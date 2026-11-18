By means of Executive Decree No. 21 of October 13th, 2026, the Republic of Panama has established, within the Non-Resident immigration category, a new Short-Stay Visa subcategory for nationals of countries with which Panama maintains valid bilateral agreements for this purpose.

¿ Who May Apply?

This visa is available to foreign nationals of countries that maintain valid bilateral agreements with Panama under the Working Holiday Program .

. According to the official statement issued by the National Migration Authority (SNM), this short-stay visa is not available to nationals of all countries, but only to those whose countries have entered into bilateral agreements with Panama, such as Japan .

with Panama, such as . Applicants must submit a certification issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Panama confirming their participation in the Working Holiday Program.

confirming their participation in the Working Holiday Program. Applicants must be between eighteen (18) and thirty (30) years of age at the time of filing the application.

¿What Rights Does This Visa Grant?

The visa authorizes its holder to remain in Panama for a period of up to twelve (12) months , which may not be extended.

, which may not be extended. Visa holders may engage in temporary employment activities, subject to obtaining the corresponding work permit issued by the Ministry of Labor and Workforce Development (MITRADEL).

¿What Limitations Apply to This Visa?

Visa holders may not engage in permanent employment activities.

Visa holders are not eligible to obtain permanent residence status during their stay in Panama.

Visa holders may not change their immigration category while in Panama.

Upon expiration of the authorized period, visa holders are required to depart the national territory.

Failure to comply with the provisions governing this visa may result in its cancellation and the imposition of immigration sanctions, including deportation.

¿ Where Is the Visa Application Filed?

The visa application may be submitted personally before the Special Projects Office of the SNM, together with the supporting documentation and requirements established by the Executive Decree for admission under this immigration subcategory

Effective Date:

This Executive Decree entered into force upon its publication in the Official Gazette, namely on October 14th, 2026.