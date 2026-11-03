One Clause, Two Regimes: Non-competition In The Employment Contract And The Shareholders’ Agreement

Introduction

Although companies traditionally use non-compete clauses for protection, Swiss law regulates them quite differently depending on whether they appear in an employment contract or a shareholders’ agreement. This seemingly technical distinction carries significant practical weight when disputes arise, such as during a key employee’s departure, a shareholder’s exit, the launch of competing business activities, or the enforcement of contractual penalties.

Matters become particularly complex when an individual is both an employee and a shareholder. In such case, the boundary between employment and corporate law becomes blurry. Do employment law’s protective rules—specifically art. 340 et seq. of the Swiss Code of Obligations (CO)—remain applicable? May a shareholders’ agreement validly impose broader non-compete restrictions? How should conflicting clauses in an employment contract and a shareholder agreement be resolved when each carries its own sanction?

Before addressing the specific challenges of shareholders’ agreements, this article briefly outlines the Swiss statutory framework governing employment relationships.

The non-compete clause under employment law

A. Principle

Governed by art. 340 et seq. CO, a non-compete clause prohibits an employee from competing with their former employer after the employment relationship ends.

It is valid only if:

The parties agree to it in writing;

The employee has access to clientele or manufacturing and trade secrets whose use could significantly damage the employer.

Where based on access to clientele, the clause is invalid if customers attach primarily to the employee personally and their individual capabilities, particularly within liberal professions.

B. Statutory limitations

To safeguard the employee’s economic future, the non-compete clause must contain reasonable restrictions:

Geographically, it must apply solely to the market actively served by the employer;

Temporally, its term cannot generally exceed three years (and routinely remains shorter in practice);

Substantively, it must cover only the business activities actually pursued by the employer.

Non-compliance with these restrictions renders the clause void, or subjects it to judicial modification.

C. Consequences of a breach

The employer has three main remedies:

Damages, provided the employer proves both the breach and the resulting loss; A contractual penalty, frequently agreed to resolve difficulties of proof; An action for cessation, provided the non-compete clause in the employment contract expressly stipulates this remedy. In such cases, the employer may demand that the employee cease the breach where the employee’s conduct and the employer's harmed or threatened interests justify this measure.

Unless otherwise agreed, paying the contractual penalty releases the employee from the non-compete prohibition (art. 340b para. 2 CO).

D. Expiry of the clause

The clause lapses, in particular, if the employer no longer has a substantiated interest in its enforcement or if the employer causes the termination of the employment relationship (art. 340c CO).

The non-compete clause in a shareholders’ agreement

A. Principle

Shareholders in a company limited by shares (Aktiengesellschaft, société anonyme) owe neither a statutory duty of loyalty nor a non-compete obligation. They may, however, contractually agree to such covenants under a shareholders’ agreement.

B. Limit: art. 27 para. 2 CC

Under art. 27 para. 2 of the Swiss Civil Code (CC), which prohibits excessive commitments, courts primarily assess the validity of such a clause by determining whether it excessively impairs the shareholder’s economic freedom.

Unlike employment law, art. 27 para. 2 CC imposes no strict requirements regarding duration, place or substantive scope. The parties may thus agree on a broader prohibition, provided it does not deprive the shareholder's economic freedom of its substance.

C. Exception

Swiss case law nevertheless permits applying art. 340 et seq. CO by analogy where a relationship of dependence and an economic imbalance exist between the parties.

This applies, for instance, to an employee and minority shareholder whose shareholding is tied closely to employment and who lacks real influence over the company. Courts evaluate this on a case-by-case basis. They are in particular considering the shareholding size, decision-making power, and economic dependence.

Concurrent non-compete clauses: employment contract and shareholders’ agreement

The same person may face two separate non-compete covenants: one under the employment contract, the other under the shareholders’ agreement. In principle, legal doctrine accepts this dual commitment. However, the protective rules of employment law still apply: whenever a clause in a shareholders’ agreement circumvents the limits of art. 340 et seq. CO, those statutory limits prevail.

If both clauses are valid, the parties may enforce them simultaneously. Enforcing cumulative contractual penalties nevertheless causes practical difficulties. If a sanction proves excessive, courts may intervene to reduce the disproportionate penalty, notably by applying art. 163 CO by analogy.

Finally, courts may review claims under both the employment contract and the shareholders’ agreement jointly, allowing a comprehensive assessment of the contractual relationship.

Conclusion – between freedom of contract and employee protection

The non-compete clause balances two competing interests: employee protection and freedom of contract. While employment law strictly limits these covenants to safeguard the employee’s economic future, company law grants greater latitude, subject to general limits such as art. 27 CC.

This distinction blurs when the shareholder also serves as an employee. In such cases, courts prevent parties from exploiting company law mechanisms to circumvent mandatory employment law protections.

The concurrent enforcement of covenants in an employment contract and a shareholders’ agreement therefore raises delicate issues, particularly regarding penalties. The judicial outcome turns on the specific facts of each case, weighing the parties’ competing interests to uphold contractual freedom while protecting the weaker party.