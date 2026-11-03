Life Sciences News In Poland – September 2026

Medicinal products

Council of the European Union adopts the pharmaceutical package

On 28 September 2026, the Council of the European Union published information on its website about its adoption of the pharmaceutical package, comprising new rules on medicinal products. The reform aims to increase patients’ access to safe, effective and affordable medicines, support the competitiveness of the pharmaceutical sector, and strengthen the security of supply.

The new rules provide for eight years of data protection and one year of market protection, with the possibility of an extension if specific criteria relating to innovation or unfulfilled medical needs are met. The total period of protection for a new medicinal product will, in principle, not exceed 11 years.

The package also extends the scope of the so-called Bolar exception to allow the introduction of generic and biosimilar products immediately upon the expiry of the relevant rights, as well as establishing a transferable exclusivity voucher as an incentive for the development of priority antibiotics. Orphan medicinal products are, in principle, to benefit from nine years of market exclusivity, with the possibility of a two-year extension for breakthrough products.

The regulation and directive comprising the package still require adoption by the European Parliament. They will then enter into force following publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

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New call for applications for JSCs under the HTA framework

On 22 September 2026, the European Commission announced the launch of the fourth call for applications in 2026 for joint scientific consultations (JSCs) under the EU health technology assessment (HTA) framework. Applications may be submitted from 23 September to 21 October 2026.

These consultations provide guidance on planning technology development and clinical trials ahead of a future joint clinical assessment. The call covers medicinal products, Class IIb and III medical devices, and Class D in vitro diagnostic medical devices. Applications must be submitted via the HTA IT platform.

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EMA guidelines on the submission of electronic product information

On 4 September 2026, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) published guidelines on its website for applicants on the submission of electronic product information (ePI) under the centralised procedure. ePI comprises information on the authorised medicinal product, including a summary of its characteristics, the patient information leaflet, and the packaging labelling, adapted for use in electronic format.

The guidelines set out the rules for creating, updating and submitting ePI via the Product Lifecycle Management portal as part of marketing authorisation applications and post-authorisation procedures.

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Healthcare

Bill on greater transparency in tenders for the provision of healthcare services

On 23 September 2026, the Bill amending the Act on Medical Activity was published on the website of the Sejm (the lower house of the Polish Parliament). The Bill provides for an extension of information obligations relating to tenders for the provision of healthcare services.

The entity awarding the contract will publish on its website and in the ICT system, among other things, the tender notice, details of the bidders, and information on the proposed remuneration. Entities that are not public finance sector bodies will also make available information on contracts concluded and financed from public funds.

The amended Act is due to come into force one month after its publication in the Journal of Laws. The new functionality of the ICT system is to be launched no later than three months after the Act’s publication.

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Draft regulation extending the list of psychotropic substances, narcotic drugs and new psychoactive substances

On 29 September 2026, a draft regulation of the Minister of Health amending the regulation on the list of psychotropic substances, narcotic drugs and new psychoactive substances was published on the website of the Sejm (the lower house of the Polish Parliament).

The draft provides for the addition of MDMB-FUBINACA to Group II-P psychotropic substances and of isotonitazepine and N-desethyl-etonitazene to Group I-N narcotic drugs. The list of new psychoactive substances is to be extended to include HHCP-O and MDMB-INACA. The amendments take into account the decisions of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs and the recommendations of the Polish Team on the Assessment of Risks to Human Health or Life Associated with the Use of New Psychoactive Substances.

The amended regulation is due to come into force 14 days after its publication in the Journal of Laws. The draft has been submitted for public consultation, with a 30-day period for submitting comments.

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Medical professions

Bill on the employment and remuneration of medical staff

On 28 September 2026, information was published on the website of the Sejm (the lower house of the Polish Parliament) regarding the submission of a bill amending the Act on Healthcare Services Financed from Public Funds and certain other acts, which sets out new rules for the employment and remuneration of medical professionals by healthcare providers holding a contract with the National Health Fund (NFZ).

The total working hours of a person practising a medical profession may not exceed the equivalent of two full-time posts. In the case of hospital treatment and specialist outpatient care in hospital-affiliated clinics, employment is, as a rule, to amount to at least half a full-time post or its equivalent. Employment by another healthcare provider may require the consent of the entities where the person in question is already employed.

The bill also provides for the introduction of maximum remuneration rates for services funded by the NFZ and a ban on setting remuneration as a percentage of the value of the contract with the NFZ. It further provides for an extension of the NFZ’s inspection powers and the powers of the Agency for Health Technology Assessment and Tariff System (AOTMiT).

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Food

CJEU on mandatory information in the advertising of food supplements

On 17 September 2026, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) delivered its judgment in Case C-657/24, Kyberg Pharma, concerning the use of health claims in written advertising of food supplements, which was published in the Official Journal of the EU. The case concerned an advertisement for a food supplement intended to aid weight loss, which did not include information on the importance of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, as required under Article 10(2) of Regulation (EC) No 1924/2006. However, this information was present on the product’s label.

