At a Glance

Spain is implementing the EU Pay Transparency Directive through Royal Decree-Law 39/2026, of 17 November, effective November 19, 2026;

The Royal Decree-Law requires Parliamentary approval within 30 days to remain in effect.

Spain already had a relatively developed framework for pay equality, including obligations such as mandatory remuneration registers for all employers and pay audits for companies required to implement equality plans.

The Royal Decree-Law introduces a number of significant changes for employers, including, but not limited to: transparency regarding pay-setting criteria and salary progression; expansion of remuneration register obligations; introduction of pre-employment pay transparency obligations; new individual right to request salary information; and significant expansion of pay audit obligations.

The Royal Decree-Law extends the reporting regime to employers with 50 to 99 employees, which goes beyond the minimum scope established by the Directive.

Royal Decree-Law 39/2026, of 17 November (the “Royal Decree-Law”), which is intended to transpose the EU Pay Transparency Directive (PTD) into Spanish law, was published in the Spanish Official State Gazette (BOE) on November 18, 2026, and entered into force November 19, 2026. It introduces significant changes to the Spanish employment framework, particularly in relation to pay transparency, equal pay, employees’ information rights and transparency in employment conditions.

Legislative status and entry into force

The Royal Decree-Law has now been published and is legally effective as of November 19, 2026. It is therefore no longer a draft proposal, and employers should proceed on the basis that the new requirements are applicable from that date.

However, as this legislation has been introduced by way of a Royal Decree-Law, it remains subject to parliamentary convalidation (approval) under Article 86 of the Spanish Constitution. Given that the Spanish Parliament has been dissolved ahead of the general elections scheduled for November 29, 2026, responsibility for this vote falls to the Permanent Deputation of the Congress of Deputies (Diputación Permanente).

According to press reports citing parliamentary sources, the next meeting of the Permanent Deputation is expected to take place on November 26, 2026, three days before the general elections. This is expected to be its last meeting before the elections. Accordingly, this is likely to be the prime opportunity for the Royal Decree-Law to be submitted for approval.

The Government has shown an ability to secure the necessary support, as this week the Permanent Deputation successfully approved seven other Royal Decree-Laws adopted by the Government. We do not currently anticipate significant difficulties in securing approval. Nevertheless, the outcome remains subject to the parliamentary vote.

What happens if the Royal Decree-Law is not approved?

If the Permanent Deputation rejects the Royal Decree-Law, it will be repealed and will cease to have force going forward. However, the legal treatment of rights, obligations and other situations arising during the period in which the Royal Decree-Law was in force is a more complex question. Non-convalidation should not automatically be understood as meaning that every legal effect produced during that period is retrospectively erased. The consequences may depend on the nature of the provision and the circumstances concerned.

For present purposes, the important point is that employers are required to comply with the Royal Decree-Law from November 19, 2026, notwithstanding the fact that parliamentary approval is still pending. The Royal Decree-Law enters into force in its entirety on that date, although certain specific obligations are subject to transitional arrangements and phased implementation dates, as explained below.

Transitional provisions and implementation timetable

Although the Royal Decree-Law entered into force on November 19, 2026, certain obligations benefit from specific transitional arrangements. The most important points are:

Existing pay audits : Pay audits incorporated into equality plans already in force on November 19, 2026 will remain valid until the relevant equality plan expires or the audit is required to be reviewed. They must then be adapted to the new requirements.

: Pay audits incorporated into equality plans already in force on November 19, 2026 will remain valid until the relevant equality plan expires or the audit is required to be reviewed. They must then be adapted to the new requirements. Pay gap reporting: The first reporting deadlines are before June 8, 2027 for employers with 150 or more employees and before June 8, 2031 for employers with between 50 and 149 employees.

The remaining obligations, for which no specific transitional period has been established, should be treated as applicable from November 19, 2026.

