed with the relevant registrar). The by-laws often contain sophisticated governance provisions of the type typically found in a well-crafted shareholders’ agreement. The extent of reserved powers should nonetheless be calibrated against the asset protection and tax considerations discussed elsewhere in this article.

Multi-generational planning

Foundations can be structured to cover future generations. Foundations can be established for a fixed term (for example, 100 years) or for an indefinite term, perhaps with the beneficiaries having the right to terminate the foundation by a supermajority vote after a long-stop date set out in the by-laws.

Importantly, founders can define future governance roles in the by-laws, for example: who is to be the successor chairperson and whether that chairperson should have enhanced voting rights; how members of the council are to be selected and their term of office; whether the council should include a mix of independent and family members; and how business succession and the professional management of the underlying businesses are to be structured.

The by-laws can also include a set of guiding principles established by the founder that set out the principles by which the foundation should be governed following his passing. This is broadly the equivalent of a letter of wishes, which is frequently used by a settlor of a trust or the maker of a will.

The key difference is that a letter of wishes is not binding upon trustees or executors, whereas the guiding principles can have binding effect on the council through the inclusion in the by-laws of a requirement that the council, in the conduct of the business of the foundation, must adhere to the guiding principles. In this way the founder can exercise a degree of control over the conduct of the foundation following his passing, which ensures continuity and preserves the values he wishes the foundation to uphold.

Succession planning

A distinction should be drawn for succession planning purposes between Muslim and non-Muslim founders. In the case of Muslim founders, foundations can be structured to respect Sharia inheritance principles if the founder so wishes. In many cases the founder will require that the beneficiaries of the foundation are his heirs as determined in accordance with the UAE Personal Status Law. But this need not be the case.

The grant of assets by a founder acting with full capacity to a foundation during his lifetime is a lifetime gift that is permitted under Sharia principles. It follows that the foundation by-laws can depart from Sharia principles of inheritance. Examples of a departure from Sharia principles of inheritance include the concept of excluded persons, where the council is given discretionary powers to exclude a beneficiary from entitlements under the foundation in certain circumstances, which might include the beneficiary making a forced heirship challenge to the foundation, the beneficiary moving to a high-tax jurisdiction in a way that might create an adverse tax impact for the foundation, or the beneficiary conducting himself in a manner that is prejudicial to family unity and harmony.

A further example would be the exclusion as beneficiaries of certain individuals who might otherwise be categorized as heirs under Sharia principles, such as non-descendant heirs of the founder. These Sharia inheritance principles would not apply in the case of non-Muslim founders, who therefore have full scope to define the individuals whom they wish to be the beneficiaries of the foundation following the passing of the founder and to set out clear succession pathways.

Family Business Law

Federal Decree-Law No. 37 of 2022 on Family Businesses (the Family Business Law) provides, at Article 24, that the structuring of ownership and the transfer of assets or shares within a family business, including by donation, does not contravene the Personal Status Law then in force (Federal Law No. 28 of 2005) provided that the transfer is carried out during the lifetime of the transferor.

This provision effectively disapplied Article 361 of the 2005 Personal Status Law in this context and mitigates the risk of a challenge by an aggrieved heir against such transfers on the grounds of invalidity. This is an important protection in the context of succession planning.

The Family Business Law applies in the ADGM and DIFC. It follows that family foundations established in those financial free zones may qualify as a family business for the purposes of the Family Business Law. The DIFC Family Arrangements Regulations 2023 expressly empower the DIFC Registrar of Companies to register a family business on the Family Business Register maintained by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, and we have recently worked closely with the DIFC to register a series of foundations as family businesses under the Family Business Law. This registration extends the benefit of the Family Business Law, in particular Article 24, to the family foundation.

The 2005 Personal Status Law has since been replaced by Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status, which came into force on April 15, 2025. Article 250 of the new law re-enacts the substance of the old Article 361 (providing that any fraud over inheritance through sale, gift, will, or other disposition is void) but does not refer to the exception contained in Article 24 of the Family Business Law.

The Ministry of Justice has confirmed its view that Article 24 of the Family Business Law remains applicable and in full legal effect, as it is the more specific provision, and that Article 250 of the new Personal Status Law does not establish a new rule.

Dispute resolution

Confidentiality and privacy are key constituents of a well-crafted foundation. The founder will be concerned to ensure that family disputes are managed in the first instance informally, for example by reference to a family council or conflict resolution committee.

