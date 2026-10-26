Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

Data-centre Capacity And Data Sovereignty Across Africa

Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Contributor
Mishcon de Reya LLP

Mishcon de Reya LLP

Founded by Lord Mishcon in 1937, in a one-room office in Brixton, Mishcon de Reya now employs over...

View firm profile
Explore more from Mishcon de Reya LLP

Africa's data-centre market presents enormous growth potential, with only 10% of current demand being served, yet faces critical infrastructure challenges around power reliability, transmission capacity, and regulatory frameworks. As hyperscalers eye the continent for expansion and governments push data sovereignty agendas, the question becomes whether African nations can build the energy and connectivity infrastructure needed to support this digital transformation while managing the risks of stranded asset

South AfricaEnergy and Natural Resources
Joe Hancock
Joe Hancock
Timothy Folaranmi
Timothy Folaranmi
John Sendama
John Sendama
Edwin Chik
Edwin Chik

Data-centre capacity and energy

Africa accounts for only a tiny number of large-scale data centres. By some estimates, only about 10% of the data-centre demand in Africa is currently served. There is a huge market opportunity for online and connected services, all of which lies on top of data-centre capacity.

Data-centre infrastructure is becoming a global issue. They require enormous amounts of power and water, and deep capital investment. In Africa they can potentially become a force for change, being anchor loads for energy expansion that benefits the countries and communities in which they are located.

The push for data sovereignty and localisation will drive demand higher on a per-country level. Data sovereignty has evolved from an aspiration into a strategic policy lever and will likely continue.

Energy disruption and development challenges

Reducing power disruption across Africa is essential to drive further economic growth. World Bank Enterprise Survey-based analysis found that African firms lose around 5% of annual sales to power outages. The Center for Global Development, using data on more than 3,000 firms in 37 countries, found some firms lose as much as 31% of sales. Costs are also driven up. Backup generation is costly – almost three times the cost of the same energy from the grid.

Standard Bank's Africa Trade Barometer (2024) puts Nigeria's outage losses at $26 billion a year, not counting $22 billion spent on generator fuel. For South Africa, Bloomberg, citing CSIR research, reports that load-shedding cost the economy R2.9 trillion ($169 billion) in 2023, "about a third of GDP", and up to R481 billion ($28 billion) in 2024.

These numbers are a little old and the methodology behind them is uncertain. However they speak to the scale of the problem. There are some green shoots – South Africa has not seen load shedding as frequently – but more capacity is needed.

It is not all about generation capacity, however. EPRA's 2025 Energy and Petroleum Statistics Report puts installed capacity in Kenya at 3,192 MW, against a record peak demand of 2,316 MW in 2025. Once capacity is online, the challenge in Kenya becomes transmission infrastructure.

Investment direction

South Africa's Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, opened GovTech 2026 in Durban with a speech on the national digital-sovereignty agenda. He described digital sovereignty as a country's ability to make meaningful choices about its data, infrastructure, and online rights without being wholly dependent on third parties.

Malatsi had met officials from Operation Vulindlela in the Presidency to explore positioning South Africa as a global submarine-cable and digital-infrastructure hub, at a time when conflict in the Middle East is disrupting global communications. President Ramaphosa said in SONA 2026 that more than R50 billion of data-centre investment is expected over the next three years.

This push for data localisation will act as a demand lever. The Africa Data Centres Association (ADCA) argues that "clear localisation and data-protection requirements create predictable demand for compliant, in-country infrastructure”.

Hyperscale loads can underwrite new generation where the host system has spare generation and transmission, or where the developer builds captive supply. Where neither applies, as in Kenya, a single campus competes directly with households and industry.

Powering future data centres

Data Center Map counted 243 African data centres in January 2026, nine per cent more than six months earlier, with 60 in South Africa and 22 in Nigeria.

There are a range of power models available for new data centres. In South Africa, operators combine Eskom supply with wheeled renewables and on-site solar. Rack Centre's 13.5 MW off-grid gas plant and Tetracore's planned 100 MW on-site gas plant represent the Nigerian model of bypassing the grid entirely. Kenya has delivered a geothermal approach which offers firm, low-carbon power, but the Olkaria project shows that resource availability does not resolve transmission, redundancy and fiscal constraints.

