Types Of Lawsuits Under The Code Of Civil Procedure And The Restructuring Of Partial Lawsuits Following The Elimination Of Lawsuits For Indeterminate Claims

Introduction

In civil procedure law, a lawsuit is the right holder’s request for legal protection from the state’s judicial bodies in the event that a subjective right arising from substantive law is violated or endangered. The Code of Civil Procedure (HMK) No. 6100 systematically classifies types of lawsuits in Articles 105 through 113, based on the nature of the legal protection sought from the court, the amount of the claim, the number of claims asserted, and the scope of the protected interest.

With the entry into force of the HMK in 2011, the action for an unspecified claim emerged as one of the most notable institutions introduced into Turkish procedural law. However, over the course of more than fifteen years of application, the action for an indeterminate claim has evolved from a safeguard protecting the creditor against the risks of the statute of limitations and loss of rights into a procedural trap where cases are dismissed on procedural grounds without addressing the merits, due to classification disputes arising at the outset of the proceedings. The legislature has implemented a radical change to resolve this chronic problem at its root through Law No. 7589 (the 12th Judicial Package), which entered into force upon its publication in the Official Gazette on July 31, 2026. With this regulation, Article 107 of the Code of Civil Procedure (HMK) was repealed, thereby completely abolishing actions for indeterminate claims; in its place, the institution of partial action, as regulated in Article 109 of the HMK, has been restructured and reinforced with safeguards against the need for amendment, as well as protections against the statute of limitations.

Types of Lawsuits Based on the Nature of the Legal Claim

Depending on the nature of the legal protection sought from the court, lawsuits are divided into three main groups: performance actions, declaratory actions, and constitutive (creating new legal effects) actions.

An action for performance is governed by Article 105 of the Code of Civil Procedure and is the type of action in which the plaintiff seeks an order requiring the defendant to deliver something, perform a specific act, or refrain from performing a specific act. Both real rights and personal rights may be the subject of an action for performance. If a performance action is granted, the judgment issued by the court contains two fundamental elements. First, the existence of the right or legal relationship at issue is established; second, an order for performance is issued against the defendant regarding the fulfillment of that right. Thanks to this order for performance, judgments granting a performance action may be subject to enforcement based on a written judgment. A decision dismissing a performance action, however, does not contain an order for performance against the defendant and therefore constitutes a declaratory judgment in a substantive sense.

Declaratory actions are governed by Article 106 of the Code of Civil Procedure (HMK). In this type of action, the plaintiff requests that the court determine the existence (affirmative declaration) or nonexistence (negative declaration) of a right or legal relationship, or whether a document is forged. Mere factual circumstances cannot, on their own, be the subject of a declaratory action unless they directly form the basis for the creation of a right or legal relationship. Some cases, although they may appear to be and are referred to as declaratory actions, are not actually declaratory actions. For example, rent determination actions essentially involve the reorganization of the content of a contract and therefore constitute constructive actions.

The legislature has established a specific prerequisite for a declaratory action to be heard; accordingly, the plaintiff must have a current, legally protectable interest in the immediate determination of the legal relationship at issue. If the plaintiff can obtain the legal protection sought by filing a direct action for performance, it is generally accepted that there is no legal interest in filing a declaratory action. Since judgments rendered in declaratory actions do not contain an order for performance, they cannot be enforced through execution based on a judgment, except for the portions relating to litigation costs.

Constructive actions (actions creating a new legal situation) are regulated under Article 108 of the Code of Civil Procedure. Filed in cases where the exercise of a right creating a new legal situation is mandatory through the court, this type of action aims to transform an existing legal situation into a new one, alter its content, or eliminate it entirely. Examples of declaratory actions include divorce proceedings, actions to deny paternity, actions to annul resolutions of the general meeting of a corporation, or actions to dissolve a co-ownership interest.

In accordance with the principle of legal certainty, declaratory actions are exceptional in nature and may be filed only in cases expressly provided for by law. Declaratory rights, as a rule, arise through a unilateral declaration of intent by the rights holder. For example, a contract may be terminated by a unilateral declaration; not only is there no need to file a lawsuit for this, but to establish that the contract has been terminated, a declaratory action or a performance action—rather than a constitutive action—must be filed. Unless otherwise specified by law, judgments rendered upon the acceptance of a constitutive action do not have retroactive effect but produce future-oriented consequences as of the moment the decision becomes final.

Types of Lawsuits Based on the Number of Claims and the Scope of the Protected Interest

Under the HMK system, lawsuits are classified based on the number of claims asserted in the complaint and the relationship between these claims as: joinder of claims, alternative claims, and optional claims. Additionally, class actions are provided for the purpose of protecting collective interests.

