CDB 27: Swiss Bank Due Diligence Catches Up With The Statutory Concept Of Control

The revised Swiss banks’ due diligence code, CDB 27, no longer allows a 25% shareholder to close the enquiry into who controls an operating company. Read against Swiss statutory law and the SBA commentary, the change is a belated alignment rather than a new standard — but its practical weight depends on what counts as an indication of control, and where banks are expected to find one. For fintech companies, several less visible amendments may matter just as much.

Executive summary The 25% shareholder no longer ends the analysis. Under Article 20(3) CDB 27, banks must establish the natural persons controlling an operating company by other discernible means not only where no 25% holder exists, but also where there are indications that control is exercised in another way. A realignment, not a new concept of control. AMLO-FINMA and the Transparency of Legal Entities Act already define control cumulatively, as do FATF standards. CDB 27 removes the strict subsidiarity of CDB 20. A narrow trigger — often found in the bank’s own files. The SBA commentary rejects any duty of proactive investigation. The new rules apply from 1 May 2027 to new relationships and repeated due diligence; credit documentation is where indications of control by financing typically surface. Fintechs are affected in their own right. Supervised fintechs, including FinTech-licence holders, now fall within the exemption for regulated financial intermediaries. Third-party KYC providers, text-form declarations, value transfers, lending and capital deposit accounts are addressed expressly.

On 30 October 2026, the Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) published the revised Agreement on the Swiss banks’ code of conduct with regard to the exercise of due diligence (CDB 27).1 It enters into force on 1 January 2027 and replaces CDB 20. Most of the amendments are technical. One is not: under Article 20(3) CDB 27, the presence of a shareholder holding 25% or more no longer closes the enquiry into who controls an operating company. Read against the statutory definitions now in force and the SBA’s commentary, the change is less a new standard than the belated alignment of the self-regulatory code with Swiss law and FATF standards. Its practical weight lies in what counts as an indication of control, and in where banks are expected to find one. For fintech companies, a series of less visible amendments — on regulated financial intermediaries as bank clients, digital onboarding, value transfers, lending and capital deposit accounts — deserves equal attention.

1. A targeted revision

The CDB is binding self-regulation for its signatory banks and securities firms. It gives specific effect to the due diligence duties in Articles 3 to 5 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA, SR 955.0) and to the standard of care under Article 305ter of the Swiss Criminal Code (Article 2(1) CDB 27).2 Enhanced due diligence for higher-risk relationships remains governed by FINMA’s Anti-Money Laundering Ordinance (AMLO-FINMA), as Article 2(2) makes clear.

The SBA links the four-month transitional period expressly to Switzerland’s forthcoming FATF mutual evaluation. The timing explains the urgency; it does not alter the legal character of the instrument. The SBA commentary must be taken into account in interpretation (Article 3), but it remains interpretative guidance.3 At the time of writing it is available in German, French and Italian only.

The revision also follows the entry into force, on 1 October 2026, of the Federal Act on the Transparency of Legal Entities (TLEA, SR 955.3) and the accompanying amendments to the AMLA. CDB 27 connects with the new federal transparency register at two points. Where a bank consults the register and finds a discrepancy within the meaning of Article 30 TLEA, or an annotation, this neither prevents the use of an account nor triggers repeated due diligence, provided there is no doubt about the data the bank has itself recorded under the CDB (Articles 45(2) and 46(4)). In the author’s view, the message is that the register supplements the bank’s own establishment of controlling persons; it does not replace it.

2. Beyond the 25% threshold: identifying actual control

2.1 The first stage: capital and votes

Article 20(1) CDB 27 retains the familiar rule: where an operating legal entity or partnership has controlling persons holding 25% or more of the voting rights or capital, their identity must be established in writing. The threshold can also be reached by persons acting in concert, for instance under a shareholders’ agreement pooling their votes; the commentary illustrates this with 20% shareholders who exercise their votes jointly.

Where the qualifying stake is held through an intermediate company, the commentary applies an attribution approach. The bank looks through to the natural persons who effectively control the last intermediate entity in the chain — through more than 50% of its votes or capital, or by other discernible means — and only those persons are recorded on Form K. Whether the intermediate entity is an operating company or a domiciliary company is irrelevant for this purpose.4

2.2 The second stage: from subsidiarity to indications

The substantive change lies in Article 20(3). Under CDB 20, control by “other discernible means” was examined only “if no controlling persons according to paragraph 1 exist”.5 The second stage was strictly subsidiary. CDB 27 now requires the natural persons exercising control by other discernible means to be established in two situations: where the company is not controlled by the persons identified under paragraph 1, or where there are indications that control is exercised in another way. The second limb is new, and it operates even where a significant formal shareholder exists.

