Joburg Mining Indaba | Logistics Reform To Unlock Mining Growth

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Michelle Phillips, Group Chief Executive, Transnet SOC Ltd, says the focus is to add value to all stakeholders inclusive of mining companies. This has its challenges, as Transnet is not funded by government, and so Transnet has to go to market and ensure cost efficiencies in finance, with a view to pass on any cost benefits and savings to Transnet's clients. That said, Transnet needs private sector involvement and accordingly public partnership is ongoing.

Maryke Burger, Chief Executive, ARM Ferrous says the following:

In order to exploit opportunities and to be successful, it is integral to our mining that we have a reliable rail and port infrastructure for bulk mining;

Not only is reliability critical, but we also need affordable tariffs;

It is a business imperative to secure manganese and iron ore volumes as for several years we have had to reduce volumes and cut costs, which is the wrong trajectory;

Inefficiencies result in reduced capacity, and the knock-on effect is reduced employment, negative impact on neighbouring communities, declining profitability, and no investment;

So looking forward industry needs reliable and sustainable capacity and utilisation of the same, especially iron ore and manganese;

This will result in increased employment, stability of operations within communities, profitability, investment and increased tax revenue for the fiscus;

Ore Export Corridor (OEC) and Transnet's three concessions - unfortunately, the RFQ for the export corridor not to be sent out this year, resulting in an extensive backlog and needs urgent attention and funding, and clear execution plan. If not going to get worse. Attention and urgency are fundamental. On the rail, we need to increase the allocation from 6 million to 12 million tonnes just for manganese as an example;

Policies are in place but need to be implemented efficiently and urgently; and

We have finite resources, and until we have efficient rail, industry is missing out on opportunities.

Mpumi Zikalala, CEO, Kumba Iron Ore, says the following:

Logistics has been discussed over and over again;

For bulk miners it’s a volume game, and the elements of the cost and speed of moving the ore are critical;

Historically, miners weren't working together. This has changed, and they are working together to compete in the world;

By way of example, iron ore production in South Africa is 5% of the world's production;

Private sector must continue to work with Transnet and government;

Due to inefficiencies, mining houses have had to reconfigure their business for a lower base. They don't want to lower volumes and certainly don't want to be in this space;

The result of collaboration with government is stability with marginal gains. There is still a lot to be done to improve competitiveness, and gains will only be realized by working together;

OEC is undergoing maintenance and ore users forum that works with Transnet; and

Moving to phase 3 private sector partnership needs to be expedited. Transport and logistics are critical for business. Will unlock GDP growth. There is a backlog; capital, skills and speed are required for all the corridors.

Pulane Kingston, CEO, voestalpine VAE SA (Pty) Limited, says the following:

What can business contribute? What needs to be done?

Logistics reform to unlock potential and opportunities. Government and Business for South Africa identify logistics as mission-critical to growing GDP by 3%;

Logistics lies at the heart of growing the economy. Create policy framework to unlock rail network and efficiency;

Operation and network infrastructure required planning and implementation for an investor-friendly environment;

Governments target is rail capacity for 250 million tonnes by 2030 and includes recent capacity created, however there is a way to go, as in 2025 only 157 million tonnes was achieved against a target of 180 million;

There must be more constructive and meaningful engagement with Transnet;

Engagement is needed to properly understand strategy and the implementation plan. Don't yet understand;

Business expects access to independent assessments on the rail corridor, and if so, we as business will fund it;

Bernard Swanepoel – Chairman of the Joburg Indaba

Where are we from the rail reform of 2022?

Michelle Phillips of Transnet --