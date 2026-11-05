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ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Factsheet On New Swiss Transparency Register

MLL Legal
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Switzerland introduces a central transparency register requiring companies to report beneficial owners to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

SwitzerlandCorporate/Commercial Law
Alexander Vogel
Alexander Vogel
Camillo Devecchi
Camillo Devecchi

On 1 October 2026, the new Federal Act on the Transparency of Legal Entities will enter into force. Companies will have to report their beneficial owners (BO) to a central transparency register. This factsheet provides a concise overview of the key requirements, deadlines and practical steps.

What is it about?

  • New central, non-public register at Federal Office of Justice concerning BO of companies.
  • Objectives: prevention of money laundering, organised crime and terrorism financing.
  • Comparable registers already exist in other coun-tries (including EU/EEA states).

When will the new rules apply?

  • Entry into force: 1 October 2026.
  • Staggered transitional periods for initial reporting (see section Transitional periods).

Who is affected?

  • Swiss companies: AG, GmbH, KmAG, cooperatives, SICAV, SICAF and KmGK.
  • Foreign legal entities with a Swiss connection.
  • Exemptions (among others): listed companies (and )75%-owned subsidiaries); pension schemes.

Who is a beneficial owner?

  • Natural person holding ≥ 25% of capital or voting rights, or exercising control in another way.
  • Indirect control: 25% at 1st level, and ) 50% for each intermediate entity from 2nd level onwards.
  • As fallback: highest-ranking member of governing body.

Companies’ obligations

  • Identify, verify and document BO.
  • Reporting to the register; subsequent reporting of changes within 1 month.

What data must be reported?

  • Name, date of birth, nationality, address, type/scope of control.
  • AHV no. or copy of passport/ID/foreign national’s identity document.
  • If no identification: available information + contact person.

Shareholders’/members’ obligations

  • Report BO to company within 1 month of control arising.
  • Subsequent reporting of changes within 1 month.

Responsibility and delegation

  • Responsible: highest-ranking member of governing body (in particular, chair of board of directors).
  • Delegation to third parties (e.g. lawyers) possible; ultimate responsibility remains.
  • Group: each entity separately.

How is reporting carried out?

  • Electronically via «EasyGov – Swiss Transparency Register».
  • Authorisation of at least one person required.
  • Simplified procedure for simple structures (e.g. one-person AG).

Transitional periods for initial reporting

AG with ordinary audit 3 months
AG without ordinary audit 5 months
Other companies with ordinary audit 4 months
Other companies without ordinary audit 6 months
Foreign legal entities 6 months
All BO already registered in CR 2 years
  • Any commercial register change after 1 October 2026 shortens period to 1 month.
  • Newly formed entities: 1 month after registration in commercial register.

Access

  • Not public. Access only for Control Office, certain authorities and financial intermediaries.
    Penalties
  • Fine of up to CHF 500,000 for intentional breach of reporting/information obligations.
  • Fine of up to CHF 100,000 for failure to comply with an order of Control Office.
  • Last resort: suspension of rights, dissolution of company.

What needs to be done now?

  • Contact shareholders/members to clarify control relationships.
  • Identify BO and document chains of control.
  • Appoint and register authorised persons.
  • Report BO to Transparency Register.
  • Establish internal processes/responsibilities for on-going updates.
  • Carefully plan forthcoming commercial-register changes in light of shortened reporting period.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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