This is less novel than it first appears. AMLO-FINMA (Article 2(f)) already defines controlling persons as those who control an operating company through at least 25% of votes or capital “or in another way”. Since 1 October 2026, Article 4(1) TLEA defines the beneficial owner of a company in the same cumulative terms.6 The Interpretive Note to FATF Recommendation 10 likewise calls for identification of control through other means where there is doubt whether the holders of controlling ownership interests are the beneficial owners.7 The strictly subsidiary wording of CDB 20 was the outlier. CDB 27 closes that gap.

2.3 What triggers the second limb

The decisive question is therefore what triggers the second limb. The binding text speaks only of “indications”. The commentary is markedly restrictive: banks may in principle rely on the client’s declaration; there is no duty to investigate or to search proactively for further controlling persons; and what matters are obvious indications. Where an indication exists and is confirmed by clarification, the person exercising actual control must be established. The commentary’s examples are instructive: a “patron” without a qualifying stake; shareholders whose agreement gives them control otherwise than through aggregated votes; a lender who secures, through the loan, a dominant influence over management decisions; and a fiduciary shareholder holding 25% or more on behalf of another, in which case the principal rather than the nominee is the controlling person.8

The nominee example deserves emphasis. A registered shareholder holding 25% or more for another person satisfies the formal test, yet the commentary identifies the principal — or the natural person standing behind the principal — as the controlling person. Read together with the new second limb, the share register is the starting point of the analysis, not its answer.

Two distinctions remain essential. First, controlling persons under Article 20 are not the beneficial owners of the assets under Articles 27 ff.; the commentary’s worked examples treat Forms K and A as separate, cumulative layers.9 Second, Article 20(4) is a substitute, not a classification. The highest managing director is recorded only where neither stage yields a controlling person, and the commentary expressly notes that this person does not exercise actual control.

Hypothetical illustration Alpha AG, an unlisted Swiss trading company, applies for a credit facility. Its share register shows A holding 70%. The bank’s credit file contains a facility agreement under which Beta Ltd, a lender wholly owned by B, may veto the annual budget, approve board appointments and require the replacement of the CEO. Under CDB 20, A’s holding satisfied Article 20(1) and, on its wording, Article 20(3) was not engaged. Under CDB 27, these terms are an indication that control may be exercised in another way. The bank must clarify them. If they amount to a dominant influence over management decisions, B is established as a controlling person alongside A, through Beta Ltd. If they are ordinary creditor-protection covenants, no further person need be recorded, but the reasoning should be documented.

3. Foundations, forms and digital processes

Article 40(1) CDB 27 now requires a written declaration or Form S for all non-operating foundations, including those with a non-commercial purpose. CDB 20 contained no such express rule, and entities pursuing exclusively non-commercial aims were released from beneficial-ownership declarations (Article 39(4)(a) CDB 20). Article 40(2) allows information on founders and beneficiaries of exclusively non-commercial foundations to be omitted in justified exceptional cases. Examples include a large and changing donor base, or beneficiaries that are themselves non-commercial entities. Article 40(5) codifies what Form S must contain, including later capital contributors and the founder of any predecessor foundation.

Form K changes more modestly. Article 21(1) now requires date of birth and nationality, and replaces the full residential address with the actual place of domicile and country of residence. These are data-quality changes, not new duties.

The digital amendments are found in Article 44(3) to (5), not in Article 21(5), which carries over the CDB 20 reference to FINMA’s video and online identification rules unchanged. Banks may accept a declaration that can be evidenced by text instead of a form, and electronic copies of physically signed forms, provided the transmission is documented. Physical originals need no longer be retained. The text-form rule mirrors the amended Article 4(2) AMLA, in force since 1 October 2026.10 According to the commentary, a declaration need not meet the written-form requirement of the Code of Obligations, but it must be attributable to the contracting partner in a verifiable way.11

4. Implementation before 1 May 2027

Under Article 68, the new rules apply after a four-month transitional period, that is, from 1 May 2027. They apply to new business relationships and to repeated due diligence under Article 46. The commentary adds updates of data or forms prompted by changed circumstances. Existing forms need not be replaced. That does not freeze legacy files. The statutory duty under Article 7(1bis) AMLA to review and update records periodically on a risk-sensitive basis continues to apply, as Article 68(3) reserves.12

CDB 27 also sharpens the procedural frame for files in which indications of control emerge only after onboarding. Where repeated due diligence cannot be completed within a reasonable time, the bank decides on a risk basis how to proceed and documents that decision (Article 46(2)). Changes to the master data of natural persons, such as a change of address or a change of name for civil-status reasons, do not trigger repetition; the bank simply updates its records (Article 46(3)). Where a closed business relationship is resumed, identification and the establishment of controlling persons and beneficial owners must be repeated (Article 46bis).

