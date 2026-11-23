On 18 November 2026, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA announced a package of measures to simplify its licensing and supervisory processes. Highlights include a new FinTech fast track, target timelines for standard licensing procedures, more targeted data collection, and industry consultation on key guidance. FINMA is also contributing proposals for simplifying financial market regulation to the work of the working group set up by the Federal Department of Finance to optimize financial market regulation.

1. Measures Within FINMA’s Own Remit

FinTech fast track. Since 2024, FinTech companies can obtain a preliminary assessment from FINMA before filing a formal license application. As a new measure, applicants can now agree with FINMA on the structure, topics, and filing deadlines of the licensing procedure once the preliminary assessment is successfully completed. For particularly well-prepared applications with low-risk business models, FINMA is introducing a FinTech fast track, aiming to complete the relevant steps within merely 15 business days. Eligibility requires a completed preliminary assessment and electronic filing through the EHP platform, and admission is decided on a case-by-case basis. This fast track is, however, neither a simplified license nor does it guarantee approval.

Target timelines for standard procedures. FINMA has published indicative, best-efforts timelines within which applicants should, as a rule, receive either the license or approval or information on next steps. Key targets include:

30 business days for license changes at banks, securities firms, and asset managers (e.g., amendments to articles of association, changes of shareholders, and domestic and international activities) and for business plan changes at insurers;

10 business days for approval of capital instruments (including bail-in instruments);

20 business days for initial registration of insurance intermediaries;

30 business days for tariff adjustments in supplementary health insurance; and,

for fast-track approvals of Swiss securities funds and other traditional funds, 5 business days for information on next steps and 30 business days for approval.

Simplified applications. Information already submitted in other applications will not need to be resubmitted for a certain period, forms will be simplified, and applicants with more complex business models may present them to FINMA in a preliminary inquiry or initial meeting without filing a formal application. FINMA will also issue clearer guidelines on its expectations and is considering further fast-track procedures in other areas.

Portfolio managers and trustees. Changes to licenses will no longer require a preliminary review by the supervisory organizations but will be reviewed by FINMA directly. The supervisory organizations will also review their institution rating criteria so that audit frequency better reflects each institution’s actual risk, which may allow more institutions to benefit from longer audit cycles and lower audit costs.

Data collection. FINMA is reviewing its entire data collection process and catalog. It aims to avoid duplicate data requests and ad hoc e-mail surveys, pre-fill forms with information already on file, and expand XML uploads for quantitative data. Furthermore, FINMA will no longer collect half-yearly financial statements from banks, and it has reduced the data points for group life reporting for occupational pension schemes.

Technology and auditing. FINMA is expanding its use of AI (e.g., document analysis and on-site inspection support), software robots for processing surveys and applications, an API for insurance intermediaries, and an open-source package for automated Swiss Solvency Test (SST) calculations. Audits will focus increasingly on higher-risk areas; through coordination of on-site inspections with audit firm work, audit costs with a cost impact in 2027 have already been reduced by 10% compared to the 2025 assessment basis.

Consultation on guidance. Going forward, FINMA intends to consult affected parties before issuing guidance where this is appropriate given the significance of the guidance for them. This is intended to ensure that practical market realities are reflected and that questions of interpretation are clarified in advance, which, according to FINMA, should make both its guidance and its supervision more targeted, effective, and efficient. For market participants, this creates an opportunity to provide input on forthcoming guidance at an early stage.

2. Proposals Requiring Legislative Changes

FINMA proposes to the working group of the Federal Department of Finance (FDF):

broadening the small banks regime, for example by measuring the 8% simplified leverage ratio on an annual average rather than a continuous basis, and creating a new small institutions regime for non-account-holding securities firms and Swiss branches of foreign banks and securities firms;

making the small insurers regime more accessible by lowering the SST ratio and tied-asset coverage thresholds, introducing a more flexible exit mechanism with a monitoring phase, and removing the three-year limit on SST reporting exemptions;

abolishing the separate license that banks, securities firms, and managers of collective assets need to act as Swiss representatives of foreign collective investment schemes;

abolishing the requirement for foreign trading venues to obtain FINMA recognition before granting direct access to Swiss supervised participants;

reviewing the two-tier supervisory system for portfolio managers and trustees (which the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have assessed critically in terms of efficiency and effectiveness and whose review has also been requested at parliamentary level); and

reducing, on a risk basis, the submission frequency of emergency and recovery plans for systemically important banks and of recovery plans for insurers, and making the planning obligation for insurance groups risk based as well.

Further proposals would allow banks to publish annual reports in electronic form only, eliminate the requirement for persons responsible for proper business conduct to physically sign their CVs, require only the institution (not the qualified participants) to report qualified participations, make permanent the temporary exemption from exchanging collateral for share and index options and similar OTC derivatives (as already envisaged in the ongoing revision of the Financial Market Infrastructure Act), and simplify derivatives trade reporting where possible.

3. What This Means for You

The measures within FINMA’s remit will be implemented gradually and should provide practical relief soon, particularly for FinTech applicants, institutions planning license changes or capital instrument issuances, and portfolio managers and trustees. Applicants should prepare complete, well-structured filings and use the preliminary assessment and EHP to benefit from the new timelines and fast track.

The legislative proposals, by contrast, depend on the regulatory and political process and will take longer to materialize.