Key developments introduced by the final Royal Decree-Law

The final text of the Royal Decree-Law introduces a number of significant changes for employers. It is worth recalling that Spain already had a relatively developed framework for pay equality, including obligations such as mandatory remuneration registers for all employers and pay audits for companies required to implement equality plans.

1. Transparency regarding pay-setting criteria and salary progression

The Royal Decree-Law expressly requires employers, for the first time, to make available to employees and their legal representatives clear and accessible information regarding:

The criteria used to determine employees' remuneration;

The remuneration levels applicable to different positions and professional categories; and

The criteria governing pay progression, where applicable.

These criteria must be objective and gender-neutral. This represents a significant development compared to the previous Spanish framework, which did not establish an equivalent general employee information right concerning the criteria used to determine remuneration and salary progression.

Where the relevant criteria are established by a collective bargaining agreement, employers may comply by expressly referring employees to the relevant provisions of that agreement. Where they are not established in a collective agreement, or where the employer voluntarily introduces additional remuneration benefits, the information must be made directly available by the company.

In addition, employers with 50 or more employees must provide information on the criteria governing pay progression, where such progression is contemplated.

This information must be kept up to date and communicated again whenever the relevant remuneration criteria, salary levels or progression criteria change.

2. Expansion of remuneration register obligations

The obligation to maintain a remuneration register continues to apply to all employers, irrespective of their size. The Royal Decree-Law adds additional obligations and expands others.

Information Expansion: The Royal Decree-Law expands the information that must be included in these registers. In particular, employers must now calculate and include the arithmetic mean and median remuneration of their employees, broken down by sex, both on an annual basis and on an hourly basis.

Privacy: The Royal Decree-Law also clarifies the scope of employee representatives' access to remuneration information. Importantly, the possibility that the information disclosed may allow the individual remuneration of a particular employee to be identified, either directly or indirectly, does not prevent the legal representatives from exercising their statutory right of access to that information. This is expressly without prejudice to the confidentiality obligations and other safeguards applicable under personal data protection legislation.

Thresholds for Pay Differences: Another significant development concerns the threshold triggering the obligation to justify remuneration differences. Under the previous framework, employers with at least 50 employees were required to justify remuneration differences where the average remuneration of one sex exceeded that of the other by at least 25%. The new legislation retains the 25% threshold for companies with at least 50 employees but introduces a lower threshold of 5% for companies with more than 100 employees. Consequently, companies within this latter category will need to include an objective, non-gender-related justification in their remuneration register where the relevant remuneration difference reaches at least 5%.

Record Retention: Finally, the Royal Decree-Law introduces a new record-retention obligation. The remuneration register, together with all documentation and supporting data used to prepare it, must be retained by the employer for a period of four years. This is a particularly relevant development from a compliance and record-keeping perspective, as employers will need to ensure that the underlying information and calculations supporting their remuneration registers remain properly documented and available for the entire retention period.

3. Introduction of pre-employment pay transparency obligations

One of the most important changes compared to what had been proposed in early drafts is that the final Royal Decree-Law now expressly introduces pre-employment pay transparency requirements. Under the new legislation, job postings must include:

The initial remuneration applicable to the position, based on objective and gender-neutral criteria; and

The applicable collective bargaining agreement.

Furthermore, employers and public or private recruitment intermediaries will be prohibited from asking candidates about their current or previous salary history. The legislation also requires job vacancy announcements and job titles to be gender-neutral and accessible to people with disabilities, taking into account their specific needs.

Importantly, the obligation to guarantee equal treatment and non-discrimination expressly extends to the selection and recruitment process, including situations in which employers or recruitment intermediaries use automated procedures or algorithmic systems. This means that employers will need to review not only their job advertisements and interview practices, but also their recruitment policies, procedures and any automated tools used to screen or assess candidates.

4. New individual right to request salary information

The Royal Decree-Law introduces a new individual right allowing employees to request written information concerning:

Their own individual remuneration; and

The average remuneration of employees performing the same work or work of equal value, broken down by sex.

