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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri Discusses Children’s Right To Privacy In UAE Schools In An Interview With Gulf News

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
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Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy

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Senior Emirati Advocate Mrs Awatif Al Khouri provides expert legal analysis on the critical importance of obtaining parental consent before photographing or recording students on school premises. Her insights examine how UAE Cybercrimes Law and Wadeema's Law establish fundamental privacy protections for children, and why parents and visitors must carefully consider these legal requirements when capturing and sharing images from school activities.

United Arab EmiratesPrivacy
Awatif Al Khouri
Awatif Al Khouri
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Senior Emirati Advocate Mrs Awatif Al Khouri, Principal and Founder of Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy, contributed her legal insights to Gulf News on the importance of protecting children’s privacy when taking or sharing photographs and videos on school premises.

In the publication, Mrs. Al Khouri explained that photographing or recording students without the explicit consent of their parents or legal guardians constitutes a violation of privacy. Her comments highlight the need for parents and visitors to consider the rights of other children when capturing school activities and special moments.

Legal Protection for Children’s Privacy

Mrs. Al Khouri highlighted Article 44 of the UAE Cybercrimes Law, explaining that it criminalises the use of electronic means to breach another person’s privacy. She noted that this includes taking photographs without consent and sharing or publishing those images through WhatsApp groups, social media or other digital platforms.

She also referred to Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 concerning Child Rights, commonly known as Wadeema’s Law. Article 5 establishes a child’s fundamental right to privacy, reinforcing the importance of respecting children’s rights when recording or distributing their images.

How School Photography Policies Safeguard Students

Mrs. Al Khouri emphasised that children’s privacy and dignity must be respected in all circumstances. Schools help protect these rights by enforcing photography policies and providing guidance on when photographs or videos may be taken and shared.

Her contribution serves as a reminder for parents and school visitors to obtain appropriate consent, follow school policies and consider whether other students appear in an image before sharing it. Protecting children’s privacy requires care both when a photograph is taken and when it is distributed.

Read the full feature on Gulf News

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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