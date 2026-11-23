I. Introduction

Presidential Decision No. 11994 (the “Decision”), published in the Official Gazette dated 18 November 2026 and numbered 33434, and entering into force on the same date, sets out the investment requirements under which foreign investors who do not work in Türkiye and their eligible family members may be granted short-term residence permits for a period of three or five years pursuant to subparagraph (j) of the first paragraph and the fifth paragraph of Article 31 of Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection (the “Law No. 6458”).

In addition to the investment requirement, the general conditions for obtaining a short-term residence permit set out under Article 32 of Law No. 6458 must also be satisfied. Accordingly, making the investment in the amount specified under the Decision is not sufficient for the issuance of a residence permit; the applicant must also meet the general conditions applicable to short-term residence permits. Therefore, a residence permit may be granted, subject to the applicable requirements.

The Decision introduces an alternative residence permit opportunity for foreign investors by covering various financial investment instruments, including bank deposits, government debt instruments, real estate and venture capital investment funds, as well as the private pension system.

Investment Amount and Residence Permit Durations

Pursuant to Article 1 and the annexed list of the Decision, foreign natural persons who do not work in Türkiye and make the investments specified under the Decision may be granted short-term residence permits for different periods depending on the amount invested. Accordingly, foreign nationals who make an investment of at least USD 150,000 or its equivalent in foreign currency may be granted a residence permit for three years, while those who make an investment of at least USD 200,000 or its equivalent in foreign currency may be granted a residence permit for five years. The issuance of such permits is, however, subject to the applicants also satisfying the other requirements prescribed under the applicable legislation.

The scope of the Decision is not limited to the investor. The investor’s foreign spouse and the investors or spouse’s foreign minor or dependent children are also included within its scope. Eligible family members may likewise be granted residence permits upon submitting applications in their own names, provided that the applicable requirements are met. In such applications, documents evidencing the family relationship between the investor and the relevant family member must also be submitted.

Types of Investment That May Form the Basis for a Residence Permit

Pursuant to Article 2 of the Decision, the investment instruments eligible to serve as the basis for a residence permit application are bank deposits, government debt instruments, real estate investment funds, venture capital investment funds and the private pension system.

In this regard, foreign investors may maintain the required investment amount by opening a deposit account with banks operating in Türkiye. The purchase of government debt instruments is also among the investment options that may serve as the basis for a residence permit application. For both types of investment, the relevant amount or investment instrument must be maintained for at least half of the residence permit period. The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) shall determine whether the requirements concerning bank deposits have been fulfilled, while the Ministry of Treasury and Finance shall make such determination in respect of government debt instruments.

The other investment options recognized under the Decision consist of acquiring participation shares in real estate investment funds and venture capital investment funds. Accordingly, foreign investors must invest in such funds and maintain the participation shares they acquire for at least half of the residence permit period. The Capital Markets Board (CMB) shall determine whether this requirement has been satisfied.

Finally, the private pension system has also been included among the investment instruments eligible for a residence permit. Accordingly, foreign investors must join pension plans determined by the Insurance and Private Pension Regulation and Supervision Authority (SEDDK) by making contribution payments and remain in the system for at least half of the residence permit period. SEDDK shall determine whether the obligations within this scope have been fulfilled.

It should be emphasized that the real estate-related investment option recognized under the Decision does not involve the direct purchase of immovable property, but rather the acquisition of participation shares in real estate investment funds. Direct acquisition of immovable property is not among the investment types listed under the Decision.

Maintenance of Investments and Supervision by Relevant Authorities

To obtain a residence permit under the Decision, it is not sufficient merely to make the minimum investment amount specified therein; the relevant investment must also be maintained for at least half of the residence permit period. Accordingly, the investment must be maintained for at least 18 months for a three-year residence permit and at least 30 months for a five-year residence permit.

While bank deposits, government debt instruments and investment fund participation shares must be maintained throughout the prescribed period, investors participating in the private pension system are required to remain enrolled in the relevant pension plan and stay within the system. The authority to determine whether the relevant requirements have been fulfilled is vested, depending on the type of investment, in the BRSA, the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, the CMB and SEDDK.