The information must be provided on both an annual and hourly basis, with a separate breakdown of basic salary and each salary and non-salary supplement. The main characteristics of this new right are:

Employees may submit a request once per year , or more frequently where changes in circumstances justify it.

, or more frequently where changes in circumstances justify it. Requests may be submitted directly by employees, through their legal representatives or, where applicable, through the Women Institute (Instituto de las Mujeres).

Employers must provide the requested information, together with any relevant clarifications or details requested in writing, within a reasonable period and, in any event, within a maximum of two months from receipt of the first request , irrespective of the channel through which it was submitted.

, irrespective of the channel through which it was submitted. Employers must inform all employees at least once a year of the existence of this right and the procedure for exercising it.

Importantly, this right is also available to former employees, who may request information relating to the period during which they were employed by the company, provided that the request is submitted within one year of the termination of their employment.

The Royal Decree-Law also introduces specific safeguards regarding the use of the information obtained. Employers may require employees who receive information relating to other employees' remuneration to use that information exclusively for purposes connected with exercising their right to equal pay.

5. Significant expansion of pay audit obligations

One of the most important developments concerns the substantial expansion of the existing pay audit (auditoría retributiva) framework. Although pay audits were already mandatory for companies subject to equality plan requirements, the new legislation substantially increases the level of detail required, strengthens the involvement of employee representatives and introduces a specific maximum deadline and monitoring mechanism for correcting identified pay disparities.

The updated legislation requires pay audits to examine at least the previous three years' available information, including:

The proportion of male and female employees in each professional group, category and remuneration level.

The information contained in the remuneration register and any changes in identified pay differences.

The reasons for any identified remuneration differences, assessed on the basis of objective and gender-neutral criteria.

The proportion of employees who have received remuneration improvements following their return to work after birth and childcare leave, adoption, foster care or comparable family-related leave, where such improvements have occurred in the relevant professional group or category.

The relevance of other factors potentially causing remuneration differences, including possible inequalities arising from work-life balance arrangements, career progression, discretionary management decisions, mobility decisions or unjustified availability requirements.

The reasons for any identified remuneration differences must now be determined jointly between the company and the employees' legal representatives. Importantly, failure to reach an agreement does not release the company from its obligation to carry out the pay audit or justify the identified differences. Any disagreements between the company and the legal representatives must simply be expressly recorded in the audit.

Where unjustified remuneration differences are identified, employers must prepare an action plan setting out:

The objectives and specific corrective measures to be implemented.

The person or persons responsible for implementation and monitoring.

A timetable for implementation.

A system for monitoring the implementation of improvements based on the results obtained.

An assessment of the effectiveness of the measures adopted in previous remuneration evaluations.

The identified differences must be corrected within a reasonable period, which may not exceed six months. Importantly, both the action plan and the system for monitoring improvements and assessing the effectiveness of corrective measures must be subject to consultation with the employees' legal representatives.

The audit must also be made available to employees and their legal representatives, and its completion must be notified to the Commission for the Monitoring of Pay Transparency.

6. Introduction of mandatory gender pay gap reporting

Another major development is the introduction of a formal gender pay gap reporting regime for employers with 50 or more employees. The extension of the mandatory reporting regime to employers with 50 to 99 employees goes beyond the minimum scope established by the PTD.

The reporting obligations will apply as follows:

Annually for employers with 250 or more employees.

Every three years for employers with between 50 and 249 employees.

Employers subject to this obligation must report the following information to the newly established Commission for the Monitoring of Pay Transparency, following consultation with employee representatives:

The overall gender pay gap.

The gender pay gap relating to salary supplements.

The median gender pay gap.

The median gender pay gap relating to salary supplements.

The proportion of women and men receiving salary supplements.

The proportion of women and men in each remuneration quartile.