The binding minimum is clear: revised or equivalent Forms K and S, the new data fields, and an Article 20 process that responds to indications of control beyond the 25% stage. Beyond that, implementation is a matter of prudence rather than obligation. Banks with their own forms should check that a client can declare both a qualifying shareholder and a person controlling by other means. The SBA model Form K still phrases the second option as applying where control is not exercised through a 25% holding.

The most practical point concerns the source of indications. CDB 27 now expressly extends the controlling-person duty to lending where there is a direct contractual relationship with the borrower (Article 20(5)(g)).13 Facility agreements, share pledges and covenant packages are precisely where control by financing becomes visible. If such documents sit in the credit department and never reach the onboarding file, the bank may hold the very indications that Article 20(3) addresses without recognising them. Escalation routes and documented reasoning will matter more than additional questionnaire fields.

5. What CDB 27 means for fintech companies

CDB 27 binds its signatory banks and securities firms (Article 1). Most fintech companies are not addressed directly. They meet the code as bank clients, as partners in banking-as-a-service and payment arrangements, or as technology providers in banks’ onboarding processes. In each of these roles, several amendments matter.

5.1 Regulated fintechs as bank clients

Under CDB 20, the exemption from controlling-person and beneficial-ownership declarations for Swiss financial intermediaries was limited to an enumerated list: banks, securities dealers, fund management companies, life insurers, CISA investment companies and asset managers, and tax-exempt pension schemes. CDB 27 replaces the list with a reference to the supervised financial intermediaries under Article 2(2)(a) and (b) to (e) and Article 2(4)(e) AMLA (Articles 24(1) and 33(1)).14 Article 2(2)(a) AMLA covers both banks and persons holding the FinTech licence under Article 1b of the Banking Act; the range from (b) to (e) includes, among others, payment systems requiring FINMA authorisation and DLT trading facilities.

On the wording of the code, such institutions therefore no longer need to provide Form K or Form A when they open accounts with a Swiss bank, and the simplified procedure for persons opening the relationship — signature books, electronic codes or other customary means — becomes available to them (Article 15(4)). Portfolio managers and trustees under Article 2(2)(abis) AMLA, and financial intermediaries supervised by a self-regulatory organisation under Article 2(3) AMLA, remain outside the exemption. The commentary stresses that the provision applies only to the intermediaries expressly named.

For pooled client money, a related clarification applies. Article 37(2) allows banks to treat accounts of operating companies used to process transactions in the course of professional services as not being collective accounts. New Article 37(3) excludes financial intermediaries under Article 33 from that rule; for them, Article 33 governs. The commentary adds that accounts of regulated money-transfer and money-transport companies are likewise not treated as collective accounts.15

5.2 Digital onboarding and third-party KYC providers

New Article 43(4) provides that the involvement of third parties in video or online identification is governed by the applicable FINMA rules. The commentary draws the practical conclusion: where a mandatary engages a third party for the technical execution of video or online identification, this is not a prohibited sub-delegation, provided the arrangement is agreed with and checked by the instructing financial intermediary. The delegating bank nevertheless remains liable for any deficiency in the performance of the due diligence duties.16 For KYC technology providers and their bank clients, this offers a clearer contractual basis, but not a transfer of responsibility.

Article 10 is now headed “verification of identity without a face-to-face meeting” rather than “by correspondence”, which the commentary explains as a move towards technological neutrality. The address may be checked by postal delivery or by another appropriate method; the commentary mentions a certificate of residence, a tax invoice, a utility bill, a register extract or a database maintained by a trustworthy private party.17 Together with the text-form declarations under Article 44(3), this allows onboarding journeys to capture declarations electronically, provided each declaration can be attributed to the client in a verifiable way.

5.3 Payments, lending and start-ups

Article 4(2)(i) now requires identification of the contracting partner for money and value transfers from abroad into Switzerland exceeding CHF 1,000, and for transfers from Switzerland abroad where there is no business relationship; Articles 20(5)(h) and 27(3)(h) extend the controlling-person and beneficial-ownership duties to outbound transfers of this kind. The commentary links the change to AMLO-FINMA, whose definition of money and value transfer includes virtual currencies, and concedes that the service is not common banking practice.18 It matters where banks process transfers for payment or crypto businesses outside an account relationship.

