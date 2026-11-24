Hotels, developers, retailers, FinTechs, clinics, universities and event organisers in the UAE all market directly to people in Europe and the UK. Doing so can bring some of a UAE organisation's activities within the scope of the EU or UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), even without a European office. The trigger is narrower than many fear, but once it applies, regulators expect real compliance work behind it.

Why the GDPR matters for UAE organisations targeting Europe

UAE businesses target European and British customers in many ways: off-plan property campaigns for London investors, hotel and tourism promotions priced in euros, e-commerce delivering to the EU, investment apps, medical tourism packages, university recruitment and ticketed events. European regulators have also shown they are willing to act against non-EU and Gulf-headquartered organisations. The question is not whether European data protection law "applies to us", but which of our activities it applies to.

How the GDPR can apply to UAE organisations

Under Article 3(1), the GDPR applies to processing carried out in the context of an EU establishment. Under Article 3(2), it also applies to a controller or processor outside the EU whose processing of the data of people "who are in the Union" relates to (a) offering them goods or services, whether or not they pay, or (b) monitoring their behaviour "as far as their behaviour takes place within the Union". The UK GDPR mirrors this test for people in the UK but is a separate regime, enforced by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), so many UAE organisations need to assess both.

Establishment needs more than a contract. Under Weltimmo (C-230/14), an establishment means a real and effective activity carried on through stable arrangements. Hiring a London marketing agency or a European broker does not, by itself, create one. A branch, sales office or local staff may.

Under Weltimmo (C-230/14), an establishment means a real and effective activity carried on through stable arrangements. Hiring a London marketing agency or a European broker does not, by itself, create one. A branch, sales office or local staff may. Targeting requires intent. The European Data Protection Board's (EDPB) Guidelines 3/2018 point to indicators such as naming EU countries, paying for campaigns aimed at EU audiences, the international nature of the activity (such as tourism), EU contact details, and local languages or currencies. A website that people in the EU can merely access, or an incidental sale made to someone in the EU, is not enough.

The European Data Protection Board's (EDPB) Guidelines 3/2018 point to indicators such as naming EU countries, paying for campaigns aimed at EU audiences, the international nature of the activity (such as tourism), EU contact details, and local languages or currencies. A website that people in the EU can merely access, or an incidental sale made to someone in the EU, is not enough. Location, not nationality, is the key consideration. A UAE resident who is targeted while in Paris may fall within Article 3(2). By contrast, German nationality alone would not bring someone living in Dubai within Article 3(2).

A UAE resident who is targeted while in Paris may fall within Article 3(2). By contrast, German nationality alone would not bring someone living in Dubai within Article 3(2). Monitoring must take place in Europe. Online tracking and profiling of EU users can be caught. CCTV, video analytics or biometric entry systems in a UAE mall, hotel, clinic, campus or venue monitor behaviour in the UAE, so they are unlikely to fall under Article 3(2)(b), even when the people filmed are European.

Online tracking and profiling of EU users can be caught. CCTV, video analytics or biometric entry systems in a UAE mall, hotel, clinic, campus or venue monitor behaviour in the UAE, so they are unlikely to fall under Article 3(2)(b), even when the people filmed are European. Data received from intermediaries does not change the test. Receiving European customers' data through booking platforms, travel agents, property brokers or other partners does not, in itself, bring a UAE recipient within the GDPR. What matters is whether the recipient's own processing targets or monitors people in the EU. Contractual flow-down terms are a separate issue.

What happens when an activity falls within the GDPR?

The EDPB assesses scope activity by activity. If only a French-targeted campaign is caught, the obligations attach to that campaign and not to the whole business. For that activity, however, the GDPR applies in full, which in practice requires:

records of processing (Article 30) and clear privacy notices;

working procedures for access, erasure and marketing objections;

an EU representative (Article 27) and, where required, a separate UK representative, unless the relevant exemption applies;

Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIA) (Article 35) for high-risk processing such as large-scale profiling, with prior consultation of the regulator (Article 36) where high risk remains; and

a breach plan that can meet the requirement to notify the regulator within 72 hours where feasible (Article 33).

An EU representative does not give access to the "one-stop-shop". Without an EU main establishment, an organisation may have to deal with the regulator in each affected Member State and with the ICO. The most serious infringements carry fines of up to €20 million or 4% of worldwide turnover, whichever is higher, with a broadly equivalent ceiling in the UK. Private compensation claims are also becoming easier to bring in Europe.

