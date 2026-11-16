The Regulation on Embedded Insurance (“Regulation”) was published in the Official Gazette dated 12.11.2026 and numbered 33428 and entered into force on the same date.

The Regulation establishes the scope and conditions for offering insurance products integrated into the sale and rental of goods and the provision of services. In particular, it sets out the roles that businesses not engaged in insurance activities, such as e-commerce platforms, retail businesses and service providers, may undertake in this process, as well as the conditions and obligations applicable to their activities. Accordingly, the Regulation establishes the procedures and principles concerning premium and coverage limits, information obligations, termination of insurance contracts, premium collection and implementation processes.

Definition of Embedded Insurance and Scope of the Regulation

Pursuant to Article 4 of the Regulation, embedded insurance is defined as insurance providing coverage offered to purchasers in physical or electronic environments where goods are sold or rented or services are sold, limited to risks directly related to the relevant goods, services or their financing.

Accordingly, for embedded insurance to be offered, the insurance coverage must be directly related to the goods purchased or rented, the services obtained or their financing.

Pursuant to Article 2 of the Regulation, its scope covers:

Insurance and reinsurance companies;

Pension companies providing insurance coverage;

Insurance agents and insurance brokers;

Banks and institutions established under special laws that are authorized to act as insurance agents; and

Individuals and entities providing commercial environments for embedded insurance.

In this respect, the Regulation is relevant not only to entities operating in the insurance sector but also to individuals and entities facilitating the offering of embedded insurance in physical or electronic environments where goods or services are sold.

Insurance Coverage Permitted under Embedded Insurance

Article 5 of the Regulation specifies the types of insurance that may be offered and the risks that may be covered under embedded insurance arrangements.

Accordingly, embedded insurance may cover:

Risks relating to the breakage, loss, theft, fire damage, malfunction or other damage to goods;

Risks associated with the illness, theft or loss of pets;

Risks associated with the inability to use, cancellation, interruption or unauthorized use of travel, transportation, accommodation, event, subscription, bill payment, cybersecurity, shared or short-term motor vehicle rental and similar services for reasons not attributable to the service provider, as well as other risks relating to travel services;

Insurance required to be submitted in connection with residence permit and visa applications under Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection; and

Life insurance, debt repayment insurance and personal accident insurance associated with consumer loans provided by banks through e-commerce environments not owned by those banks, in compliance with banking legislation, Law No. 6502 on the Protection of Consumers and other applicable legislation.

The inclusion of insurance associated with consumer loans offered through e-commerce environments is particularly significant for banks and transactions conducted through the relevant e-commerce platforms.

Types of Insurance Excluded from Embedded Insurance

Article 6 of the Regulation separately specifies the types of insurance that may not be offered under embedded insurance arrangements.

These include:

Compulsory insurance established under Article 13 of Insurance Law No. 5684 or other laws;

Residential and commercial premises insurance;

Insurance relating to land, air, rail and water vehicles, except for insurance associated with shared or short-term motor vehicle rental services;

Private health insurance and sickness insurance, except for insurance required for residence permit and visa applications;

Personal accident insurance, except for insurance associated with the services specified in Article 5 of the Regulation or consumer loans provided through e-commerce environments;

Life insurance, except for life insurance associated with consumer loans provided through e-commerce environments;

Liability insurance, except for insurance associated with pets and the services specified in Article 5 of the Regulation;

Compulsory earthquake insurance;

Construction and erection insurance;

Savings and investment-linked insurance;

Agricultural insurance;

Financial loss insurance;

Credit insurance, except for credit insurance associated with the consumer loans specified in Article 5 of the Regulation, and surety insurance;

Cargo insurance; and

Legal expenses insurance.

The Regulation therefore limits the insurance products that may be offered through embedded insurance arrangements and permits certain types of insurance only within the exceptions expressly provided for under the Regulation.

Maximum Premium Amount and Duration of Insurance Coverage

Pursuant to Article 7 of the Regulation, the annual gross premium for embedded insurance may not exceed the monthly gross minimum wage applicable during the first 6 months of the relevant calendar year as of the commencement date of the insurance coverage.

