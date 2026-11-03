Türkiye’s Green Taxonomy Regulation And Its Implications For Companies Financial Institutions And Foreign Investors

I. Introduction

The “Regulation was published in the Official Gazette dated 24 September 2026 and numbered 33380. It was adopted under Article 8(1)(c) of Climate Law No. 7552 and Article 792/D of Presidential Decree No. 4 in accordance with Article 3.

The Regulation entered into force on the same date. The Regulation establishes the procedures and principles governing Türkiye’s national green taxonomy. According to Article 1, the main goal of the policy makers are to

support economic activities aligned with sustainable development goals,

direct finance towards sustainable investments and

prevent greenwashing.

What this necessarily means is that the Regulation is therefore relevant not only to regulated financial institutions but also to companies seeking loans, investment, insurance or access to international capital.

II. What is meant by the Green Taxonomy?

The word “the taxonomy” means a classification system. It identifies economic activities that may contribute to Türkiye’s environmental objectives and provides a common framework for evaluating their environmental sustainability. It does not automatically label every company operating in a covered sector as “green”. The assessment must be carried out at the level of the relevant economic activity. Indeed Article 4 describes “Türkiye Green Taxonomy (Taxonomy)” as

The classification system that contributes to mobilising climate finance by establishing principles and criteria for economic activities that contribute to combating climate change in line with the specified environmental objectives.

One needs to bear in mind that Annex 1 of the Regulation covers 16 sectors and 137 economic activities. The principal areas include energy, manufacturing, construction and real estate, transportation, water and waste management, information and communication, agriculture, forestry, tourism, and specified environmental and professional services.

III. Taxonomy Eligibility and Taxonomy Alignment

It should be emphasized at this juncture that the distinction between eligibility and alignment is fundamental. A taxonomy-eligible activity is an activity listed in Annex 1. “Eligibility” merely brings the activity within the scope of the framework; it does not establish that the activity is environmentally sustainable. However, Article 6 sets out the conditions for a taxonomy-aligned economic activity as three cumulative conditions:

it makes a substantial contribution to at least one environmental objective;

to at least one environmental objective; it causes no significant harm to any other environmental objective; and

to any other environmental objective; and it complies with the minimum social safeguards.

In that connection, it is of great significance in absorbing Articles 8, 9 and 11, making clear that substantial contribution and the “do no significant harm” principle cannot be established through general environmental statements alone.

IV. The Six Environmental Objectives

Article 7 of the Regulation identifies six environmental objectives in compliance with objectives of the Regulation:

mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions;

adaptation to climate change;

sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources;

transition to a circular economy;

prevention and control of pollution; and

protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems.

As noted previously, taxonomy alignment may be provided on the basis of three cumulative conditions. It is sufficient to give an example that an activity should make a substantial contribution to one objective, but it must also avoid significant harm to all remaining objectives. This structure requires a broader lifecycle assessment and taxonomy alignment test.

V. Minimum Social Safeguards

What is more, for the full alignment with the Regulation, environmental performance alone is not sufficient. Indeed, Article 10 further identifies compliance with the minimum social safeguards as another condition for taxonomy alignment through the compliance procedures covering the international instruments adopted by the International Labour Organization, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, in the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights as well as applicable national labour and social security legislation.

It becomes clear that companies should therefore integrate employment practices, human-rights policies, supply-chain controls and social-security compliance into their taxonomy assessment. For domestic and|or foreign investors, this creates an additional due-diligence layer extending beyond emissions and technical environmental data.

VI. Technical Screening Criteria and Annual Updates

The Climate Change Directorate is responsible for establishing, publishing and updating the technical screening criteria. The criteria should be quantitative where possible, scientifically grounded, verifiable and sensitive to lifecycle impacts, market structures and competition. Production activities using solid fossil fuels cannot be treated as environmentally sustainable activities under the criteria specified by the Regulation.

Where the criteria are updated, the revised criteria must be published by 15 December and will apply from the following year. Reporting entities, investors and financial institutions should therefore review the applicable criteria annually instead of relying indefinitely on an earlier assessment. The development of sector guidance and taxonomy-alignment tools should also be monitored as part of the implementation process.

VII. Key Performance Indicators and the 10% Threshold

“Key performance indicators” are regulated under Article 12 of the Regulation. The said Article addresses core indicators as follows:

The proportions of turnover, capital expenditure and operating expenditure derived from taxonomy-eligible or taxonomy-aligned products or services. The ratios indicating how and to what extent banking activities take environmental sustainability and the environmental objectives into account and contribute to them. The ratios indicating how and to what extent the activities of brokerage firms, investment companies and portfolio management companies take environmental sustainability and the environmental objectives into account and contribute to them. The ratios indicating how and to what extent the activities of insurance, reinsurance and pension companies take environmental sustainability and the environmental objectives into account and contribute to them.