Lessons from recent GDPR enforcement

Recent decisions against organisations based outside Europe show how these rules work in practice:

Reach : monitoring from abroad. In ICO v Clearview AI ([2025] UKUT 319 (AAC), October 2025), the Upper Tribunal held that a US company scraping facial images of UK residents was within the UK GDPR's territorial scope. It read "behavioural monitoring" broadly, to include automated collection and profiling, even where clients carry out the monitoring. Clearview's appeal was heard by the Court of Appeal in October 2026, and judgment is awaited.

: monitoring from abroad. In ICO v Clearview AI ([2025] UKUT 319 (AAC), October 2025), the Upper Tribunal held that a US company scraping facial images of UK residents was within the UK GDPR's territorial scope. It read "behavioural monitoring" broadly, to include automated collection and profiling, even where clients carry out the monitoring. Clearview's appeal was heard by the Court of Appeal in October 2026, and judgment is awaited. International transfers. In May 2025 the Irish regulator fined TikTok €530 million (€485 million for transfers, €45 million for transparency) over remote access to EEA users' data from China. It also ordered the transfers to be suspended unless brought into compliance. The decision is under appeal. Organisations whose EU customer data is accessed from the UAE or elsewhere should review their transfer safeguards and privacy notices.

In May 2025 the Irish regulator fined TikTok €530 million (€485 million for transfers, €45 million for transparency) over remote access to EEA users' data from China. It also ordered the transfers to be suspended unless brought into compliance. The decision is under appeal. Organisations whose EU customer data is accessed from the UAE or elsewhere should review their transfer safeguards and privacy notices. Security, including for overseas providers. The ICO fined US-based 23andMe £2.31 million (June 2025) after a credential-stuffing attack exposed genetic and health data of 155,592 UK users. It also fined Capita £14 million (October 2025) after an attack affecting about 6.6 million people, where the provisional figure of £45 million was reduced by settlement. Multi-factor authentication, prompt response to alerts and security testing are baseline expectations.

The ICO fined US-based 23andMe £2.31 million (June 2025) after a credential-stuffing attack exposed genetic and health data of 155,592 UK users. It also fined Capita £14 million (October 2025) after an attack affecting about 6.6 million people, where the provisional figure of £45 million was reduced by settlement. Multi-factor authentication, prompt response to alerts and security testing are baseline expectations. Health data. In 2026 Italy's regulator fined a Gulf-headquartered business €180,000 for unclear notices and excessive retention of customers' medical information. This is a reminder for clinics, insurers and wellness platforms that market to Europe.

How the GDPR fits with UAE data protection laws

The federal Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) (Federal Decree-Law No. 45 of 2021) has its own extraterritorial reach. It excludes government data, government entities and free-zone entities that have their own data protection law, but being outside the PDPL does not take an organisation outside the GDPR. Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) (Data Protection Regulations 2021) and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) (Law No. 5 of 2020) operate GDPR-style regimes based on establishment. Dubai government entities and their suppliers must also consider the Dubai Information Security Regulation. Its definition of an "incident" is broader than a GDPR "personal data breach", so the GDPR notification test should be assessed separately.

What should UAE organisations do now?

Map your EU and UK touchpoints, including campaigns, booking and sales flows, apps, loyalty and CRM programmes, and tracking tools, and record why each one is or is not in scope. Review your advertising settings. Geo-targeting, local languages and euro or sterling pricing are the signals regulators look for. Put the basics in place for in-scope activities: a ROPA, privacy notices, a process for individual requests, and EU and UK representatives. Identify health, biometric and other special category data, and set defensible retention periods. Carry out DPIAs before any biometric, AI or large-scale profiling project goes live. Test your 72-hour breach plan, including a list of the European regulators you may need to notify. Review contracts with agencies, platforms and brokers for processor terms, transfer mechanisms and allocation of responsibility.

How we can help

Our Technology, Data & Digital team in the UAE and KSA has recently delivered GDPR and data governance work for UAE clients across a range of sectors. We advise on GDPR and UK GDPR scoping, representative arrangements, DPIAs for biometric and AI deployments, and how these fit with the PDPL, ADGM, DIFC and Dubai ISR. To understand where EU or UK GDPR requirements may apply to your activities and what steps you need to take, speak to Christine Khoury and Noor Al Wari.

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