In Turkish civil procedure law, significant changes have been made regarding the determination of the relief sought, types of lawsuits, and the regime for increasing claims during the litigation process through Law No. 7589 on Amendments to Certain Laws Aimed at Ensuring the Effective and Efficient Operation of the Judiciary—commonly known to the public as the “12th Judicial Package.” Published in the Official Gazette on July 31, 2026, and entering into force on the same day, this legal reform repealed the institution of actions for indeterminate claims as set forth in Article 107 of the Code of Civil Procedure (No. 6100), and, in its place, expanded the partial action regime set forth in Article 109 of the HMK, incorporating certain fundamental legal protections previously provided by the action for an indeterminate claim into the framework of partial actions. While Article 19 of Law No. 7589 repealed Article 107 of the HMK, the fourth paragraph added to Article 109 of the HMK by Article 20 established the normative framework as follows:

“HMK § 109(4): In cases where only a portion of a claim is brought before the court, the scope of the claim may be expanded—once only in the same proceeding and without being subject to the prohibition on expanding the claim—until the conclusion of the trial. In such cases, the statute of limitations is deemed to have been tolled with respect to the expanded portion as well, effective from the date the action was filed.”

With this legislative amendment, as of July 31, 2026, the legal basis for filing a claim for an indeterminate debt in new civil cases has been eliminated; for disputes where the full amount of the debt cannot be precisely determined at the outset or where the debt is divisible in nature, a partial claim (HMK Art. 109) has become the sole general remedy. This change has necessitated a redefinition of the relationship between the institution of amendment (HMK Art. 176 et seq.), one of the most fundamental institutions of procedural law, and the increase in the claim, as well as the effects of the statute of limitations and the substantive legal consequences.

A partial action is, according to the definition of the General Assembly of the Court of Cassation, “an action filed for only a portion of the claim.” For a partial action to be filed, the subject matter of the action must be divisible. An action for an indeterminate claim, on the other hand, is a type of action that may be filed—pursuant to Article 107(1) of the Code of Civil Procedure—in situations where, as of the date the action is filed, the exact amount or value of the claim cannot reasonably be expected to be determined by the plaintiff or where such determination is objectively impossible.

The action for an indeterminate claim, introduced into Turkish law with the entry into force of the Code of Civil Procedure (HMK) in 2011, was intended to safeguard the creditor’s freedom to seek redress in cases where the exact amount of the claim could not reasonably be determined or was objectively impossible to determine as of the date the action was filed. However, in practice, determining which claims are “specific” and which are “indeterminate” has led to significant differences of opinion in legal doctrine and judicial decisions. Since it is often only possible to determine whether the amount of the claim was truly indeterminate as of the date the lawsuit was filed following the conclusion of the trial, in cases filed by the plaintiff as actions for an indeterminate claim, the court—when it concluded that the amount of the claim was determinable as of the date of filing—would dismiss the case on procedural grounds due to lack of legal interest without addressing the merits of the case. In accordance with the strict precedents adopted by the now-defunct 22nd Civil Chamber and the 9th Civil Chamber, it has been held that if it is determined that the conditions for filing a claim for an indeterminate debt are not met, the case must be dismissed on procedural grounds due to lack of legal interest without granting the plaintiff a period of time to amend the complaint appropriately or to specify the claim. This approach has made it more difficult for creditors to recover their claims through litigation; in particular, it has led to significant losses of rights and the risk of claims becoming time-barred due to the necessity of filing a new lawsuit following the dismissal of the original case. The legislature, however, is of the opinion that the issue in question stems not so much from erroneous legal characterizations in individual cases as from the structural differences between actions for indeterminate claims and partial actions, and from the fact that this distinction gives rise to unpredictable consequences in practice. Accordingly, the repealed Article 107 has been abolished, and the legal protection afforded by an action for an indeterminate claim has been incorporated into the institution of a partial action.

Under the new legal regulation, regardless of whether the amount of the claim is determined in advance or not, the option to file a partial claim directly has been introduced for all monetary claims that are divisible by their very nature. The new partial claim regime established by Article 109/4 of the Code of Civil Procedure is based on three fundamental legal elements:

Exemption from the Prohibition on Expanding the Claim : The plaintiff may increase the relief sought by virtue of a statutory authority, without being required to obtain the opposing party’s consent or to resort to amendment of the claim within the meaning of Article 176 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

: The plaintiff may increase the relief sought by virtue of a statutory authority, without being required to obtain the opposing party’s consent or to resort to amendment of the claim within the meaning of Article 176 of the Code of Civil Procedure. One-Time Application and Time Limit : An increase in the claim may be made only once in the same case and must be completed no later than the conclusion of the trial proceedings in the court of first instance.