The consolidation of claims (objective consolidation) is regulated under Article 110 of the HMK. The consolidation of claims occurs when a plaintiff combines and asserts, in a single complaint, multiple independent principal claims against the same defendant. For this procedure to be applicable, all consolidated claims must fall within the same type of jurisdiction, and there must be a court with joint jurisdiction over all claims. Although there appears to be a single complaint and a single case file, there are actually as many independent cases as there are claims, and the court is required to render separate judgments on each claim.

A staged (step-by-step) lawsuit is governed by Article 111 of the Code of Civil Procedure (HMK). In this type of lawsuit, the plaintiff asserts multiple claims against the same defendant in a single complaint by establishing a primary-secondary (priority-subordination) relationship among them. For a multi-claim action to be filed, there must be a legal or economic connection between the principal claim and the ancillary claim. Unless the court examines the plaintiff’s principal claim and dismisses it on the merits, it cannot examine or rule on the second-ranked claim.

An alternative claim is the procedural counterpart of alternative obligations under the Turkish Law of Obligations, in accordance with Article 112 of the Code of Civil Procedure. In cases of alternative obligations, if the debtor or a third party—who holds the right of election—refrains from exercising that right, the creditor may file an alternative claim. The creditor may claim, on an alternative basis, more than one performance constituting the subject matter of the debt, and the court may, on an alternative basis, order the debtor to perform one or the other of these performances. During the enforcement phase based on a judgment, the debtor has the opportunity to discharge the debt by performing one of the obligations to which they were ordered.

Class action lawsuits, on the other hand, are regulated under Article 113 of the Code of Civil Procedure and serve to protect collective interests. Associations and other legal entities may, within the framework of their own statutes, file lawsuits in their own names to protect the interests of their members, affiliates, or the group they represent. Through this type of action, one may only seek a determination of the rights of the interested parties, the rectification of a situation contrary to law, or the prevention of future violations of the interested parties’ rights; conversely, direct claims for damages or performance on behalf of individual persons cannot be made through a class action.

Abolition of the Action for an Indeterminate Claim and Its Rationale

The action for an indeterminate claim, as provided in the repealed Article 107 of the Turkish Code of Civil Procedure No. 6100, allowed a creditor to file a lawsuit by indicating the legal relationship and a minimum amount in cases where it could not reasonably be expected of the creditor to determine the exact amount or value of the claim as of the date the lawsuit was filed, or where such determination was impossible. The primary purpose of establishing this institution was to protect the plaintiff—who relies on the opposing party’s information and documents, or on an expert examination and the judge’s discretion, to calculate the amount—from the burden of high court fees and the risk of the statute of limitations expiring in a partial claim.

However, this institution—introduced with the aim of theoretically expanding the freedom to seek justice—has, in practice, had the exact opposite effect. Significant differences in case law have emerged among the chambers of the Court of Cassation, particularly in disputes involving wage claims, commercial damages, and participation claims arising from family law, regarding which claims are “certain,” which are “determinable,” and which are “indeterminate.” In cases where a claim was deemed “determinable,” lawsuits were dismissed on procedural grounds for lack of a prerequisite—without even entering the merits of the case—on the grounds that the plaintiff had “no legal interest” in filing a lawsuit for an indeterminate claim. These procedural dismissal decisions, issued at the end of trials lasting for years, have led to claims becoming time-barred and to severe losses of rights.

Seeking to permanently resolve this crisis in legal practice and the confusion in case law, the legislature repealed Article 107 of the Code of Civil Procedure through Article 19 of Law No. 7589, published in the Official Gazette on July 31, 2026. Thus, as of July 31, 2026, the era of actions for indeterminate claims in Turkish civil procedure law has come to an end.

New Regulations on Partial Claims Following Law No. 7589

While repealing the action for an indeterminate claim, the legislature did not leave creditors to face the disadvantages of the old partial action regime; rather, it integrated the procedural safeguards provided by the repealed Article 107 of the Code of Civil Procedure into the institution of partial action regulated under Article 109 of the Code of Civil Procedure. Pursuant to Article 109(1) of the HMK, in cases where the subject matter of the claim is divisible by nature, only a portion of the claim may be asserted through litigation.

The greatest relief brought by the new system is the complete elimination of the debate over whether the claim is “certain or uncertain” when filing a lawsuit. It is not a requirement that the amount of the claim be indeterminate or indeterminable in order to file a partial action; it is sufficient that the subject matter of the claim be divisible in nature. Consequently, the risk that plaintiffs might face a procedural dismissal on the grounds of “lack of legal interest” due to “selecting the wrong type of action despite the claim being determinable” is now a thing of the past.

