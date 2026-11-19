ARTICLE · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
Raids On 21 Premises And 6 Arrested In Investigation Related To Suspected Export Of Military Goods To Russia
Duane Morris LLPView firm profile
Poland's Internal Security Agency has conducted raids across multiple regions, arresting six individuals allegedly involved in exporting components for Russian weapons production. The investigation examines both export violations and potential espionage activities, with most suspects now in custody.
It is being reported that Poland Internal Security Agency (see also their press release) has raided 21 premises in the Warmian-Masurian, Pomeranian and Wielkopolskie regions since Saturday.
With thanks to Dr Marcin Lukowski for providing the blog with the details of this enforcement action. All such information sharing is encouraged and will be name-checked.
As part of the raids six people have been arrested: five Polish nationals and one Russian national.
The group are alleged to have been exporting significant quantities of components used in the production of ammunition and weapons systems.
The investigation is also considering espionage offences.
Four of the suspects have been remanded in custody for three months and the other two have been released subject to preventative measures.
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