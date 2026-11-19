Thailand has taken an important step toward strengthening its position as a regional center for international dispute resolution. On August 18, 2026, the Thai cabinet approved the draft Host Country Agreement between the Government of Thailand and the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), together with the draft royal decree required to grant privileges and immunities to the PCA and persons involved in its proceedings. On September 2, 2026, Thailand and the PCA signed the agreement at the Peace Palace in The Hague.

The agreement establishes a framework for PCA-administered arbitration, mediation, conciliation, and fact-finding proceedings to be conducted in Thailand. It also provides for facilities and services to support those proceedings and establishes privileges and immunities for the PCA, its officials, adjudicators, and other participants.

For Thailand, the agreement is part of a broader effort to strengthen its international arbitration infrastructure, attract cross-border disputes to the country, and position Bangkok as a more competitive venue for international dispute resolution.

What the Agreement Means

The PCA is an intergovernmental organization established under the 1899 Hague Convention on the Pacific Settlement of International Disputes. It administers arbitration, mediation, conciliation, and fact-finding proceedings involving states, state entities, intergovernmental organizations, and private parties. Thailand is a founding member of the PCA and a party to both the 1899 and 1907 Hague Conventions.

A PCA Host Country Agreement does not establish a permanent PCA office in the host country. Instead, it creates a legal framework under which PCA-administered proceedings can be conducted there on an ad hoc basis. These agreements allow parties to access PCA-administered proceedings in additional locations while providing an appropriate legal framework for participants.

Under the Thailand agreement, the Thai government will support the holding of PCA proceedings in Thailand by providing facilities and services and by granting specified privileges and immunities. The Thai Arbitration Institute (TAI) will make offices, meeting rooms, hearing rooms, utilities, and related facilities available without charge for a cumulative period of up to 30 days per fiscal year, with estimated annual costs of approximately THB 1.5 million. Additional services, such as translation and audio recording, may remain the responsibility of the parties or the PCA.

The agreement also provides for privileges and immunities for the PCA, its property and documents, officials, adjudicators, and other participants, including protections relating to legal process, taxation, duties, immigration, and the performance of official functions. The precise scope of these protections will depend on the agreement and the implementing royal decree.

Business Implications

The agreement expands the options for conducting international dispute resolution proceedings in Thailand. For businesses involved in infrastructure, energy, natural resources, government procurement, public-private partnerships, or other cross-border projects, the availability of PCA proceedings in Bangkok may provide a convenient alternative to holding hearings in traditional arbitration centers outside the region. Bangkok’s location, connectivity, legal infrastructure, and existing arbitration institutions may make Thailand an increasingly practical venue for parties from ASEAN countries and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

The development should also be viewed in the context of Thailand’s existing arbitration framework. Thailand is a party to the 1958 New York Convention, and arbitration in Thailand is principally governed by the Arbitration Act B.E. 2545 (2002), as amended in 2019. The TAI and the Thailand Arbitration Center (THAC) are the country’s principal arbitral institutions for domestic and international commercial disputes. The 2019 amendments to the Arbitration Act were specifically intended, among other things, to facilitate international arbitration involving foreign arbitrators.

Thailand’s broader efforts to promote alternative dispute resolution (ADR), including through initiatives discussed at the Thailand ADR Conference 2026, reflect the government’s interest in strengthening legal predictability and the country’s attractiveness as an investment destination.

Hearing Venue vs. Seat of Arbitration

Parties should distinguish between Thailand serving as the venue for a hearing and Thailand being the legal seat of an arbitration.

The Host Country Agreement makes it possible for PCA-administered proceedings to be physically conducted in Thailand. It does not, by itself, designate Thailand as the legal seat of those proceedings or alter the arbitration agreement, procedural law, or other terms selected by the parties.

Accordingly, parties considering Thailand for an arbitration should continue to address separately in their dispute resolution clauses the choice of arbitral institution or rules, the legal seat of arbitration, the governing law, and the location of hearings. Depending on the circumstances, a PCA-administered arbitration could therefore be seated in one jurisdiction while hearings are conducted in Bangkok.

Domestic Implementation

Although the Host Country Agreement has been signed, certain domestic implementation steps remain. The cabinet has assigned the Ministry of Justice as the principal point of contact for the agreement, while the Ministry of Interior will address visa-fee exemptions and the Ministry of Finance will implement the applicable tax and duty exemptions. A royal decree providing the relevant privileges and immunities must also be finalized and issued. Parties should therefore confirm the agreement’s entry into force and the status of the implementing royal decree before relying on any particular privilege, exemption, or procedural benefit.

Growing Profile of Thailand’s Arbitration Market

The PCA agreement is part of Thailand’s broader effort to establish itself as a competitive regional dispute resolution center.

The PCA itself identifies several benefits associated with Host Country Agreements, including attracting arbitrations that might otherwise be conducted elsewhere, raising the host country’s profile as an arbitral forum, promoting domestic and regional arbitration institutions, and strengthening cooperation between the PCA and national arbitral institutions.

Thailand’s existing arbitration infrastructure, its participation in the New York Convention, the activities of the TAI and THAC, and the government’s broader focus on ADR and OECD accession all provide a foundation for that effort. Recent international arbitration commentary likewise identifies a positive growth trajectory for arbitration in Thailand and increasing efforts by Thai arbitral institutions to build their international profile.

Key Takeaways

The PCA agreement gives Thailand another tool with which to compete against more established arbitration centers in Asia for international dispute resolution work in the region. Its practical impact will depend on how quickly the domestic implementation measures are completed and, ultimately, whether parties begin selecting Thailand not only as a hearing venue but also, where appropriate, as the seat or institutional home of their arbitrations.

In summary, Thailand’s signing of a PCA Host Country Agreement comes with the following implications:

PCA proceedings can be held in Thailand. Once the agreement is in force and the necessary domestic measures are completed, PCA-administered arbitration, mediation, conciliation, and fact-finding proceedings can be conducted in Thailand.

Once the agreement is in force and the necessary domestic measures are completed, PCA-administered arbitration, mediation, conciliation, and fact-finding proceedings can be conducted in Thailand. Bangkok may become a more attractive regional hearing venue. The agreement provides institutional support and facilities for PCA proceedings and may make Thailand more convenient for parties based in Southeast Asia and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

The agreement provides institutional support and facilities for PCA proceedings and may make Thailand more convenient for parties based in Southeast Asia and the wider Asia-Pacific region. The agreement does not automatically make Thailand the seat of an arbitration. Parties should continue to specify the legal seat, applicable arbitration rules, governing law, and hearing arrangements in their dispute resolution clauses.

Parties should continue to specify the legal seat, applicable arbitration rules, governing law, and hearing arrangements in their dispute resolution clauses. Thailand’s arbitration infrastructure is developing. The PCA agreement complements the existing work of the TAI and THAC and the government’s broader efforts to promote ADR and strengthen Thailand’s position as an international business and investment center.

The PCA agreement complements the existing work of the TAI and THAC and the government’s broader efforts to promote ADR and strengthen Thailand’s position as an international business and investment center. Implementation remains important. The agreement has been signed, but parties should monitor its entry into force and the issuance of the implementing royal decree before relying on the privileges, immunities, tax exemptions, or other benefits contemplated by the agreement.

For companies entering into significant cross-border, infrastructure, energy, construction, or government-related contracts involving Thailand or other countries in the region, the agreement provides an opportunity to review existing and proposed dispute resolution clauses and consider whether Thailand could offer practical advantages as a hearing venue for future proceedings.