: An increase in the claim may be made only once in the same case and must be completed no later than the conclusion of the trial proceedings in the court of first instance. Retroactive Interruption of the Statute of Limitations: Unlike under the former partial action regime, pursuant to Article 109(4) of the Code of Civil Procedure, the statute of limitations is deemed to have been interrupted as of the date the action was filed with respect to the increased portion.

At this point, it is also necessary to discuss the concept of “amendment.” Under our Civil Procedure Law, amendment (HMK Art. 176 et seq.) is a unilateral and voluntary procedural act that allows one of the parties to correct, in whole or in part, the procedural acts they have performed. Pursuant to HMK Art. 176(2), the parties may resort to amendment only once in the same case. Amendment makes it possible to change and expand the cause of action, the facts, the type of claim, or the relief sought. As explained above, an increase in the claim made under HMK Art. 109(4) does not constitute an “amendment” within the meaning of HMK Art. 176. By its nature, this procedure is not a correction of procedural acts by the parties, but rather a unique authority to supplement and increase a claim, granted directly by law to a plaintiff who has filed a partial complaint. The legal consequences of distinguishing between an increase in the claim and amendment are as follows:

Preservation of the General Right to Amendment: The fact that the plaintiff has increased their claim once in a partial action pursuant to Article 109(4) of the Code of Civil Procedure does not exhaust their general right to amendment, which they possess by law under Article 176 of the Code of Civil Procedure. The plaintiff may also exercise a separate, one-time right to amendment during the proceedings—until the conclusion of the evidentiary phase—for the purpose of altering the cause of action, adding new facts, or correcting procedural acts.

The fact that the plaintiff has increased their claim once in a partial action pursuant to Article 109(4) of the Code of Civil Procedure does not exhaust their general right to amendment, which they possess by law under Article 176 of the Code of Civil Procedure. The plaintiff may also exercise a separate, one-time right to amendment during the proceedings—until the conclusion of the evidentiary phase—for the purpose of altering the cause of action, adding new facts, or correcting procedural acts. Difference in the Effect of the Statute of Limitations: While in cases of an increase in the amount sought through a classic partial amendment, the statute of limitations is interrupted only as of the date the amendment petition is filed, in the case of an increase under Article 109(4) of the Code of Civil Procedure, the statute of limitations is deemed to have been interrupted retroactively as of the date the action was filed.

While in cases of an increase in the amount sought through a classic partial amendment, the statute of limitations is interrupted only as of the date the amendment petition is filed, in the case of an increase under Article 109(4) of the Code of Civil Procedure, the statute of limitations is deemed to have been interrupted retroactively as of the date the action was filed. No Security Requirement: While a party seeking a partial amendment is required, pursuant to Article 178 of the Code of Civil Procedure, to post security—to be determined by the judge—to cover any damages the opposing party may incur, no such security requirement arises in the case of an increase in the claim made pursuant to Article 109(4) of the Code of Civil Procedure.

Another issue is what will become of lawsuits for indeterminate claims filed before July 31, 2026. These lawsuits, which have already been filed, will continue to be heard in accordance with Article 107, which has been repealed pending final resolution. In legal doctrine, Prof. Dr. Hakan PEKCANITEZ argues that, as a general rule in civil procedure law, there is no limited number or typology of lawsuit types; therefore, where a legal interest exists and a partial claim fails to meet the creditor’s need for adequate and effective legal protection, there is no obstacle preventing the creditor from filing a claim for an indeterminate amount. According to this view, the consequences of this type of action in substantive law—particularly regarding the interruption of the statute of limitations and the commencement of interest—will remain fully valid for new actions for an indeterminate claim. However, since this view represents an approach put forward in legal doctrine, it remains unclear whether judicial practice will adopt this approach in light of the repeal of Article 107 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

In summary, the repeal of the action for an indeterminate claim (HMK Art. 107) under Law No. 7589 and the strengthening of the partial action pursuant to HMK Art. 109/4 were intended to eliminate the risks of procedural dismissal arising from the choice of action type. However, given the differences between the legal nature and procedural structure of an action for an indeterminate claim and a partial action, the one-time opportunity to increase the claim—which is available until the conclusion of the investigation— despite the statute of limitations being retroactively extended to the date of filing with respect to the increased portion, the absence of an explicit provision regarding the commencement of interest, and the uncertainties arising regarding the periods of limitation, has led to various debates in practice. For this reason, it is of great importance to accurately define the boundaries between the statutory claim increase mechanism and the general amendment institution, to carefully plan the statute of limitations and fee collection processes, and to closely monitor the relevant Supreme Court precedents on this matter.