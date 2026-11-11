What Are Foundations In Wealth Planning? (Video)

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For families managing significant or internationally held wealth, succession planning is rarely just about deciding who receives particular assets. It can also involve determining how those assets should be owned, governed and managed across generations, particularly where family businesses, investment portfolios and other assets span multiple jurisdictions.

A foundation can provide a framework for doing this. It is a separate legal entity that can hold assets in its own name, without shareholders, and operate according to defined purposes and governance arrangements. Foundations are available in a number of international financial centres and may form part of succession planning, family governance, business ownership, philanthropy and wider private wealth structures.

Their suitability depends on the family’s objectives, the nature and location of its assets, the jurisdictions connected to family members and the wider legal and tax circumstances surrounding the structure.

What Is a Foundation?

A foundation is an incorporated legal entity established by a founder and governed according to its constitutional documents and the law of the jurisdiction in which it is registered.

Its defining feature is separate legal personality. Once assets are validly transferred to a foundation, the foundation itself owns them and, subject to the applicable legal framework, can hold investments and other property, enter into contracts and act in its own name.

This distinguishes a foundation from a trust, which is a legal relationship under which trustees hold legal title to assets subject to obligations relating to beneficiaries or purposes. A foundation, by contrast, is itself the legal owner of its assets and operates through a formal governance structure.

Foundations also differ from companies because they do not have shareholders. Instead, they are established to pursue defined objects, which may include providing benefits to individuals or classes of people, holding family assets, supporting succession arrangements or pursuing other permitted purposes.

It is this combination of separate legal personality, continuity and formal governance that makes foundations relevant to private wealth planning, particularly where families want to create structures capable of continuing beyond the involvement or lifetime of an individual founder.

Why Are Foundations Used in Wealth Planning?

There is no single reason to establish a foundation, and its usefulness depends on what a family is trying to achieve and how the structure would interact with its existing assets and arrangements.

For some families, the primary objective is succession planning and maintaining consolidated ownership of important assets. For others, the focus may be family governance, business continuity, philanthropy or creating a structure through which wealth can be managed across several generations.

Succession and Multigenerational Planning

One of the principal uses of a foundation is to separate the long-term ownership of assets from the life of an individual.

If significant assets are owned personally, succession can result in ownership passing between individuals with each generation. In the case of a family business, for example, this can potentially create an increasingly fragmented ownership structure as the family grows and shares pass to multiple heirs.

A foundation offers a different approach because assets can remain owned by the foundation while the people who govern or benefit from the structure change over time. Its constitutional arrangements can establish how decisions are made, how governance roles pass to future generations and how family members may benefit.

This can shift succession planning away from simply determining who inherits a particular asset towards the broader questions of who should own, govern and benefit from family wealth over the long term.

Holding Family Businesses and Long-Term Assets

Foundations may also be considered where a family wants to preserve consolidated ownership of an important asset, particularly shares in a family business or holding company.

A foundation might hold shares in a family holding company while its governance arrangements determine how decisions are made and how different family members participate or benefit. This can be useful where not every family member should necessarily become a direct shareholder in an operating business.

Some family members may be actively involved in management, others may participate in family governance, while others may simply be intended to benefit economically. A foundation can help distinguish between ownership, governance, management and economic benefit rather than requiring all four to sit with the same individuals.

Depending on the jurisdiction and structure, foundations may also hold investments and other forms of property, although the legal, tax and regulatory implications associated with each underlying asset should be considered before it is transferred.

Creating a Family Governance Framework

Foundations can provide a formal legal framework around family governance, particularly where wealth is moving from founder-led ownership towards a structure involving several generations.

Rather than ownership and decision-making remaining concentrated personally with a founder, the foundation operates through a governing council and its constitutional arrangements. These can address matters such as who participates in governance, how appointments are made, how decisions are approved and how the structure should evolve after the founder’s death or incapacity.

A foundation can therefore complement a wider family governance system involving a family council, family constitution, family office, underlying company boards and professional advisers. The objective is not necessarily to place every aspect of family governance inside the foundation, but to give ownership and governance clearly defined roles within the wider family wealth structure.

Foundations and Asset Protection

Foundations are sometimes considered as part of asset-protection planning because assets transferred to a foundation become property of a separate legal entity rather than remaining personally owned by the founder.

However, this should not be interpreted as meaning that assets placed in a foundation automatically become immune from creditors, matrimonial claims, insolvency proceedings or other legal challenges. The outcome can depend on the applicable foundation legislation, the timing and circumstances of transfers, the powers retained by the founder, insolvency rules, the location of assets and the laws of other relevant jurisdictions.

Some foundation regimes contain statutory provisions dealing with matters such as foreign heirship rights or claims relating to the founder. For example, the ADGM Foundations Regulations 2017 establish the statutory framework governing ADGM Foundations and include provisions dealing with the effect of certain foreign laws on foundations and their assets.

Asset protection should therefore be treated as one consideration within the wider design of a structure rather than as a guaranteed outcome of establishing a foundation.