The CJEU held that a written advertisement for a food supplement does not constitute ‘labelling’ within the meaning of that Regulation. Labelling serves primarily an informative function and accompanies the product at the time of its delivery to the consumer, whereas advertising is intended to promote the product and encourage its purchase.

Consequently, a trader is not obliged to repeat in a written advertisement for a food supplement the information required under Article 10(2) of Regulation (EC) No 1924/2006, provided that it has been correctly included on the product’s label. The judgment therefore confirms that the use of health claims in advertising does not automatically require the reproduction therein of all the mandatory information appearing on the labelling of the food supplement.

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Council of the European Union agrees its position on simplifying food and feed safety requirements

On 30 September 2026, the Council of the European Union announced that it had agreed its negotiating position on the ‘Omnibus X’ package, which aims to reduce administrative burdens whilst maintaining a high level of food and feed safety and protecting health and the environment.

The proposed changes concern, among other things, maximum residue levels for pesticides, plant protection products, biocidal products, feed additives and genetically modified food and feed. They also provide for faster assessment of biocontrol substances, longer approval periods for certain substances and products, and simplified procedures for feed additives.

Negotiations with the European Parliament will begin once it has adopted its own position.

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Bill to increase and extend the sugar levy submitted to the Sejm

On 29 September 2026, information was published on the website of the Sejm (the lower house of the Polish Parliament) regarding the submission to the Sejm of a government bill amending the Public Health Act, which provides for an increase in sugar levy rates and an expansion of the list of products covered by the levy.

The bill includes an increase in the fixed component of the levy from PLN0.50 to PLN0.70 per litre, an increase in the variable component from PLN0.05 to PLN0.10 for every gram of sugars in excess of 5 g per 100 ml, and an increase in the levy on caffeine or taurine from PLN0.10 to PLN1.00 per litre. The maximum levy is set to rise to PLN1.80 per litre.

The levy is to apply to all concentrates, at a rate of PLN3.00 per litre or kilogram, and to food supplements in the form of beverages in containers with a nominal volume exceeding 200 ml. The exemption for beverages containing at least 20% juice and up to 5 g of sugars per 100 ml will also be restricted if they contain sweeteners, caffeine or taurine.

The new provisions are due to come into force on 1 January 2027.

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Draft amendments to the rules for settling the sugar levy

On 24 September 2026, information was published on the website of the Sejm (the lower house of the Polish Parliament) regarding the submission of a government bill amending the Public Health Act and certain other acts. The bill aims to simplify the collection of the sugar levy and eliminate interpretative uncertainties relating to its application.

The obligation to pay the levy is to be linked to the first sale of beverages within Poland and, in principle, shifted to the beginning of the supply chain, i.e. to manufacturers, entities commissioning production, importers, and entities making intra-Community acquisitions. The concept of ‘sale’ is also to cover, among other things, donations, supplies for advertising or hospitality purposes, and free-of-charge supply to employees. Donations to public benefit organisations intended for charitable activities are to be exempt. The bill also provides for the use of the Combined Nomenclature (CN) instead of the PKWiU classification when defining beverages, and it clarifies that the basis for calculating the levy is the quantity of sugars stated in the nutritional information.

The amendment is also intended to allow the settlement of the levy on returned beverages and the obtaining of a refund in the case of intra-Community supplies or exports. The amended Act is due to come into force on the first day of the month following the expiry of six months from its publication in the Journal of Laws.

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Bill concerning food safety supervision and sanitary inspection procedures

On 8 September 2026, a bill amending the Act on Food and Nutrition Safety and the Act on the State Sanitary Inspection was published on the website of the Sejm (the lower house of the Polish Parliament). The bill provides for the digitisation of proceedings conducted by the State Sanitary Inspection authorities and changes concerning the notification of the Chief Sanitary Inspector (GIS) regarding the first placing on the market of specific foodstuffs.

Notifications are to be submitted via the e-Sanepid platform, and a register of products subject to notification will be maintained in the State Sanitary Inspection Record System (SEPIS). Foodstuffs subject to mandatory fortification are to be exempt from the obligation to notify GIS. The bill also provides for the electronic processing of the registration and approval of establishments subject to sanitary supervision.

The amendment further clarifies the grounds for imposing financial penalties for infringements relating to the presentation, advertising and promotion of food, including food supplements, and for placing a product on the market without the required notification to GIS. The new law is due to come into force six months after the date of its publication.

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Cosmetics

European Commission on alternative methods for testing sun protection

On 15 September 2026, the European Commission’s website published the results of tests on 74 sun protection products, which demonstrated a high correlation between in vitro (laboratory) and in vivo (human) tests.

The results confirm the suitability of the method set out in standard EN ISO 23675:2024 for verifying the declared SPF level without exposing volunteers to UV radiation.

The Commission recommends that manufacturers give priority to methods that do not cause harm to volunteers. Responsibility for ensuring that the declared level of protection corresponds to the product’s properties remains with the person responsible designated for the cosmetic product under Regulation (EC) No 1223/2009.

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