Lending is now listed expressly where there is a direct contractual relationship with the borrower (Articles 4(2)(h), 20(5)(g) and 27(3)(g)). The commentary treats bilateral and syndicated loans as covered, including where a bank merely participates in a syndicate. Silent sub-participations, by contrast, create no direct relationship with the borrower and require no identification or establishment of controlling persons.19 For marketplace-lending and loan-participation structures involving banks, the contractual architecture therefore determines the due diligence burden.

For start-ups, one change is welcome. When a capital deposit account is opened for a company formation or a capital increase, neither controlling persons nor beneficial owners need to be established (Articles 26(3) and 35(3)).20 The identification of the contracting partner remains required. In digital incorporation and financing-round processes, this removes a recurring step at a stage when shareholdings are by definition still in flux.

6. Conclusion

CDB 27 does not invent a new concept of control. It removes a subsidiarity that Swiss statutory law and FATF standards had already abandoned. The obligation is now unambiguous; its trigger, as the commentary reads it, is deliberately narrow. For banks, the consequence is less about collecting more information than about acting on what they already know. For fintech companies, the revision brings tangible relief — in the treatment of supervised intermediaries, in digital onboarding and in capital deposit accounts — but leaves the allocation of responsibility where it has always been: with the ban.

Footnotes

1. Swiss Bankers Association, media release “CDB 27: revised code of conduct on combating money laundering from 2027”, 30 October 2026, https://www.swissbanking.ch/en/media-politics/news/cdb-27-revised-code-of-conduct-on-combating-money-laundering-from-2027.

2. Agreement on the Swiss banks’ code of conduct with regard to the exercise of due diligence (CDB 27), October 2026, https://www.swissbanking.ch/_Resources/Persistent/a/c/4/6/ac4604f9a8b65541cf2dadae26078a96fb8c040a/CDB27_EN.pdf.

3. SBA, Kommentar zur Vereinbarung über die Standesregeln zur Sorgfaltspflicht der Banken (VSB 27), October 2026 (German version; an English version has been announced), available via the SBA release cited in note 1.

4. SBA commentary on CDB 27 (note 3), Art. 20, section 3, and Art. 21; see also the case examples in the Annex.

5. Art. 20(3) CDB 20, https://www.swissbanking.ch/_Resources/Persistent/6/2/e/e/62eec3df0685e359c5a376dfca79dec8b908ea9c/SBA_Agreement_CDB_2020_EN.pdf; the changes are shown in the SBA’s marked-up version of CDB 27 (German), available via the release cited in note 1.

6. Art. 2(f) FINMA Anti-Money Laundering Ordinance (AMLO-FINMA, SR 955.033.0); Art. 4(1) Federal Act on the Transparency of Legal Entities and the Identification of Beneficial Owners (TLEA, SR 955.3), in force since 1 October 2026.

7. FATF, International Standards on Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism & Proliferation (FATF Recommendations), Interpretive Note to Recommendation 10, https://www.fatf-gafi.org/en/publications/Fatfrecommendations/Fatf-recommendations.html.

8. SBA commentary on CDB 27 (note 3), Art. 20, section 2 (“Kontrollbegriff (Abklärungskaskade)”).

9. SBA commentary on CDB 27 (note 3), Annex, case examples 11 to 13.

10. Art. 4(2) AMLA, as amended by Annex no. 11 TLEA (AS 2026 323), in force since 1 October 2026.

11. SBA commentary on CDB 27 (note 3), Art. 44.

12. Art. 68 CDB 27; SBA commentary on CDB 27 (note 3), Art. 68; Art. 7(1bis) AMLA.

13. Art. 20(5)(g) CDB 27; under Art. 20(5) CDB 20, lending was not listed.

14. Art. 24(1) and Art. 33(1) CDB 27; compare Art. 24(1) and Art. 33(1) CDB 20; Art. 2(2) AMLA.

15. Art. 37(2) and (3) CDB 27; SBA commentary on CDB 27 (note 3), Art. 37.

16. Art. 43(4) CDB 27; SBA commentary on CDB 27 (note 3), Art. 43.

17. Art. 10(1) CDB 27; SBA commentary on CDB 27 (note 3), Art. 10.

18. Art. 4(2)(i) CDB 27; Art. 2(c) and Art. 52 AMLO-FINMA; SBA commentary on CDB 27 (note 3), Art. 4.

19. SBA commentary on CDB 27 (note 3), Art. 4 (credit relationships).

20. Art. 26(3) and Art. 35(3) CDB 27.