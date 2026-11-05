ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026
Factsheet On New Swiss Transparency Register
MLL Legal
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Switzerland introduces a central transparency register requiring companies to report beneficial owners to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.
On 1 October 2026, the new Federal Act on the Transparency of Legal Entities will enter into force. Companies will have to report their beneficial owners (BO) to a central transparency register. This factsheet provides a concise overview of the key requirements, deadlines and practical steps.
What is it about?
- New central, non-public register at Federal Office of Justice concerning BO of companies.
- Objectives: prevention of money laundering, organised crime and terrorism financing.
- Comparable registers already exist in other coun-tries (including EU/EEA states).
When will the new rules apply?
- Entry into force: 1 October 2026.
- Staggered transitional periods for initial reporting (see section Transitional periods).
Who is affected?
- Swiss companies: AG, GmbH, KmAG, cooperatives, SICAV, SICAF and KmGK.
- Foreign legal entities with a Swiss connection.
- Exemptions (among others): listed companies (and )75%-owned subsidiaries); pension schemes.
Who is a beneficial owner?
- Natural person holding ≥ 25% of capital or voting rights, or exercising control in another way.
- Indirect control: 25% at 1st level, and ) 50% for each intermediate entity from 2nd level onwards.
- As fallback: highest-ranking member of governing body.
Companies’ obligations
- Identify, verify and document BO.
- Reporting to the register; subsequent reporting of changes within 1 month.
What data must be reported?
- Name, date of birth, nationality, address, type/scope of control.
- AHV no. or copy of passport/ID/foreign national’s identity document.
- If no identification: available information + contact person.
Shareholders’/members’ obligations
- Report BO to company within 1 month of control arising.
- Subsequent reporting of changes within 1 month.
Responsibility and delegation
- Responsible: highest-ranking member of governing body (in particular, chair of board of directors).
- Delegation to third parties (e.g. lawyers) possible; ultimate responsibility remains.
- Group: each entity separately.
How is reporting carried out?
- Electronically via «EasyGov – Swiss Transparency Register».
- Authorisation of at least one person required.
- Simplified procedure for simple structures (e.g. one-person AG).
Transitional periods for initial reporting
|AG with ordinary audit
|3 months
|AG without ordinary audit
|5 months
|Other companies with ordinary audit
|4 months
|Other companies without ordinary audit
|6 months
|Foreign legal entities
|6 months
|All BO already registered in CR
|2 years
- Any commercial register change after 1 October 2026 shortens period to 1 month.
- Newly formed entities: 1 month after registration in commercial register.
Access
- Not public. Access only for Control Office, certain authorities and financial intermediaries.
Penalties
- Fine of up to CHF 500,000 for intentional breach of reporting/information obligations.
- Fine of up to CHF 100,000 for failure to comply with an order of Control Office.
- Last resort: suspension of rights, dissolution of company.
What needs to be done now?
- Contact shareholders/members to clarify control relationships.
- Identify BO and document chains of control.
- Appoint and register authorised persons.
- Report BO to Transparency Register.
- Establish internal processes/responsibilities for on-going updates.
- Carefully plan forthcoming commercial-register changes in light of shortened reporting period.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.