To the extent that informal resolution is not possible, the by-laws can require that disputes be referred to confidential mediation and, if that mediation does not resolve the dispute, the outstanding issues can be referred to arbitration, which is private and confidential. That arbitration would typically be seated in the ADGM or DIFC, as the case may be, and conducted under the rules of a recognized arbitral institution.

One of the advantages of the DIFC foundations regime is that Article 61 of the DIFC Foundations Law (DIFC Law No. 3 of 2018) expressly provides that where the charter or by-laws of a foundation provide that any dispute arising between any of the parties in relation to the foundation shall be submitted to arbitration, that provision shall have effect, for the purposes of the DIFC Arbitration Law, as if it were an arbitration agreement between those parties.

This addresses the concern that beneficiaries, who have not signed the by-laws, may not otherwise be bound to arbitrate. The by-laws may also contain provisions concerning privacy, which emphasize the founder’s commitment to maintaining the confidentiality of information concerning the foundation and set out sanctions for breaches of those provisions.

Tax transparency

Under Article 17 of Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 on the Taxation of Corporations and Businesses (the Corporate Tax Law) and Ministerial Decision No. 261 of 2024, a foundation can apply to the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) to be treated as a fiscally transparent unincorporated partnership, provided that it satisfies certain conditions. These include that the foundation is established for the benefit of identified or identifiable natural persons or a public benefit entity (or both), that its principal activity is to receive, hold, invest, disburse, or otherwise manage assets or funds associated with savings or investment, that it does not conduct any activity that would have constituted a business had the activity been undertaken directly by its founder or any of its beneficiaries, and that its main or principal purpose is not the avoidance of corporate tax. If the foundation is treated as fiscally transparent it will not be subject to corporate tax in its own right, and its income will instead be attributed to its beneficiaries. Dividends and other passive, non-business income will therefore not be taxed at the foundation level, and natural person beneficiaries will generally not be subject to corporate tax on that income because it will be treated as personal investment income.

The same principle applies to real estate investment income: for natural persons this income is generally not considered to be derived from the conduct of a business and is therefore outside the scope of corporate tax, subject to the relevant conditions and thresholds. The foundation can be used to hold title to real estate assets and the rental income produced by those assets will not be subject to corporate tax at the level of the foundation, provided the foundation has not engaged in any business activity in relation to those real estate assets. In other words, corporate tax will not be applicable to the foundation in circumstances where it simply receives income from the real estate assets, with all management of those assets being conducted by an onshore property management company on behalf of the foundation in consideration for a management fee. Under Ministerial Decision No. 261 of 2024, a juridical person (such as a holding company) which is wholly-owned and controlled by a fiscally transparent foundation, directly or through an uninterrupted chain of fiscally transparent entities, may also apply to be treated as fiscally transparent if it meets the same conditions. The FTA's updated guidance on the taxation of family foundations (June 2026) indicates that the foundation must first obtain confirmation of its own transparent status before downstream entities can apply, and that no commercial activities may be carried out.

Flexibility

The ADGM and DIFC foundations regimes allow for considerable flexibility. Each regime requires that the charter and by-laws contain certain mandatory provisions, but is otherwise non-prescriptive. This allows a founder to craft by-laws which meet the framework of the relevant regime while being wide-ranging in scope, including sophisticated governance mechanisms, detailed succession planning arrangements (which, in the case of Muslim founders, need not follow Sharia principles of inheritance), and guiding principles which allow the founder to exercise a degree of control over the way in which the foundation is managed after his lifetime. Further, where the charter and by-laws so provide, the founder may reserve the right to amend them during his lifetime. The wishes of a founder may change from time to time, and the mechanisms incorporated into the by-laws may, with experience, be capable of improvement. Implementation of these changes is a straightforward process during the lifetime of the founder.

Conclusion

ADGM and DIFC foundations combine a familiar civil law structure with sophisticated governance, confidentiality, and succession planning tools, and, where the relevant conditions are met, a favorable corporate tax position. Each structure should, however, be tailored to the family's assets, objectives, and religious and personal circumstances, and established well in advance of any anticipated succession event. Our team regularly advises families on the establishment, governance, and restructuring of foundations in both the ADGM and DIFC and would be happy to discuss how these structures could assist you.