Artificial intelligence (“AI”) is rapidly transforming the way businesses create marketing content. From generating product images to enhancing photographs and videos for social media or product listings, AI offers powerful tools for advertisers – if used reasonably.

South Africa’s Current Legal Position

South Africa has neither enacted AI-specific legislation regulating the use of AI in advertising nor is there a general legal requirement to disclose when AI has been used in advertising or marketing materials in South Africa.

That being said, the absence of AI-specific legislation in South Africa does not mean businesses can use AI without legal risk. Depending on the circumstances, obligations may arise under the Consumer Protection Act, the common law principles relating to misrepresentation and unlawful competition, and the Advertising Regulatory Board’s Code of Advertising Practice. The main consideration, or overarching principle, remains that consumers should not be deceived and/or misled.

As AI-generated content becomes more realistic and more capable of influencing purchasing decisions, the need for transparency increases. This approach follows emerging international standards, including those reflected in the recent EU AI Act.

The Shein Decision:

A recent decision issued by the Advertising Regulatory Board (“ARB”) provides valuable guidance on how AI-generated and AI-enhanced advertising may be assessed in South Africa, pending the enactment of relevant legislation.

The matter arose from a consumer complaint against the online retailer Shein.

The complainant alleged that the product images displayed on Shein’s listing differed substantially from customer-uploaded photographs of the same dress. According to the complaint, the AI-generated or AI-enhanced imagery portrayed a dress with a more luxurious appearance, superior fit and higher-quality fabric than the garment ultimately received by consumers.

Shein argued that:

AI-assisted imagery is not inherently misleading; the product listing, by way of the product description, accurately disclosed the garment’s composition, colour, sizing information and customer reviews; and consumers should assess the product listing as a whole, rather than focusing solely on the images contained in the product listing.

The ARB accepted that AI-generated or AI-enhanced imagery is not inherently unlawful or misleading.

However, AI-enhanced advertising may breach Clause 4.2.1 of Section II of the ARB’s Code of Advertising Practice where the enhanced content creates a materially inaccurate impression of a product.

The issue was therefore not the use of AI itself, but whether consumers were being deceived.

The ARB identified several factors that, when viewed collectively, created a misleading overall impression, which was not cured by an immediate prominent disclosure:

Highly stylised, apparently AI-enhanced images depicting flawless draping, sheen and fit;

A prominent “Satin” badge;

An “S-Verified” badge implying authenticity or quality assurance; and

Visuals suggesting a premium satin-like fabric despite the garment actually consisting of 93% polyester and 7% elastane.

The ARB concluded that these elements exaggerated the quality and appearance of the fabric and therefore created a misleading impression to consumers.

One of the most significant aspects of the decision was the ARB’s treatment of disclosures and technical product information.

The ARB held that accurate information hidden deeper within a product listing does not necessarily remedy a misleading first impression created by prominent visuals.

In other words, advertisers cannot rely on later disclosures of AI use or detailed specifications to correct an inaccurate impression created at the outset. The dominant visual message remains critical.

The decision establishes a useful rule of thumb for businesses using AI in marketing:

AI-enhanced content is not inherently misleading. It becomes problematic when it materially alters a consumer’s perception of a product’s qualities, characteristics or performance.

The ARB’s focus was firmly on consumer deception rather than on the use of AI itself. Further, it is arguable that, even with prominent disclosure of use of AI enhanced imagery, such disclosure may not be sufficient to cure the misleading first impression.

Put differently, the greater the gap between the product or service depicted and the product or service ultimately delivered, the greater the risk that the enhanced advertising will be found to be misleading.

The Role of Social Media and Online Marketplace Platforms

In addition, advertisers should be mindful of the terms of use or rules imposed by specific social media or online marketplace platforms, where the content is uploaded.

Meta, for example, generally permits AI-generated and AI-enhanced content on Facebook and Instagram. However, it increasingly emphasises transparency where AI is used to create or materially alter realistic content. In certain cases, Meta may apply an “AI Info” label automatically when its systems detect AI-generated material. Users are generally expected to disclose:

highly realistic AI-generated images;

materially altered videos; and

AI-generated audio, including voice clones.

Failure to comply may result in reduced content visibility on the relevant platform, content restrictions, account penalties, or even account suspension.

By contrast, routine AI-assisted edits such as colour correction, retouching, background removal and image upscaling would not ordinarily require prominent disclosure or even any disclosure for that matter.

The above is consistent with the recently enacted EU AI Act, which, among other things, requires disclosure where content has been artificially generated or manipulated and realistically depicts people (including deepfakes), objects, places, entities, or events in a manner that could reasonably be perceived as authentic. This may include realistic AI avatars, enhanced product imagery, and virtually staged real estate. However, disclosure is generally not required where the use of AI is limited to minor technical edits or enhancements (colour correction and retouching etc.) that do not materially alter the content or create a misleading impression of authenticity.

Conclusion

At this stage, South African law neither prohibits the use of AI in advertising nor does it require advertisers to disclose its use. However, the traditional principles governing misleading advertising in South Africa continue to apply.

For advertisers, the lesson is clear: AI can be a powerful marketing tool, but it should be used to enhance reality, not to distort it. Transparency becomes increasingly important as AI-generated content grows more realistic. Businesses should ensure that the overall impression of their advertising remains accurate, honest and representative of the product or service consumers will ultimately receive.