ARTICLE · 18 NOVEMBER 2026
Ecuadorian Nationals May Apply For The Friendly Nations Residence Permit
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The Ministry of Public Security, through Executive Decree No. 16 of August 31, 2026 (hereinafter, the “Decree”), amends the list of countries whose nationals may apply for the residence permit available to foreign nationals of specific countries that maintain friendly, professional, economic, and investment
The Ministry of Public Security, through Executive Decree No. 16 of August 31, 2026 (hereinafter, the “Decree”), amends the list of countries whose nationals may apply for the residence permit available to foreign nationals of specific countries that maintain friendly, professional, economic, and investment
- The Republic of Ecuador is added to the list of countries whose nationals may apply for this residence permit.
- Ecuadorian nationals will be subject to the same procedures, costs, and stages established for the Friendly Nations Residence Permit, in accordance with Executive Decree No. 416 of June 13, 2012, as amended by Executive Decree No. 226 of July 20, 2021.
- This Decree entered into force on September 1, 2026.
Comments:
- The inclusion of Ecuador represents a new immigration alternative for Ecuadorian citizens interested in establishing residence in Panama:
- This permit shall be granted in two stages. The first stage grants a two (2) year provisional residence permit, followed by a second stage that grants permanent resident status.
- It is important to note that obtaining the Friendly Nations Residence Permit does not, by itself, constitute authorization to work in Panama. If required, the applicant must obtain the corresponding work permit from the Ministry of Labor and Workforce Development.
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