Accordingly, the investment requirement is not limited to having deposited a specified amount as of the application date. The investment must be held in the relevant instrument for at least half of the selected residence permit period or, in the case of the private pension system, the investor must remain in the system for the prescribed period. It is therefore important for investors to assess their investment preferences together with their residence plans, considering liquidity, maturity and early withdrawal conditions.

II. Application Procedure and Practical Considerations

Pursuant to Article 3 of the Decision, the procedures and principles concerning the services to be provided to foreign investors and other related transactions shall be regulated by the Ministry of Interior. Accordingly, application documents, the documentation of investments, the incorporation of determinations to be obtained from the supervisory authorities into the application process and other technical details concerning implementation will be clarified through regulations to be issued by the Ministry. Therefore, while the Decision establishes the principal framework in terms of investment amounts, eligible investment instruments and residence permit periods, applicants should also follow the regulations to be issued by the Ministry of Interior regarding the operation of the process and the applicable procedures.

In addition, the existing application documents published by the Presidency of Migration Management include a separate list of documents required from “investors”. Accordingly, the explanations below should be considered considering the provisions of the Decision, the regulations to be issued pursuant to Article 3 thereof, and the existing investor document list and application practices of the Presidency of Migration Management.

Application Process and Required Documents

Under the current e-Residence system, foreign nationals applying for a short-term residence permit through investment are generally required to submit an application form, a passport or equivalent travel document, a copy of their visa, if applicable, and two biometric photographs taken within the last six months. In addition, the application file must include receipts evidencing payment of the residence permit fee and the residence permit card fee, a document demonstrating valid health coverage for the requested residence permit period, a document evidencing the address at which the applicant will reside in Türkiye, and a declaration or supporting documents demonstrating that the applicant has sufficient and regular financial means throughout the intended period of stay. Any applicable exemption from the residence permit fee and, where relevant, the single-entry visa fee should also be taken into consideration. The administration reserves the right to request additional information and documents, considering the specific circumstances of each applicant.

According to the existing investor document list published by the Presidency of Migration Management, applicants applying as investors are also required to submit a certificate of eligibility issued by the competent authority, depending on the nature of the investment, as well as a criminal record certificate. Where the investor’s family members also apply for residence permits, documents such as a marriage certificate, birth certificate or other documents evidencing the family relationship must be submitted. For such family relationship documents issued by foreign authorities to be recognized, they must bear an apostille and be accompanied by Turkish translations certified by a notary public. Where the relevant country is not a party to the Apostille Convention or an apostille cannot be affixed, the required authentication procedures before the relevant consulate or embassy and the competent Turkish authorities must be completed.

Criminal record checks and the certification of foreign documents

A criminal record certificate is expressly included in the existing investor document list published by the Presidency of Migration Management. According to this list, applicants who have not resided in Türkiye during the preceding five years may obtain their criminal record certificates from the competent authorities of their country of origin, whereas applicants who have resided in Türkiye during the preceding five years may obtain such certificates from the Turkish judicial authorities or through the e-Government system. Criminal record certificates obtained abroad must be submitted with an apostille and a Turkish translation certified by a notary public. Where an apostille cannot be obtained or the relevant country is not a party to the Apostille Convention, the document must be authenticated before the relevant authorities of the issuing country, the Turkish consulate or embassy and the competent Turkish authorities and accompanied by a Turkish translation certified by a notary public. As the time required to obtain such documents varies from country to country, it is important to plan the application schedule accordingly.

Application Procedure: Entry into Türkiye, Appointment and Address Registration

Under the current procedure for initial applications submitted from within Türkiye, the foreign national must first enter Türkiye lawfully and then complete the application through the e-Residence system before attending the appointment at the relevant Provincial Directorate of Migration Management on the designated date. According to the current practice of the Presidency of Migration Management, the applicant is generally required to attend the appointment in person. A foreign national who fails to attend the appointment without providing a valid excuse may be deemed not to have submitted an application. Although an application may be submitted through a legal representative or an authorized attorney, this does not restrict the administration’s authority to require the applicant’s personal attendance where deemed necessary. Accordingly, investors should plan to be present in Türkiye for the application and appointment procedures.

