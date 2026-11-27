EU fund managers (EUFMs) cannot rely on the AIFMD marketing passport when fundraising in Switzerland. Each offering into Switzerland must instead be assessed under Swiss law. While this requires an additional regulatory analysis, Switzerland represents an important fundraising market, combining substantial institutional capital with one of the world’s largest private wealth markets. Access does not require EUFMs to restructure their products, provided the relevant Swiss regulatory requirements are addressed before fundraising commences.

A common assumption among EUFMs is that Swiss fundraising automatically requires the appointment of a Swiss representative and paying agent. A Swiss representative acts as the fund’s local point of contact in Switzerland, while the paying agent is a Swiss bank through which subscriptions and redemptions may be made. These appointments can add cost and administrative complexity. However, they are not required for every Swiss offering.

Institutional and native professional investors can generally be approached without FINMA approval of the fund and without appointing a Swiss representative or paying agent. From a commercial perspective, this is particularly relevant because the category extends beyond traditional institutional capital. It also includes, for example, large family offices with professional treasury operations. In addition, private individuals investing under a discretionary portfolio management or investment advisory relationship with a regulated financial intermediary can be accessed without triggering the representative and paying agent requirements.

The position changes where EUFMs target other private wealth investors, including HNWIs and family offices without professional treasury operations, outside a discretionary portfolio management or investment advisory relationship. Where these investors must opt out of retail status to be treated as professional investors, no FINMA approval is required, but a Swiss representative and paying agent must be appointed. A broader offering to Swiss retail investors goes one step further and generally requires FINMA approval of the EU fund.

EUFMs should therefore define their target investor perimeter early. This materially affects both the regulatory route and the cost of accessing the Swiss market. Pre-marketing can help test investor appetite and refine that perimeter before EUFMs commit to a particular Swiss distribution strategy. Swiss counsel can help translate the intended investor base into the appropriate regulatory approach, identify any required Swiss service providers and assist with their selection, negotiation and appointment.