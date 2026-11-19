Last updated: 19 October 2026

You need a data protection lawyer in the UAE when your business collects personal data and you cannot show how you got consent, where the data goes, or who can see it. A lawyer will compare what you actually do with what Federal Decree-Law No. 45 of 2021 requires, and tell you which gaps matter most.

The law is on the UAE legislation portal. A good adviser will also tell you what the law has not yet fixed. The breach-reporting period and the penalties are left to later instruments.

Situations that call for advice

Most triggers are business events, not complaints.

Situation The legal point Article You launch an app, a loyalty scheme or a marketing list You need consent you can prove, in a clear form that is easy to withdraw, unless an exception applies. A person can object to direct marketing. 4, 6, 17 You use a vendor to store or process customer data The controller must appoint a processor with enough guarantees. The processor acts on the controller's instructions under a contract. 7, 8 You send data to a group company or a cloud provider abroad Transfers need the Office's approval of the destination, or must fit a ground in Article 23, such as a contract with safeguards or explicit consent. 22, 23 You profile customers or use automated decisions You may need an impact assessment and a data protection officer, and people can ask for human review of automated decisions. 10, 18, 21 You hold a large volume of sensitive data A data protection officer and an impact assessment are required in the cases the law lists. 10, 21 Data has leaked, or you suspect it has The controller must notify the Office, and the individuals affected, in the period the regulations set. The Office can then impose penalties for proven violations. 9 A customer asks for their data or asks you to delete it You must handle requests for information, portability, correction and erasure, with the exceptions the law lists. 13 to 16

What a data protection lawyer does

A lawyer's work covers documents, decisions and response.

Maps the data you hold, the purposes, the systems and the countries it reaches, which is the basis for the record the law requires (Article 7).

Reviews consent wording, privacy notices and marketing practices against Articles 4 and 6.

Drafts or reviews processor and transfer contracts, including the safeguards for transfers abroad.

Advises on whether you need a data protection officer, and on impact assessments (Articles 10 and 21).

Prepares a breach response plan, and leads the response if a breach occurs.

Handles a complaint to the Office, or a grievance against its decision (Articles 24 and 25).

What a breach notice has to contain

If a breach happens, the law lists what the controller's notification to the Office must contain. Prepare these items before you need them:

A description of the breach: its nature, form, causes, and the approximate number of people and records affected. The details of your appointed data protection officer. The potential and expected effects of the breach. The corrective measures you have taken or propose. The documents showing the breach and the corrective steps. Anything else the Office requires (Article 9).

You must also notify the people affected, with the measures you took, in the period the regulations set. Ask your lawyer which period applies at the time of the breach.

How to choose a data protection lawyer

These questions are practical, not legal rules.

Does the lawyer say plainly which points are not yet fixed by regulation, and how they will track them?

Does the lawyer check whether your business sits in a zone with its own data protection regime before applying the federal law?

Can the lawyer coordinate the legal, technical and security sides of a response?

Does the fee cover the gap review, the documents and the breach response plan?

Ekaterina Butseva, Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates, has worked as a lawyer since 2010 and focuses on cross-border and complex litigation. To discuss a data protection matter, speak to our lawyers on WhatsApp or use the Contact Us page.

Questions clients ask

Do small businesses have to comply?

The law applies to establishments generally. The Office can exempt some that do not process a large volume of personal data, but only under standards the executive regulations set (Article 3).

Do we need a data protection officer?

Only in the cases the law lists: high-risk processing from new technologies or volume, systematic assessment of sensitive data including profiling and automated processing, or large volumes of sensitive data. The detailed criteria come from the executive regulations (Article 10).

Can the officer sit outside the UAE?

Yes. The officer can be an employee or someone authorised by the controller or processor, inside or outside the State (Article 10).

Can we keep data forever?

No. Personal data should not be kept after the purpose of processing is exhausted, unless it is anonymised (Article 5).