The Insurance and Private Pension Regulation and Supervision Board (“Board”) is authorized to reduce this maximum amount by up to half or increase it by up to 2 times, depending on the relevant goods or services.

In addition, the maximum duration of coverage under embedded insurance is limited to 2 years. However, for products providing extended warranty coverage, this period may be extended in line with the warranty period.

Accordingly, when determining the premiums and coverage periods of embedded insurance products, both the general limits established under the Regulation and any further arrangements that may be introduced by the Board for specific goods or services must be taken into consideration.

Conditions and Restrictions Applicable to the Offering of Insurance

Pursuant to Article 8 of the Regulation, embedded insurance may be offered at the time of the sale or rental of goods or the sale of services, or within 14 days following the conclusion of the relevant sale or rental agreement.

Furthermore, no conduct may create the impression that insurance coverage is provided by any individual or entity other than an insurance company or a pension company providing insurance coverage. Similarly, contracts underlying the insurance arrangement may not contain statements suggesting otherwise.

Where insurance is offered in a physical environment, the following information must be disclosed through visual materials displayed in easily visible locations. Where insurance is offered in an e-commerce environment, such information must be made available through a link:

The trade name and contact details of the insurance company or pension company providing the coverage, the trade name and contact details of the insurance intermediary, if any, and the premium amount;

The subject matter and scope of the insurance, together with a statement that, upon the occurrence of an insured risk, the insurance indemnity will be paid by the insurance company or pension company assuming the risk in accordance with insurance legislation; and

Information on where additional details regarding the insurance offered may be obtained.

In addition, purchasing insurance may not be made a condition for purchasing or renting the relevant goods or services.

The price of the goods or services or other sales conditions may not be altered to the detriment of the purchaser on the grounds that the purchaser declines to purchase insurance.

These provisions are particularly relevant to business models in which embedded insurance is offered through e-commerce environments or alongside the sale of goods and services, especially in terms of how insurance offers are presented to purchasers and how sales conditions are determined.

Information, Policy Issuance and Consent Requirements

Pursuant to Article 9 of the Regulation, the provisions of the Regulation on Information Requirements in Insurance Contracts will continue to apply to embedded insurance.

Furthermore, the obligation to issue an insurance policy under Article 1424 of Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 remains applicable. Insurance policies may be provided through a durable medium, provided that the requirements of Article 1425 of the same Code are satisfied.

For the purposes of the Regulation, a durable medium includes tools and environments that enable the relevant information to be reviewed for a reasonable period, copied without alteration and accessed in its original form, such as text messages, email, the internet, disks, CDs, DVDs, memory cards and systems established through the Insurance Information and Monitoring Center or the e-Government platform.

In addition, before the insurance contract is concluded, insurance companies or pension companies providing insurance coverage must inform the policyholder about the commercial environment in which the transaction is conducted, using a method appropriate to the relevant means of distance communication.

The policyholder's consent must be obtained through a secure method that enables identity verification and the identification or recording of the policyholder's declaration.

Rules Governing the Termination of Insurance Contracts

Article 10 of the Regulation establishes specific rules governing the termination of embedded insurance contracts.

Accordingly, it is sufficient for a termination request to be submitted through any means of distance communication to the individuals or entities providing the commercial environment for embedded insurance or to an authorized institution.

Individuals and entities providing commercial environments for embedded insurance must establish systems that also allow termination requests to be submitted through the same method used when the insurance contract was concluded.

Furthermore, policyholders may not be required to use a termination method that imposes more onerous conditions than the method used to conclude the contract.

Where a right of withdrawal, termination, cancellation or rescission is exercised in relation to the contract concerning the goods or services covered by embedded insurance, the relevant insurance contract will automatically terminate without giving rise to any obligation to pay compensation or a contractual penalty.

Accordingly, sales and service platforms offering embedded insurance must review their channels for submitting insurance termination requests and the procedures to be followed when the underlying contract for goods or services is terminated, in accordance with the Regulation.

Premium Collection, Service Fees and Security Obligations

Pursuant to Article 11 of the Regulation, where the insurance premium is collected together with the price of the goods or services, the premium must be separately itemized in the payment document.

