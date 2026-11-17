The deadline for Turkish joint stock and limited liability companies to increase their capital to the new statutory minimums has been extended to December 31, 2027. The extension took effect under theCommuniqué on Extending the Deadline for Joint Stock and Limited Liability Companies to Increase Their Capital to the New Minimum Amounts, published in the Official Gazette on October 17, 2026. Companies that have not yet completed the required increase now have an additional year to do so. Their obligation to comply, and the legal consequences of noncompliance, remain in place. The minimum capital requirements also continue to apply to newly incorporated companies. Our guide to setting up a business in Turkey explains how to choose a company structure and complete registration. This article explains which companies benefit from the extension, the applicable minimum capital amounts, and the legal consequences of failing to comply.

New Deadline for Capital Increases

Provisional Article 15 of the Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 originally required companies whose capital fell below the statutory minimums to increase it by December 31, 2026. Introduced through the May 29, 2024 amendments to the Turkish Commercial Code, this provision also authorized the Ministry of Trade to extend the deadline twice, for one year each time. The Ministry exercised that authority through the new Communiqué, setting December 31, 2027 as the deadline. The Communiqué entered into force on its publication date, October 17, 2026.

The extension concerns the period allowed for existing companies to meet the new capital requirements. The Communiqué does not change the minimum capital amounts applicable to joint stock and limited liability companies. Nor does it automatically defer the payment deadlines for capital contributions that shareholders have already committed to make.

Which Companies Must Increase Their Capital?

The general minimum capital requirement is TRY 250,000 forjoint stock companies operating under the fixed capital system and TRY 50,000 forlimited liability companies. Existing companies with capital below these amounts must complete the necessary increase by the new deadline. Separate transitional provisions require non-public joint stock companies operating under the registered capital system to increase their initial capital and issued capital to TRY 500,000. Assessing a company's obligations therefore requires a review of its legal form, capital system, and capital amounts recorded in the trade registry.

These minimum amounts were introduced by Presidential Decision No. 7887 and have applied since January 1, 2024. We discussed that change in our article on the increase in minimum capital requirements for joint stock and limited liability companies in Turkey. The obligation for existing companies to meet those amounts was subsequently introduced by Provisional Article 15 of the Turkish Commercial Code. The new Communiqué extends the time available to complete that process.

What Happens If a Company Misses the Deadline?

Under Provisional Article 15, joint stock and limited liability companies that fail to increase their capital to the required statutory minimum are deemed dissolved. This means that dissolution occurs by operation of law. A separate rule applies to non-public joint stock companies operating under the registered capital system. Those with issued capital of at least TRY 250,000 are deemed to have exited that system if they fail to increase their initial capital and issued capital to TRY 500,000 by the deadline. The legal consequences therefore depend on the company's circumstances.

Companies can use the additional time to determine how to fund the increase and prepare the necessary corporate resolutions and trade registry filings. Whether the increase is funded through cash subscriptions or, where the statutory conditions are met, by capitalizing internal resources will affect the required documents and shareholders' obligations. As explained in our article on capital increases in Turkish joint stock companies, shareholder rights and the legal restrictions on capital increases must also be considered. Companies should therefore allow time for the approval process, filing the application, addressing any missing or deficient documents, and completing registration.