The Decision does not separately prescribe a minimum period of physical presence in Türkiye during the residence permit period or an obligation to enter the country at specified intervals. Nevertheless, since the application and appointment procedures are conducted in accordance with the current procedure for initial applications submitted from within Türkiye, the requirement to be present in Türkiye and attend the appointment at the initial application stage should be considered.

Applicants must accurately and fully declare the address at which they will reside in Türkiye as part of their residence permit application. According to the current practice of the Presidency of Migration Management, in initial applications, address registration must be completed within 20 business days following the approval of the residence permit. Depending on the nature of the address, the administration may request a certificate of residence, lease agreement, title deed or documents relating to the place of accommodation.

Identity and Tax Identification Number Procedures During the Application Process

A foreign identification number is important for residence permit applications and the administrative transactions that foreign nationals may carry out in Türkiye. Foreign nationals who do not yet have a foreign identification number may, where necessary for opening a bank account or carrying out other financial transactions, apply to the tax office in person with their passports to obtain a potential tax identification number. It should also be borne in mind that banks may separately apply their own customer acceptance, identity verification and compliance procedures when opening accounts.

It should also be noted that a residence permit does not grant the foreign national the right to work. Foreign nationals intending to work in Türkiye must obtain a work permit or, where applicable, a work permit exemption under Law No. 6735 on International Labor Force, independently of their residence permits.

III. Assessment in Terms of Acquisition of Turkish Citizenship

The opportunity to obtain a residence permit through investment introduced under Presidential Decision No. 11994 must be assessed separately from the provisions governing the exceptional acquisition of Turkish citizenship. Indeed, Article 4 of the Decision expressly stipulates that residence permits granted pursuant to Presidential Decision No. 11994 shall not be considered within the scope of Article 12 of Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901.

In line with this provision, the short-term residence permits granted for three or five years upon fulfilment of the investment requirements under the Decision cannot serve as a basis for the exceptional acquisition of Turkish citizenship within the scope of Article 12 of Law No. 5901. Accordingly, the investment thresholds of USD 150,000 and USD 200,000 stipulated under the Decision do not constitute investment requirements for acquiring Turkish citizenship; rather, they refer solely to the amounts required to qualify for a short-term residence permit under certain conditions.

In this respect, investors should consider investments made under the Decision not as an investment route providing an opportunity to apply for Turkish citizenship, but as a separate legal opportunity enabling them to reside lawfully in Türkiye for specified periods. The Decision introduces a new residence permit option for foreign investors and does not envisage any amendment to the existing legal framework governing the acquisition of Turkish citizenship.

IV. General Assessment

Presidential Decision No. 11994 offers foreign investors who do not work in Türkiye the opportunity to obtain short-term residence permits for three or five years, provided that they fulfil the prescribed financial investment requirements and satisfy the general conditions for short-term residence permits. The alternatives offered under the Decision, including bank deposits, government debt instruments, investment fund participation shares and the private pension system, provide investors with flexibility to choose among different financial instruments in line with their risk and return preferences. Nevertheless, the requirement to maintain the investment for at least half of the residence permit period or remain in the relevant system, together with the obligation to have compliance with this requirement determined by the competent authorities, necessitates that financial investment decisions be considered as an integral part of medium-term residence planning.

The inclusion of the investor’s foreign spouse and the investors or spouse’s foreign minor or dependent children within the scope of the Decision provides a legal basis for family members to reside together in Türkiye while preserving family unity. On the other hand, procedural stages such as obtaining a criminal record certificate, securing an investment certificate of eligibility, authenticating foreign-issued documents, completing the domestic application and appointment procedures, and registering an address must be carefully planned before applying. Investors residing abroad should coordinate the procurement of the required documents with the application and appointment schedule, which may require their presence in Türkiye.

In conclusion, the Decision introduces a new short-term residence permit alternative for foreign natural persons who intend to make financial investments in the specified amounts and reside in Türkiye for several years. However, it should be borne in mind that the residence permits granted under the Decision do not constitute a basis for the exceptional acquisition of Turkish citizenship and do not confer the right to work in Türkiye. The scope and procedural details of the implementation should be followed considering the provisions of the Decision, the secondary legislation to be enacted by the Ministry of Interior and the current administrative practices of the Presidency of Migration Management.