The fourth paragraph added to Article 109 of the Code of Civil Procedure (HMK) by Law No. 7589 (HMK Art. 109/4) has fundamentally changed the procedure for partial claims. Under the previous regulation, a plaintiff filing a partial claim was required to either obtain the defendant’s explicit consent or resort to amendment in order to claim the remaining debt arising after the expert report within the same case; this situation caused the plaintiff to exhaust their one-time right to amendment—available throughout the entire proceedings—solely for the purpose of increasing the amount claimed. Pursuant to the new provision of Article 109/4 of the Code of Civil Procedure, a plaintiff who files a partial claim may, during the proceedings and until the investigation phase concludes, increase their claim once in the same case without being subject to the prohibition on expanding the claim. There is no need to obtain the opposing party’s consent or to resort to the amendment procedure for this increase in the claim. When the full amount of the claim is determined as a result of an expert examination or the collection of evidence, the plaintiff may increase the value of the lawsuit by filing a motion to increase the claim and paying the supplementary filing fee before the evidentiary phase concludes, while also reserving the right to general amendment.

The second critical safeguard introduced by the new partial claim regime concerns the statute of limitations. Under the old partial claim practice, the statute of limitations was interrupted only with respect to the partial amount claimed in the complaint as of the filing date, while it continued to run for the reserved balance; this led to situations where, in protracted proceedings, the portion increased through amendment faced a statute of limitations defense. The second sentence of Article 109(4) of the Code of Civil Procedure (HMK) has explicitly resolved this issue. Under the new regulation, if a claim is increased by the end of the evidentiary phase in a partial action, the statute of limitations is deemed to have been tolled as of the date the original action was filed with respect to the increased portion as well. However, it should be noted that this statute of limitations protection applies specifically to cases where the remaining claim is increased in the same action pursuant to Article 109/4 of the HMK; if the plaintiff chooses to file a separate additional action for the remaining claim rather than increasing the claim in the current action, the statute of limitations for the portion subject to the additional action will be tolled only as of the date the additional action is filed.

Despite all these positive developments, Article 109/4 of the Code of Civil Procedure does not contain an explicit provision regarding the starting date for interest. While in the now-repealed action for an indeterminate claim, interest could be applied to the entire claim from the date of filing, established Supreme Court case law regarding partial claims holds that if the debtor was not in default prior to the filing of the action, interest accrues from the date of filing for the initially claimed portion and from the date of the amendment (known as “eslah” under the old system) for the subsequently increased portion. Since the legislature explicitly provided in Article 109/4 of the Code of Civil Procedure that the statute of limitations is interrupted as of the date of filing the lawsuit but remained silent on the commencement of interest, putting the debtor in default via a notice of default prior to filing a partial claim is of great strategic importance to avoid interest loss, except in cases of tort or special defaults arising from the law.

Finally, it is necessary to address the transitional provisions. Pursuant to Transitional Article 1/10 of Law No. 7589, the provision of Article 107 of the HMK, which has been repealed, will continue to apply to lawsuits filed before July 31, 2026, the date the law enters into force. Consequently, pending claims for an unspecified amount filed before this date will be conducted and concluded in accordance with the old procedural rules; however, since claims for an unspecified amount cannot be filed in cases initiated on or after July 31, 2026, the enhanced partial claim regime (HMK Article 109) will apply.

Conclusion

Although the Code of Civil Procedure No. 6100 regulates the types of lawsuits with sufficient diversity to ensure the effective exercise of the right to seek redress, the institution of the action for an unspecified claim—which was in effect from 2011 to 2026—led to a bottleneck that prevented proceedings from moving to the merits of the case due to unforeseeable procedural disputes. With the repeal of the “indeterminate claim” action under Law No. 7589, the advantages it provided—namely, the right to increase the claim without amendment and the interruption of the statute of limitations as of the date of filing—have been transferred to the “partial action.” In this new era, litigants must structure their claims as partial claims under Article 109 of the Code of Civil Procedure (HMK) for claims where the amount cannot be precisely determined or where the claim is divisible, while reserving their rights to claim additional amounts; they must exercise their one-time right to increase the claim under Article 109/4 of the HMK before the investigation is concluded; and they must establish the conditions for default prior to filing the lawsuit to avoid losing interest.

References:

1. Pekcanıtez, Hakan. Medeni Usul Hukuku, 15. Baskı, 2017, Onikilevha Yayıncılık

2. Kuru, Baki. Aydın, Burak. Medeni Usul Hukuku Ders Kitabı, 8. Baskı. 2023. Yetkin Yayıncılık.