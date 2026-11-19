It is being reported that Poland Internal Security Agency (see also their press release) has raided 21 premises in the Warmian-Masurian, Pomeranian and Wielkopolskie regions since Saturday.

With thanks to Dr Marcin Lukowski for providing the blog with the details of this enforcement action. All such information sharing is encouraged and will be name-checked.

As part of the raids six people have been arrested: five Polish nationals and one Russian national.

The group are alleged to have been exporting significant quantities of components used in the production of ammunition and weapons systems.

The investigation is also considering espionage offences.

Four of the suspects have been remanded in custody for three months and the other two have been released subject to preventative measures.