Africa still has a major renewables advantage. There are abundant solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal opportunities; however, diesel backup is still the universal backup strategy across many communities and businesses.

A major driver for data-centre capacity is AI and the value it may create. The IMF (July 2026) estimates AI could make Sub-Saharan Africa's economy around 4% larger over a decade, but it is conditional on electricity, internet access and skills.

Challenges of concentration

Africa had roughly 360 MW of active data-centre capacity at the start of 2026 (Africa Data Centres Association), about 0.6% of global capacity, and the IEA projects Africa's data-centre consumption per head will remain under 2 kWh in 2030. The problem is not continental energy balance; it is that single campuses of 100 MW to 1 GW land on national systems of 3 to 5 GW.

Regulatory choices

One focus area is accelerating AU Member States' capabilities in energy infrastructure, broadband, computing, and data centres.

Data Centres for AI usage require advanced hardware, much of which is of US origin. US concerns about Chinese AI dominance have led to restrictions on external supply. US GPU access is now tied to "full-stack" American packages. How do African governments preserve genuine choice in their AI infrastructure?

We see a small number of key policy decisions:

  • open, regulated third-party access and wheeling regimes;
  • transparent large-load connection rules that allocate grid-reinforcement costs to the connecting customer;
  • sequencing localisation mandates against verified in-country capacity;
  • water-use disclosure for cooling
  • designation of data centres and grid control systems as critical infrastructure with enforceable security standards.

Sharing cost and risk

These regulatory changes need to be supported with a clear view of who bears risk, and how it can be shared to drive investment.

It is likely that initial investment will come from Hyperscaler, the largest-scale cloud computer and data centre providers, and their balance-sheets. They are well resourced and can offset ramp-up costs in Africa against excess demand elsewhere in the world.

Providing power infrastructure will need a different model to relying on these providers. The hyperscalers market and data centre customers expect power and cooling to be a solved problem to some degree, which is based on their experience in their home countries with highly developed infrastructure.

There will be a need for transmission risk-sharing, where developers, governments and utilities providers share the financial or delivery uncertainties of accessing and enhancing high-voltage power-lines. South Africa's ITP programme and Credit Guarantee Vehicle are the most developed African attempt to move transmission risk off the sovereign balance sheet, and it may signal a model others can follow.

There will be a risk of emerging US export controls in relation to the technology required to support AI infrastructure. The Biden administration's AI Diffusion Rule would have imposed a worldwide licence requirement on advanced chips and tiered country access. These risks are only likely to increase in the current geopolitical climate.

It is still not clear who bears the stranded-asset risk, where data centres values are not supported by the market or the inherent currency risks of international expansion. Data centres are not filled overnight, and there is a risk that demand takes time to build beyond what initial project valuations may expect. Many of the obvious financial backers will be concerned more about currency risks, given that building and running costs are denominated in local currency, while investors’ balance sheets are in hard currency.

There is a wider backdrop of physical security and resilience needed. Data Centres share much similarity with oil and gas sites, where there is a well-trodden security path. They differ however in that the impacts of an incident are felt far beyond the location of the data centre, and the data centre itself is heavily reliant on country and continent level connectivity.

Major continental connectivity is via subsea cables. These have been thrown into sharp focus given their targeting by major countries such as Russia. Aside from deliberate damage or misuse, subsea cables can be vulnerable when they are near the seabed surface. For example, Recorded Future's Insikt Group logged 44 cable damage events across 32 locations between 2024 and mid-2025, around a quarter linked to anchor dragging.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Reflections Ahead Of Junior Mining Indaba: Formalising Artisanal And Small-scale Mining In South Africa

South Africa's artisanal and small-scale mining sector is undergoing significant transformation through progressive policy and legislative reforms aimed at formalisation and legitimisation. How do recent developments, including the 2022 ASM Policy and the 2025 Draft Mineral Resources Development Bill, seek to balance broader participation in mining with environmental safeguards while distinguishing lawful small-scale operations from illegal mining activities?
South AfricaEnergy and Natural Resources
ENS
ENS
Article