The gender pay gap by professional category, group or grouping of jobs of equal value, broken down by the relevant remuneration components.

The Royal Decree-Law also strengthens employee representatives' access to the information underpinning gender pay gap reporting. In particular:

Employers may be required to make available to employees and their representatives the relevant information covering the previous four years.

Employers must also provide the supplementary information and methodologies used to prepare the reported data.

The information requested must be provided within a maximum period of two months.

7. New protection against pay secrecy and retaliation

The Royal Decree-Law also introduces two particularly relevant protections.

First, employees are expressly entitled to communicate or disclose information about their own remuneration for the purpose of enforcing the principle of equal pay for the same work or work of equal value. As a result, contractual clauses preventing employees from disclosing information about their own remuneration for these purposes will be null and void.

Secondly, the Workers' Statute is amended to expressly recognize employees' right not to suffer adverse treatment, detriment or retaliation as a consequence of exercising or claiming their employment rights. This protection expressly covers complaints submitted internally to the employer and administrative or judicial proceedings initiated to enforce employment rights, whether exercised directly by employees or through their legal representatives.

8. Extension of the limitation period for equal pay claims

The Royal Decree-Law modifies Article 59.3 of the Workers' Statute, introducing a specific limitation period of three years for legal actions relating to violations of the right to equality and non-discrimination in remuneration matters. This three-year period will be calculated from the date on which the discriminatory situation ceases.

9. New enforcement mechanisms and sanctions

The Royal Decree-Law reinforces the enforcement framework by amending the Law on Labour Infringements and Penalties (Ley sobre Infracciones y Sanciones en el Orden Social – LISOS).

In summary, most breaches of the new pay transparency obligations (including remuneration registers, pay-gap reporting, employee information obligations and pre-employment information requirements) are classified as serious infringements, punishable by fines ranging from €751 to €7,500. Very serious infringements include requesting prohibited salary-history information, discriminatory decisions in employment conditions, and retaliation against employees exercising their rights, carrying fines ranging from €7,501 to €225,018.

These amendments are particularly relevant because they establish specific sanctioning consequences for failures to comply with the new pay transparency and information obligations, rather than relying exclusively on the general infringement categories previously available.

10. New obligations in public procurement

The Royal Decree-Law also introduces specific requirements under the Public Sector Contracts Act (Ley 9/2017, de Contratos del Sector Público). Public contracting authorities must ensure that contractors and subcontractors comply with applicable equal pay and pay transparency obligations throughout the performance of public contracts and concessions. Public procurement documents must include appropriate provisions to guarantee compliance, together with proportionate penalties for breaches.

This represents an additional compliance risk for companies participating in public procurement procedures, as failures to comply with pay equality and transparency obligations may now have consequences beyond the employment relationship itself, potentially affecting the company's contractual relationship with public authorities.

Practical implications for employers

From a practical perspective, employers should begin by addressing the obligations that can be implemented relatively quickly through updates to existing templates, instructions and internal procedures. They should then move on to the measures requiring more extensive remuneration analysis, data preparation or consultation with employees’ representatives.

From an employer perspective, the most immediate changes are the new pre-employment transparency requirements, the prohibition on requesting salary history, the new individual right to request pay information and the need to ensure that employees are informed annually of that right. These obligations can and should be addressed promptly through updates to recruitment materials, internal communications, contractual documentation and HR procedures.

Employers should then focus on the more technically complex requirements, including the expansion of remuneration registers, the new pay audit requirements and the introduction of mandatory gender pay gap reporting for employers with 50 or more employees.

The key compliance message is that employers should not wait for parliamentary approval before beginning implementation. The Royal Decree-Law is already in force as of November 19, 2026, and, subject to the specific transitional arrangements described above, its requirements must be treated as applicable from that date.

We will continue to monitor the parliamentary process, particularly the expected meeting of the Permanent Deputation on November 26 and will provide a further update once the outcome of the approval process is confirmed.