Where the insurance premium is collected separately, a separate premium collection receipt must be provided to the policyholder in printed form or through a durable medium.

In all cases, payment of the insurance premium will be deemed to have been made to the insurance company or pension company providing the insurance coverage.

Furthermore, the Regulation provides that service fees paid by authorized institutions to individuals and entities providing commercial environments for embedded insurance will not be treated as insurance intermediation commissions.

Authorized institutions must take the necessary measures to ensure compliance with premium collection obligations and keep all relevant information and documents available for inspection.

In addition, pursuant to Article 12 of the Regulation, authorized institutions are required to:

Design insurance premium collection processes in compliance with Bank Cards and Credit Cards Law No. 5464, Law No. 6493 on Payment and Securities Settlement Systems, Payment Services and Electronic Money Institutions, and other applicable legislation;

Implement necessary and adequate security measures for premium collection;

Ensure the security of information systems and integrations used in offering embedded insurance; and

Maintain transaction records and ensure compliance with applicable legislation.

These requirements are particularly significant for arrangements in which embedded insurance is offered through digital platforms and insurance premiums are collected together with payments for goods or services.

Notification Obligation to SEDDK and Entry into Force

Pursuant to Article 13 of the Regulation, authorized institutions must notify the Insurance and Private Pension Regulation and Supervision Agency (“SEDDK”) 1 month before commencing an arrangement within the scope of the Regulation.

Where deemed necessary, SEDDK may request modifications to the relevant arrangement, without prejudice to its authority to impose administrative sanctions.

SEDDK is also authorized to determine the procedures and principles for implementing the Regulation, issue secondary regulatory instruments and resolve uncertainties arising in its implementation.

The Regulation entered into force on 12.11.2026.

Amendments to Related Legislation

The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Activities Considered Insurance Activities and Insurance Contracts Concluded at a Distance (“Amending Regulation”) was also published in the Official Gazette on the same date and under the same number as the Regulation and entered into force.

In parallel with the entry into force of the Regulation, the Amending Regulation revised the purpose and scope provisions of the Regulation on Activities Considered Insurance Activities and Insurance Contracts Concluded at a Distance, published in the Official Gazette dated 16.06.2021 and numbered 31513.

Accordingly, the purpose of the existing regulation is defined as determining the boundaries between insurance activities and activities falling outside their scope, as well as establishing the procedures and principles governing insurance contracts concluded for the benefit of consumers and insurance contracts concluded without the parties meeting in person.

The scope of the existing regulation has also been revised to cover insurance and reinsurance companies, pension companies providing insurance coverage, insurance intermediaries, banks and institutions established under special laws that are authorized to act as insurance agents.

Furthermore, the title of Chapter Three of the existing regulation has been amended to “Insurance Contracts Concluded at a Distance”; the reference in Article 9, paragraph 4, has been redirected to the Regulation on Embedded Insurance; and Article 10 has been repealed.

Through these amendments, the rules governing embedded insurance are addressed under the new Regulation, while the scope and relevant provisions of the existing regulation have been aligned with the new regulatory framework.

Assessment and Conclusion

As a result of the amendments introduced by the Regulation and the Amending Regulation, the legal framework governing the integration of insurance products into the sale of goods and services has been revised.

While these regulations enable insurance products to be offered through different commercial environments, they also introduce obligations concerning product scope, sales conditions, consumer information and the responsibilities of the relevant entities.

In this context, it is important that insurance products are directly related to the relevant goods or services, are structured in compliance with the prescribed premium, coverage and duration limits, and are not made a condition for purchasing goods or services. Furthermore, the provisions concerning information and consent procedures, premium collection, service fees and termination of insurance contracts necessitate a review of existing sales models and contractual arrangements.

Accordingly, insurance companies, banks, insurance intermediaries and entities providing commercial environments should review their existing and planned products, cooperation agreements, digital sales and information procedures, premium collection systems and contract termination mechanisms in light of the new regulations. They should also take into account the obligation to notify SEDDK before commencing the relevant arrangements.