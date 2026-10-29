Draft Opt-Out Registry Guidelines: What Direct Marketers Need To Do Now

The National Consumer Commission (“NCC”) published the draft Guidelines for Compliance with Opt-Out Registry Regulations (“draft Guidelines”) on Friday, 2 October 2026, with an invitation for written comments to be submitted within 15 days of publication.

The guidelines confirm that every person or business that engages in direct marketing (retailers, insurers, financial institutions, call centres, agencies, estate agents, motor dealerships, digital marketers and non-profit organisations), must register on the Opt-Out Registry system available on the NCC’s website before undertaking any direct marketing. Registration must be renewed annually on its anniversary date.

The scope is broad: it covers telephone calls, SMS, email, messaging applications, online platforms and robocalls or automated dialling systems. Importantly, a marketer remains responsible where a third party, agency, franchise or branch markets on its behalf.

In our earlier article, “South Africa’s Opt-Out Registry: This is an IT project, not just a legal one”, we cautioned that compliance would demand far more than just a policy document. The draft guidelines confirm this emphatically. Among the operational requirements:

Monthly database cleansing. Before marketing in any given month, a marketer must submit its consumer list through the NCC’s online system. The system cross-checks the list against registered opt-out blocks and returns a cleansed list. Blocked consumers must be removed before any communication is sent. (we note that, section 7.1 of the draft Guidelines state that the cleansed list is only valid for one month from the date when it was issued. However, section 7.4 states that the cleansed list is valid for 30 days, which creates uncertainty).

Before marketing in any given month, a marketer must submit its consumer list through the NCC’s online system. The system cross-checks the list against registered opt-out blocks and returns a cleansed list. Blocked consumers must be removed before any communication is sent. (we note that, section 7.1 of the draft Guidelines state that the cleansed list is only valid for one month from the date when it was issued. However, section 7.4 states that the cleansed list is valid for 30 days, which creates uncertainty). Fee per blocked entry. The current prescribed fee is 12 cents per blocked entry identified during cleansing. Budgets and procurement processes will need to accommodate this.

The current prescribed fee is 12 cents per blocked entry identified during cleansing. Budgets and procurement processes will need to accommodate this. Suppression-list integration. Internal CRM and marketing systems must be configured to ingest the cleansed list and suppress blocked contacts, automatically, reliably and in time for campaign execution.

Internal CRM and marketing systems must be configured to ingest the cleansed list and suppress blocked contacts, automatically, reliably and in time for campaign execution. Granular block types. Consumer blocks may be general or specific, by channel, purpose, sector or individual marketer. Systems must apply each block precisely to the scope the consumer chose; neither broader nor narrower.

Consumer blocks may be general or specific, by channel, purpose, sector or individual marketer. Systems must apply each block precisely to the scope the consumer chose; neither broader nor narrower. Consent does not override a block. Existing or historical consent is invalid once a consumer registers a block. It is important to note that fresh consent does not override a block unless the consumer removes it. POPIA obligations continue to apply alongside the CPA regime.

In short, the guidelines translate legal obligations into data-flow and systems requirements. Organisations that treat this as a once-off legal review risk non-compliance from the outset.

Register now. If your organisation has not yet registered on the NCC’s Opt-Out Registry system, do so before undertaking any further direct marketing. Plan for annual renewal. Map your direct marketing activities. Identify every channel (calls, SMS, email, messaging apps, online platforms, robocalls), every sector or category of services and every entity that markets on your behalf, agencies, franchises and branches. Remember: you remain responsible for their compliance. Build the cleansing workflow. Establish a monthly process to extract your marketing lists, submit them via the NCC system, receive the cleansed output and load it back into your campaign tools. Configure your systems for suppression. Ensure your CRM, call-centre dialler, email platform and any third-party marketing tools can ingest suppression lists and enforce granular blocks (by channel, purpose, sector or specific marketer). Review your marketing communications. Every direct marketing communication must identify the marketer’s name, contact details, email address and, where applicable, physical address. Audit templates and scripts for compliance. Apply the “purpose test” to service communications. Ordinary business communications (enquiries, orders, delivery updates, appointment confirmations, account statements, support and complaints) are not direct marketing, but adding a sales pitch to a service call or email converts that portion into direct marketing. Train staff to recognise the line. Designate a compliance officer and update policies. Appoint an internal owner, draft or update your direct marketing policy, schedule regular training and plan periodic audits. Maintain accurate, up-to-date marketing databases. Consider commenting on the draft. The 15-day comment window is short. If the guidelines affect your business model or operational processes, consider making submissions to the NCC before the deadline closes.

The guidelines remind marketers that the NCC may investigate complaints, issue compliance notices and refer matters to the National Consumer Tribunal for administrative penalties. In serious cases, criminal prosecution may follow, carrying a fine or imprisonment of up to 12 months.

Our Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) team is able to advise clients across the full spectrum of Opt-Out Registry compliance, including: