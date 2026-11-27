Many owners spend years building a business but never create a succession plan. Whether bogged down by daily tasks, unsure where to start, worried about losing control, or still looking for the right successor, it can be easy to put off planning for the future.

But waiting too long can create unnecessary risks for your company, employees, and family. Risks include sudden loss of leadership, power struggles, a lack of clarity, and disruptions to operations and employee morale.

A family transfer, internal buyout, or outside sale present different trade-offs for liquidity, continuity, and your future role. The right approach connects your personal financial needs with the company’s capacity to fund a transition and the successor’s readiness to lead.

When it comes to succession planning, the earlier you get started, the better. Before you decide to sell and choose a buyer, consider your goals, including how much liquidity you need, how quickly you want to step back, and if you still want a role in the business. Preserving family ownership, maintaining continuity in management, and maximising your sale proceeds may point you toward different paths.

Succession strategies

There’s no one-size-fits-all plan when it comes to succession. You have several strategies available to you.

Family transfer

Gifts, sales, or a combination of the two allow you to move ownership to the next generation, either immediately or in stages. Family succession has benefits, such as strengthening the family’s legacy, more trust, and the ability to train successors over time.

Management buyout

Selling to existing leaders through management buyouts (MBO) can preserve operating knowledge and relationships. This can happen via a partial or complete buyout. Financing is often the main issue: look at the buyers’ resources and your risk if you finance part of the purchase. A staged buyout can extend your involvement and payment timeline.

Employee ownership

An employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) is another path that allows continuity, and it has potential tax advantages. Over time, employees gain an ownership interest, which supports stability, strengthens engagement, and continues the company’s legacy. ESOPs also offer flexibility in how the transition can take place.

Outside sale

A strategic sale or private equity acquisition may provide liquidity, a clean exit, and resources for growth. Weigh the potential loss of control over the business’s future and any transition needs. This process can be more complex, with due diligence and strong financial reporting needed, and tax implications to plan for. Prepare your accounting before approaching buyers.

Tax considerations

From a tax standpoint, a good succession plan will help you realise your long-term goals. Entity type, timing, and asset vs. stock sale structure affect tax outcomes. Also, remember that family gifts or below-market sales may raise gift tax issues. An experienced advisor can help evaluate these trade-offs before you select a path.