Foundations and Forced Heirship

Foundations can also be relevant to internationally mobile families connected to jurisdictions with forced-heirship or mandatory succession regimes, particularly where a family wants to establish longer-term arrangements for how assets are owned and governed.

Certain foundation laws contain provisions addressing the effect of foreign heirship rights on assets held by the structure. The DIFC Foundations Law No. 3 of 2018, for example, contains provisions dealing with foreign laws and heirship rights in relation to DIFC Foundations.

However, cross-border succession is highly fact-specific, and matters including the founder’s domicile or residence, the location and nature of assets, the timing of transfers and applicable conflict-of-laws rules can affect the outcome. A foundation should therefore be assessed as part of the family’s overall succession strategy rather than treated as a universal means of overriding inheritance rules.

Can Foundations Be Used for Philanthropy?

Foundations can be established for charitable or other permitted purposes in a number of jurisdictions and may provide families with a long-term governance framework for philanthropic activities.

This can allow philanthropic objectives to continue beyond the founder’s lifetime while providing a mechanism through which future generations participate in decision-making. For families seeking to create an enduring philanthropic strategy, the governance framework can be as important as the assets committed to it.

However, a private wealth foundation should not automatically be treated as equivalent to a charitable foundation, nor should charitable tax treatment be assumed. The legal and tax treatment of a philanthropic structure depends on its jurisdiction, purpose, activities and the circumstances of the people contributing to or benefiting from it.

Foundations and Tax Planning

There is no universal tax treatment that applies simply because a structure is a foundation, which makes it important to consider tax alongside the legal and governance aspects of the structure from the outset.

Relevant considerations can include the tax residence and domicile of the founder, the residence of beneficiaries or other recipients, the tax status of the foundation, the location and nature of underlying assets, and the treatment of contributions, income, gains and distributions.

For international families, these issues can involve several jurisdictions simultaneously, meaning a structure that is effective from the perspective of the foundation jurisdiction may have different consequences in the jurisdictions connected to the founder, family members or underlying assets.

Tax should therefore form part of the foundation design from the outset rather than a particular tax outcome being assumed from the choice of structure alone.

Foundation vs Trust: What Is the Difference?

Foundations and trusts can address similar private wealth objectives, but their legal structures are fundamentally different.

Feature Foundation Trust Legal structure Separate legal entity Legal relationship Ownership of assets Foundation owns assets Trustee holds legal title Shareholders None None Governance Foundation council Trustees Person establishing structure Founder Settlor Oversight Guardian may apply depending on the regime Protector may be appointed Constitutional framework Charter and other constitutional documents Trust instrument Common applications Succession, governance, asset holding and permitted purposes Succession, asset holding and beneficiary arrangements

Neither structure is inherently better, because the appropriate choice depends on the family’s objectives and circumstances. A trust may be preferable where trustee discretion and the traditional separation between legal and beneficial interests suit the family’s requirements, while a foundation may be attractive where separate legal personality, direct asset ownership and council-based governance are preferred.

In some private wealth structures, foundations and trusts are used alongside one another for different purposes, particularly where different asset classes or family objectives require different forms of ownership and governance.

Foundation vs Company: What Is the Difference?

A foundation can initially appear similar to a company because both have separate legal personality and formal governance arrangements, but the fundamental distinction is ownership.

A company has shareholders, and those shares are themselves assets that ultimately need to be owned by an individual or another legal structure. A foundation has no shareholders and instead exists to pursue the objects established through its constitutional framework.

This can be relevant where a family wants to create a long-term ownership structure without simply introducing another layer of shares that must eventually pass between generations. Companies nevertheless remain important within many foundation structures, and a foundation might, for example, own a holding company that in turn owns operating businesses or investments.

When Might a Foundation Be Appropriate?

There is no universal wealth threshold at which a foundation becomes appropriate, because complexity and objectives are generally more important than a particular asset value.

A foundation may warrant consideration where ownership needs to remain consolidated across generations, a family business forms a significant part of family wealth, assets or family members span several jurisdictions, or several generations need to be accommodated within a formal governance framework.

It may also be relevant where a founder wants to separate long-term asset ownership from individual family members or where the legal personality and governance structure of a foundation are preferable to the characteristics of a trust.

For relatively straightforward estates or objectives, however, the additional governance, administration and cost associated with a foundation may not be necessary, which is why the structure should be assessed against realistic family objectives rather than adopted simply because it is available.

Choosing a Foundation Jurisdiction

Once a foundation has been identified as potentially suitable, the next question is where it should be established. Jurisdiction should not be selected simply because one financial centre is perceived as more prestigious or tax-efficient than another, as the legal framework needs to work for the family, the assets and the intended governance arrangements.

Important considerations include the legal and regulatory framework, founder powers, council and guardian requirements, confidentiality and disclosure rules, succession and heirship provisions, permitted purposes and activities, service-provider requirements, tax treatment, location of underlying assets and the jurisdictions connected to the founder and those who may benefit.

For international private wealth structures, DIFC, ADGM and Jersey are among the jurisdictions that may be considered.

