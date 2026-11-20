Will Poland’s Total Ban on Pharmacy Advertising Become a Thing of the Past? What New Reporting Obligations Await Healthcare Entities? Will Patient Data Security Become One of Regulators’ Key Priorities?

In the latest DLA Piper Poland newsletter, Andrzej Balicki, Ph.D., Jolanta Dąbrowicz and Patrycja Rzepecka discuss, among other things:

the liberalisation of pharmacy advertising rules,

new requirements for verifying eligibility for free medicines,

the “Cyber Five” initiative and the security of medical data,

new reporting obligations towards the National Health Fund (NFZ),

the future of legislation addressing pseudomedical practices,

the digitalisation of the Sanitary Inspection (Sanepid) and new regulations concerning food supplements.

We invite you to read the latest edition of our regulatory update, in which we summarise the most important legal developments and trends affecting the pharmaceutical, healthcare and food sectors.

Should you have any questions regarding the impact of these regulatory changes on your business, please do not hesitate to contact us.