UK Right To Work Checks: What Changes On 1 October 2026

The UK's right-to-work regime is undergoing a fundamental transformation that will extend compliance obligations far beyond traditional employment relationships. From 1 October 2026, businesses engaging contractors, agency workers, platform-based workers, and complex supply chains will face new liability risks that travel up entire contracting chains. Understanding these changes and implementing the required contractual terms, substitution controls, and identity verification systems is now critical for orga
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Meta's $18 Billion Settlement: Reckoning Or Managed Exit?

Meta has agreed to pay up to $18 billion over 10 years to settle claims by 52 US state and territory attorneys general in the largest state consumer-protection settlement in American history outside tobacco. The settlement imposes binding child-safety obligations including time limits and age assurance, but leaves the core algorithmic feed unchanged and raises questions about whether this represents genuine accountability or a commercially managed outcome.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Manchester City: Independent Commission Publishes Decision On Premier League Charges

An independent Premier League Commission has found Manchester City in breach of financial rules spanning nine seasons, with findings that the club artificially inflated revenues and reduced costs by over £900 million. The decision marks what the Premier League describes as the most significant case in its history, though Manchester City strongly disputes the findings and intends to appeal, setting the stage for further proceedings that could reshape English football's regulatory landscape.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Samsung Ordered To Pay The Swatch Group US$11.6 Million In Damages For Trade Mark Infringement

The High Court has awarded the Swatch Group US$11.6 million in negotiation damages against Samsung for trade mark infringements involving watch face apps on the Galaxy App store. Rejecting both parties' extreme valuations of US$170 million and US$301, the court established important principles for assessing damages when brand owners don't license their marks and no comparable market royalties exist.
United KingdomIntellectual Property
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

The New Trade Union Right Of Access: What Employers Need To Do Now

From 30 October 2026, independent trade unions will gain statutory rights to access workplaces - both physically and digitally - regardless of existing union membership or recognition. With tight statutory deadlines for responding to access requests and penalties reaching £500,000 for repeated breaches, employers face a significant shift in how unions can establish themselves in previously non-unionised workplaces.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Can Insurers Avoid Covering Defence Costs Under A D&O Policy Before Fraud Is Proved?

In a landmark ruling, the English Commercial Court has determined that insurers must continue advancing defence costs under D&O policies even when fraud allegations are pending, provided a non-avoidance clause is present. The decision addresses whether such clauses violate public policy and establishes that insurers cannot withhold coverage until fraud is either admitted or proven by final court decision.
United KingdomInsurance
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Protecting Reputation In The AI Era: How To Prepare, Monitor And Respond

AI has fundamentally altered how reputation is shaped, with AI-powered search engines now delivering authoritative-seeming summaries rather than traditional search results. From deepfakes and voice cloning to coordinated review bombing and bot-driven harassment campaigns, the threats are evolving rapidly—but so are the defensive tools available to those who understand how to deploy them strategically.
United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

R (University Of Sussex) v Office For Students: Reshaping The OfS's Guidance On Freedom Of Speech And Academic Freedom

The High Court's landmark ruling in R (University of Sussex) v Office for Students has fundamentally reshaped how the OfS regulates freedom of speech in higher education, leading to revised guidance that requires holistic policy assessment and proper consideration of remedial actions. With the new free-speech complaints scheme now operational, institutions face heightened scrutiny of their policies and must ensure their frameworks protect lawful speech while meeting equality obligations.
United KingdomConsumer Protection
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Protecting Reputation In The AI Era: Legal Levers For AI-driven Reputational Harm

AI-generated content poses unprecedented reputational threats, from deepfakes to coordinated bot campaigns. While English law lacks AI-specific remedies, existing legal frameworks—including harassment protections, defamation claims, and the Online Safety Act 2023—offer powerful tools for those who act decisively. The emerging question of AI liability itself remains untested, focusing attention on the human decisions behind AI deployment.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP