Internal stakeholders expect their legal teams to move faster than ever, assuming lawyers using AI can turn work around in a fraction of the time. Budgets are growing, but not fast enough. Axiom’s 2027 In-House Legal Budget Report found that about 83% of legal leaders and CFOs expect bigger budgets next year, and about 55% of those expect workload to outpace them anyway. Meanwhile, the tool many teams use to spot who’s overloaded—the timesheet—rarely tells the full story.

That strain has a cost. The Law Society of Singapore’s Legal Profession Sustainability Study found that lawyer attrition is structural, driven by workload, culture, and well-being. The study focused on private practice. Axiom’s recent webinar, The Perfect Storm: Building Resilient Legal Teams Across APAC, asked whether the same pattern holds for in-house legal teams and what legal leaders can do about it.

Jacob Flax, Managing Director and Head of APAC at Axiom, hosted three in-house voices. Amy Wei is Chief Counsel, APAC, Middle East, and Africa at Levi Strauss & Co. and co-leads its global legal operations function. Lynette Ooi spent about two decades as a lawyer, most recently as a regional Head of Legal at Amazon and PayPal, and now helps organizations with change and innovation as Founder and CEO of BetterWiser. Andrew Foo is Global Partnerships Counsel and Interfaith Co-Lead at Stripe. Their discussion provides legal leaders with a practical starting point to build resilient legal teams.

What resilience means for an in-house legal team

Resilience, as the panel described it, comes down to a few recurring ideas.

Amy began by pointing out that private practice and in-house work are genuinely different environments. The pressures the study identified, such as billable hours, court timelines, and hyper-specialization, are largely unique to private practice. In-house teams feel stress too, but it comes from other places. Transactional roles bring tighter deadlines than advisory ones, covering several markets means working across many cultures, and small teams shape how specialized each role is and how careers can progress.

The study’s cultural predictors apply much more widely. Amy named organizational support, support for commitments outside of work such as family life, and the quality of stewardship from leaders and managers. All of these matter just as much for in-house lawyers.

At Levi’s®, Amy oversees three cluster legal teams in India, Singapore, and China, and they have more in common than not, because organizational culture creates a consistent foundation for employees globally. Organization-wide initiatives such as global parental leave policies, flexible working arrangements, and a values-driven culture foster a shared employee experience, which is then shaped by the local market dynamics, cultural norms, and business realities of each market.

Why workload and complexity strain legal teams

Supporting stakeholders across several markets adds complexity. Communication styles, deference to hierarchy, and how directly people share bad news all vary from market to market. Amy’s advice is to strike a balance between adapting to and demonstrating understanding of how different local stakeholders work and setting consistent standards for service levels, response times, expectations, and roles and responsibilities. With that in place, team members are not constantly adapting themselves to different working styles, and the team sits on a foundation of mutual understanding and respect.

Volume adds its own pressure. Lynette pointed out that in-house counsel have been asked to do more with less for quite a while, and AI is now raising expectations again. Internal clients assume that lawyers using AI can work much faster, often unrealistically.

How to assess team capacity beyond hours and matter counts

A webinar attendee who leads a team of 50 in-house lawyers asked a question many general counsel will recognize. He wanted to know whether anyone was overworked or heading toward burnout, but private-practice-style timesheets kept in Excel have proved unreliable. Are there better ways to assess productivity?

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Amy added that trust matters here, too, and that managers and business stakeholders are both important sources of information. A legal operations professional or a contract lifecycle management tool can track response times and how many contracts a team resolves. If one team responds more slowly, that gives you a starting point to dig into whether the work is more complex or the team has too much volume.

Lynette also encouraged leaders to stop asking about time spent or deals done. An in-house lawyer delivers two outcomes: revenue protection and revenue enablement. What revenue did your compliance, risk management, and disputes work protect? What revenue did your commercial, transactional, and product advisory work enable? It is harder for people to hide behind busyness when the conversation is about outcomes.

Andrew added that empathy is key. This is because, if you ask team members how busy they are, some might say 70% when they are really at 120%, while others might say 70% when they are really at 20%. A manager needs a real understanding of their team to know the difference. Andrew also offered the practice of weekly snippets: each team member writes two or three bullet points, 100 words max, on the outcomes he or she drove, or learnings he or she gained that week. This avoids unnecessary focus on hours spent and gives a leader a quick snapshot of how the team contributes to company success.

How leadership, trust, and coaching shape team culture

Lynette, who coaches many general counsel, described culture as more than just engagement and connections; the true test is how a leader handles difficult trade-offs. In-house leaders work with two layers: the organizational culture they are expected to uphold, and the subculture they build inside their own teams. Effective leaders are intentional about which parts of the broader culture to reinforce within their teams and what unique habits and norms they need to build.

Performance reviews, promotions, and compensation are management practices that are important for consistency and hygiene, but do not themselves shape culture. Three things shape culture. First, values: a company has its own values, and a general counsel decides which ones the team will live by. The second is leadership role modeling. People notice whether a leader’s behavior matches the stated values, and that alignment speaks volumes. The third is employee coaching. A coaching leader invites constructive conversations, asks open questions, and helps people feel empowered to deliver their best work.

Trust came up again when Jacob asked about remote and in-office work. Lynette has seen employees happy and unhappy under every kind of arrangement, and it comes down to trust and agency. Leaders build trust when people know why a requirement exists, such as what in-person days are for. Agency comes from empowering employees to communicate their needs and contribute effectively wherever they may choose to work.

Andrew offered a practical way to build trust and collaboration: opening team meetings with each person sharing a good thing (from work, or not) and a top work item. Everyone gets a turn, quieter team members get space to speak, and the team learns from one another’s wins and losses.

For legal departments that want to build resilience, the panel’s advice on culture starts with the leader. Choose the team’s values, model them, coach people, and give them the trust and agency to do their best work.

How to match legal resources to changing demand

Lynette cited a statistic that 94% of lawyers use an AI tool, which tells her that individual adoption is strong. Formal adoption inside organizations lags. Her advice is to start with incentives: marry the general counsel’s goal of moving lawyers up the value chain with the CEO and Finance’s goal of productivity. Then model the behavior, pick a fit-for-purpose tool, train on real use cases with laptops open, and track progress. She also sees AI as a retention tool, because people want to be lawyers of the future.

Amy described how Levi’s® chose its AI contract redlining and review tool, which rolled out about two months ago and is seeing high utilization. The team surveyed its legal functions on use cases, then ran demos and pilots. Vendor demos built on NDAs, she warned, tell you little. A meaningful pilot with the people who will use the tool, followed by structured feedback and ratings across defined evaluation criteria, enabled a more objective, apples-to-apples comparison. It also got change management halfway done, since champions across the legal team had already tried the tool and believed in it.

Andrew has found two beneficial uses for AI. The first is precedent banks with preset prompts, which make it easier to identify terms the company has previously agreed to with similar counterparties. Rather than relying on manual keyword searches, legal teams can quickly find relevant precedents, though they should still verify the results. The second is AI as a thought partner, which he compared to a bright, enthusiastic intern who sometimes goes off the rails. However, he also encouraged establishing appropriate guardrails on AI use. For example, he often finds it beneficial to take the pen on key documents, because writing is thinking. It trains and sharpens judgment.

Outside counsel is the other lever. Amy negotiates fee caps and project-specific fees and looks for ways to reduce the scope of work sent outside. Andrew said law firms are acknowledging that AI can handle some lower-level work at a reasonable level of competence, which pushes them to offer something higher on the value chain. Lynette described a client who sought to cut a product launch process involving 30 law firms by reviewing markets internally first and sending only the high-risk ones outside.

Jacob added a view from Axiom’s own work with in-house teams, which largely involves secondment-based work and traditional gap fills. Clients now ask whether the individual being seconded is AI-enabled and which AI tools Axiom provides to help them work more efficiently.

How to make a case for investment in the team

Axiom’s 2027 In-House Legal Budget Report found that about 83% of legal leaders and CFOs expect bigger budgets next year, and about 55% of those expect workload to outpace the budget once again. The panel offered practical ways to make the case.

According to Lynette, a general counsel has access to more money than they think but has to be creative about where to look. There are four sources. The first is the offsite budget, where some of the funds can be allocated to AI training. The second is the HR learning and development budget. The third is the law firm panel budget, which can often cover ALSPs and, if company policy allows, legal ops advisory. The fourth is a bespoke budget for transformation consulting, which usually requires sign-off from the general counsel.

Amy said the hardest ask is the broad, open-ended one. Asking for a consultant to build an AI roadmap from scratch is more likely to result in a hefty price tag and a less enthusiastic response from the general counsel. On the other hand, a targeted request is more likely to get a yes and a more reasonable quote. Do the homework first, assess what must be done internally, and where you actually need external help. For example, recognizing that AI adoption starts with data cleanup, first work out where your data sits and what cleanup it needs, then ask an expert to validate the plan. Because AI tools move so fast, Amy would not commit to a multi-year, expensive engagement with any single tool. She also looks for flexibility by drawing on the legal fees budget where company policy allows, and by using AI internally for research before going to outside counsel for validation.

Cross-functional buy-in also raises budgets. For a CLM tool, that means gathering needs from procurement, information security, and compliance. Lynette has seen IT become invested in Legal’s AI subscription after helping facilitate a legal workshop.

The panelists work at different companies and in different markets, and they kept landing on the same practices: be intentional about culture, look at outcomes and listen to people when measuring workload, pilot tools with the people who will use them, and make targeted, well-prepared requests for investment. Leaders who put those into practice are well-placed to build resilient legal teams.

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes an in-house legal team resilient?

A resilient legal team has a leader who builds team culture on purpose. That means choosing team values, modeling them, and coaching people, and it includes trust, agency, and consistent standards for service levels and roles. Visibility into workload through outcomes and honest conversation matters, too.

How can a general counsel assess whether their team is overloaded?

Start by building understanding. Two team members who both report being 70% busy may actually be at 120% and 20%, so managers need to dig in with empathy. Data such as contract response times and volumes can show trends worth investigating, and peer and stakeholder feedback adds context.

How can legal leaders measure productivity without timesheets?

Focus on outcomes. Lynette said in-house outcomes come down to revenue protection and revenue enablement. Weekly snippets of two to three bullet points on outcomes and contract lifecycle management data all help, as long as a manager adds the human layer of coaching and understanding.

What role do trust and coaching play in legal team retention?

The study behind the webinar tied attrition to workload, culture, and well-being, and the panel described trust and coaching as central to culture. Lynette said employees can be happy or unhappy under any work arrangement, and it comes down to trust and agency. She also named coaching, meaning asking open questions and having constructive conversations, as one of the three things that shape culture.

How can a small legal team support stakeholders across multiple markets?

Amy recommends balancing two things. A small team adapts to how stakeholders from different markets communicate, and it also sets consistent standards for service levels, response times, expectations, and roles and responsibilities. This keeps team members from constantly adapting themselves and builds a foundation of mutual understanding and respect.

How should a legal department decide when it needs more capacity?

No single measure is perfect. Lynette has seen teams use the number of transactions or deal value to decide when to open headcount, but those figures miss how complex the work is. Pair them with response-time trends, conversations with managers and team members, and outcome-based reviews.