We should stress the importance of Article 12 and the 10% criteria, as set forth in Article 13(8). In that connection, where the proportion attributable to an Annex 1 activity is below 10% of the reporting entity’s total turnover, capital expenditure or operating expenditure, the corresponding indicator may be excluded from the report. The Regulation does not require all three ratios to fall below 10% simultaneously.

What is more, any reliance on this exclusion should be supported by consistent financial data, including a documented calculation methodology and an internal approval trail.

VIII. Who and When Must Report

According to Article 13, institutions, organisations and enterprises carrying out any activity from the list of Annex 1 activity may report voluntarily using the templates to be published by the Climate Change Directorate, meaning that reporting obligation represents a kind of non-binding obligation. Nonetheless, mandatory reporting applies to specified financial institutions: brokerage firms, investment companies, portfolio management companies, banks, insurance and reinsurance companies, and pension companies.

Reports must generally cover the preceding reporting period and be uploaded to the Online Taxonomy Management System by the end of the sixth month following the end of the relevant financial year. Reporting financial institutions may also request taxonomy reports from companies conducting Annex 1 activities where the information is relevant to their own reportable transactions.

VIIII. Verification Public Disclosure and Sanctions

A taxonomy transition plan is a complementary component of the report, while its detailed content and procedural requirements will also be regulated separately.

Reports uploaded to the Online Taxonomy Management System are, in principle, publicly accessible. Reporting entities should therefore establish internal review, governance and approval procedures before submitting commercially sensitive financial, environmental or social information. In accordance with Article 23, the failure to comply with the notification, information and document-submission obligations required for taxonomy reporting can give rise to administrative fines.

X. Implications for Foreign Investors and Cross-Border Transactions

It is significant to underscore here that for foreign and domestic entrepreneurs, the Regulation requires an investment-screening and transaction-execution stages. Supporting evidence should be retained for the substantial-contribution assessment, the “do no significant harm” analysis, minimum social safeguards and the calculation of each key performance indicator.

Taxonomy eligibility and alignment may affect project valuation, access to green or sustainability-linked finance, investment committee approvals and the credibility of environmental claims made to international stakeholders.

For further information on the regulatory framework and related compliance considerations, see Pi Legal Consultancy’s detailed guide to the Türkiye Green Taxonomy Regulation.

XI. Practical Compliance Priorities: Concluding Observations

Key Takeaways must be summarized as follows:

The Regulation entered into force on 24 September 2026 and covers 16 sectors and 137 economic activities listed in Annex 1.

An Annex 1 activity is taxonomy-eligible , but it becomes taxonomy-aligned only if it substantially contributes to at least one environmental objective, causes no significant harm to the others and complies with minimum social safeguards.

, but it becomes taxonomy-aligned only if it substantially contributes to at least one environmental objective, causes no significant harm to the others and complies with minimum social safeguards. The reporting procedure represents a voluntary obligation, while specified financial institutions will be subject to mandatory reporting .

. The 10% reporting threshold applies separately to turnover, capital expenditure and operating expenditure; it is not a single cumulative test requiring all three ratios to fall below 10%.

Even before mandatory financial-sector reporting begins, taxonomy information may become a practical requirement in lending, investment, insurance and cross-border transactions.

In that connection, companies, financial institutions and individual investors should consider the following initial steps:

Mapping their own business activities in the light of Annex 1 at activity level;

Identifying the environmental objective to which each eligible activity may substantially contribute;

Conducting a preliminary gap analysis against the applicable technical screening criteria;

Reviewing the requirements of minimum social safeguards, including labour, human-rights and supply-chain controls;

Establish an evidence repository and internal approval process for taxonomy data;

Monitoring the practice of relevant national authorities in Türkiye for the full alignment with the practice.

XIII. Conclusion

This article is intended for general informational purposes and does not constitute legal advice. The application of the Regulation should be assessed in light of the relevant activity, technical screening criteria and sector-specific secondary rules.

It is worth reiterating here that Türkiye’s Green Taxonomy Regulation provides a landmark progress for providing a sustainable economic activity in compliance with internationally recognized norms for the protection of the environment. Having regard to the above, it is considerable that the Regulation brings innovative monitoring mechanisms and screening benchmarks including reporting. Its immediate mandatory reporting burden is concentrated in the financial sector after the transitional period, but its commercial effects will reach companies seeking capital well before 2029.

The priority for businesses is therefore not merely to determine whether they are formally required to report. They should establish whether their activities are taxonomy-eligible, evaluate what would be required for alignment and ensure that environmental claims are supported by verifiable evidence.