Feature DIFC ADGM Jersey Principal framework DIFC Foundations Law No. 3 of 2018 ADGM Foundations Regulations 2017 Foundations (Jersey) Law 2009 Separate legal personality Yes Yes Yes Governing body Council Council Council Guardian Required in certain circumstances Required in certain circumstances Required Broad relevance UAE and international private wealth planning UAE and international private wealth planning International private wealth planning

These regimes share some characteristics but are not interchangeable, and their governance and service-provider requirements differ. Jersey law, for example, requires a foundation to have a Guardian and a qualified member on its council, while ADGM requires a non-exempt foundation to maintain an ADGM-licensed Company Service Provider, in addition to its own council and guardian rules.

DMCC has also recently established its own Foundations Regulations (in force from September 2026), adding a further UAE option to the DIFC and ADGM regimes — though its detailed operating guidance is still being finalised, so its governance and service-provider requirements should be confirmed directly before relying on it.

Families considering a UAE-based structure can explore one of these regimes in more detail in our guide to DIFC Foundations, which looks specifically at how the DIFC framework operates and the circumstances in which it may be considered.

What Should You Consider Before Establishing a Foundation?

Before deciding where or how to establish a foundation, the starting point should be the family’s objectives and the role the foundation would perform within the wider wealth structure.

Define What the Foundation Is Intended to Achieve

The first consideration is whether the priority is succession, preservation of a family business, investment ownership, family governance, philanthropy or a combination of objectives. A foundation should solve a defined planning problem rather than simply add another entity to an existing structure.

Identify Which Assets It Would Own

The next step is to identify which assets might be transferred and establish whether foundation ownership is legally, commercially and tax-efficiently appropriate. Shares in a family company, real estate and investment portfolios can each raise different considerations, particularly where assets are located in multiple jurisdictions.

Determine How It Should Be Governed

The composition of the council, the founder’s future role, the involvement of independent professionals and the way governance should change across generations all require consideration. A structure designed entirely around the founder may cease to operate effectively when the founder is no longer involved, making succession within the governance framework particularly important.

Consider Who Should Benefit

The economic objectives of the structure should be considered separately from governance because not every family member who benefits economically necessarily needs to participate in managing the foundation or its underlying assets.

Assess How It Fits with Existing Structures

A foundation rarely exists in isolation, so existing companies, trusts, wills, shareholder agreements, family constitutions, family-office arrangements and personal estate planning should all be considered when designing the wider structure.

Consider the Cross-Border Consequences

The legal and tax treatment of a foundation may differ between jurisdictions, meaning advice may be required not only in the foundation’s jurisdiction but also in countries connected to the founder, family members and underlying assets.

Conclusion

Foundations can provide a valuable framework for families that want to separate long-term asset ownership from individual family members while establishing clear arrangements for governance and succession. Their usefulness can be particularly apparent where wealth involves family businesses, several generations or assets and family members across multiple jurisdictions.

A foundation is not automatically preferable to a trust, company or other structure, and the appropriate approach depends on what the family is ultimately trying to achieve. The starting point should therefore be to determine what needs to be owned, how it should be governed, who should benefit and what should happen when the founder is no longer involved.

Once those objectives are clear, a foundation can be assessed alongside other wealth-planning structures and an appropriate jurisdiction selected based on the family’s wider legal, tax, succession and governance requirements.

FAQs

What is a foundation in wealth planning?

A foundation is a separate legal entity established by a founder to hold assets and pursue specified objects. Depending on the jurisdiction and structure, it may be used for succession planning, family governance, asset holding, philanthropy and other long-term wealth-planning objectives.

Why do wealthy families use foundations?

Foundations can help families maintain continuity of asset ownership, formalise governance and establish arrangements capable of operating across generations. They may be particularly relevant where family businesses, international assets or increasingly complex family governance arrangements are involved.

Does a foundation have shareholders?

A foundation does not have shareholders because it exists independently to pursue the objects set out in its constitutional arrangements. This distinguishes it from a company, where ownership is represented through shares held by shareholders.

What is the difference between a foundation and a trust?

A foundation is a separate legal entity that owns assets in its own name, while a trust is a legal relationship under which trustees hold legal title to assets subject to the terms of the trust. Foundations generally operate through a council, whereas trusts are administered by trustees.

Can a foundation own a family business?

Depending on the relevant jurisdiction and circumstances, a foundation can hold shares in a family business or holding company. This can allow ownership to remain consolidated while governance, management and economic benefit are addressed separately within the wider family structure.

Can a foundation protect assets?

The separate legal personality of a foundation can be relevant to asset-protection planning, and some foundation regimes contain specific statutory protections. However, establishing a foundation does not automatically protect assets against every creditor, matrimonial, insolvency or other claim, and the outcome depends on the applicable laws and circumstances.

Is a foundation tax-free?

A foundation should not automatically be assumed to be tax-free because its tax treatment depends on the relevant jurisdictions, structure, assets and circumstances of the founder and those who benefit. Cross-border tax advice is therefore an important part of foundation planning.

Which jurisdiction is best for a foundation?

There is no single foundation jurisdiction that is appropriate for every family. The choice should take account of governance requirements, succession rules, founder powers, service-provider requirements, taxation, asset location and the jurisdictions connected to the family.